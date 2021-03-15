Considered the highest accolade in the music industry, the Grammys are presented to top-selling pop stars each year in February.

Originally called the Grammophone Award, the Grammys are awarded in 78 categories, but four are most coveted: Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best New Artist. Nominations are submitted by members of the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences, which are then reviewed by a committee of experts. Michael Jackson holds the record for the most Grammy nominations in a single year with 12 for "Thriller" In 1984. He won eight that year - a record Santana tied with in 2000. Conductor Georg Solti has won a total of 31 Grammys - more than any other artist.