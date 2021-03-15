Visit the new DW website

Grammys

Considered the highest accolade in the music industry, the Grammys are presented to top-selling pop stars each year in February.

Originally called the Grammophone Award, the Grammys are awarded in 78 categories, but four are most coveted: Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best New Artist. Nominations are submitted by members of the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences, which are then reviewed by a committee of experts. Michael Jackson holds the record for the most Grammy nominations in a single year with 12 for "Thriller" In 1984. He won eight that year - a record Santana tied with in 2000. Conductor Georg Solti has won a total of 31 Grammys - more than any other artist.

Beyonce erscheint im Publikum, bevor sie den Preis für den besten Rap-Song für «Savage» bei den 63. jährlichen Grammy Awards im Los Angeles Convention Center entgegennimmt. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Women make history at the 2021 Grammys 15.03.2021

COVID made the award show a smaller-than-usual affair, but Beyonce still made big history. DW looks at some of the winners in the 83 categories.
Beyonce accepts the award for best R

Grammys: Beyonce becomes female artist with most awards 15.03.2021

The singer has made history after taking her total career wins to 28. Her daughter Blue Ivy became the youngest recipient ever of a Grammy, while Taylor Swift also set a new record.
ARCHIV - 08.09.2018, Berlin: Der kanadische R&B-Musiker The Weeknd tritt beim zweitägigen Musikfestival Lollapalooza auf dem Gelände des Olympiaparks auf. (zu dpa The Weeknd tritt in Super Bowl-Halbzeitshow auf) Foto: Jens Kalaene/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ | Verwendung weltweit

The Weeknd slams Grammys as 'corrupt' 25.11.2020

Beyonce leads Grammy nominations field, while Canadian artist The Weeknd accuses the Grammys of corruption and Justin Bieber is disappointed.
US singer-songwriter Billie Eilish accepts the award for Song Of The Year for Bad Guy during the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards on January 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP)

Billie Eilish: From bedroom artist to queen of pop 27.01.2020

Marked by her ethereal soprano vocal style and teen-goth persona, singer Billie Eilish gave voice to young people struggling with depression on a DIY album made with her older brother. Now, she's made pop music history.
LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 6: Lizzo (Melissa Viviane Jefferson) performing at Brixton Academy on November 6, 2019 in London, England. CAP/MAR ©MAR/Capital Pictures | Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Grammy Awards 2020: the top nominations 24.01.2020

Lizzo, Billy Eilish and Lil Nas X are at the top of the list — and are predicted to win the awards in the major categories too. Ahead of the Grammys on Sunday, who are the other musicians who scored the most nods?
Deborah Dugan (The Recording Academy President/CEO) at arrivals for 20th Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals 2, MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas, NV November 14, 2019. Photo By: JA/Everett Collection | Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Ousted Grammy CEO files damning complaint on eve of awards 22.01.2020

After Deborah Dugan was suspended by the Grammys last week, she filed an explosive complaint Tuesday saying her ouster came after she raised concerns about sexual harassment, voting irregularities and other misconduct.
03.07.2015 **** FILE - epa04830148 US rapper Kendrick Lamar performs at the annual Roskilde Festival, in Roskilde, Denmark, 03 July 2015. EPA/Simon Laessoee DENMARK OUT (zu dpa «Grammys 2016: Wird es diemal endlich das Jahr des Rap?» vom 12.02.2016) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ © picture-alliance/epa/S. Laessoee

2019 Grammy Awards boost chances for women and black artists 08.02.2019

This year's Grammys boast more nominations in the four main categories than ever before. Slammed as too white and male-dominated in the past, the music awards could be dominated by the likes of Lamar and Brandi Carlile.
03.07.2015 **** FILE - epa04830148 US rapper Kendrick Lamar performs at the annual Roskilde Festival, in Roskilde, Denmark, 03 July 2015. EPA/Simon Laessoee DENMARK OUT (zu dpa «Grammys 2016: Wird es diemal endlich das Jahr des Rap?» vom 12.02.2016) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ © picture-alliance/epa/S. Laessoee

Grammy Awards 2019 show more diversity 08.02.2019

A greater number of nominees in the main four categories promise more diversity at this year's Grammy Award ceremony. US rapper Kendrick Lamar likely can't complain about too few awards — he leads the 2019 nominations.

US rapper Jay Z performs on stage, during his Magna Carter Tour, at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdan, on October 29, 2013. AFP PHOTO / ANP / FERDY DAMMAN ***netherlands out*** (Photo credit should read Ferdy Damman/AFP/Getty Images)

Jay-Z and Kendrick Lamar dominate Grammy nominations 28.11.2017

African-American and rap artists are set to sweep the Grammys in 2018 after the nominations were announced on Tuesday. The winners will be revealed at the New York gala on January 28.

Singer Adele arrives at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S. , February 12, 2017. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Highlights of the Grammys 2017 13.02.2017

Adele, Beyonce, tributes to late pop icons and political messages: Here are the best moments of the 2017 Grammy Awards.
ACHTUNG: Nur zur redaktionellen Verwendung in Zusammenhang mit der Berichterstattung über die genannte Band und nur bei vollständiger Nennung der Quelle: «Foto: Marilena Delli/Six Degrees Records/dpa») +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ In this photo taken August 23, 2014 and supplied by the Zomba Prison Project, members of the Zomba Prison group pose for a photograph with prison gurads at the Zomba Prison, in southern Malawi. The gentle chorus of maximum security prisoners singing over guitar chords has earned Malawi its first Grammy nomination making history in the impoverished African nation. (Marilena Delli/Zomba Prison Project via AP)

Malawi's Zomba prison band up for Grammy glory 15.02.2016

As the music industry prepares to recognize its top artists at the Grammys, an unlikely line-up of convicted criminals is tipped to take home the recording industry’s most prestigious prize.
FILE-- Sir Georg Solti smiles after receiving his 30th Grammy Award from Mike Greene, president of the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences at the Rainbow Room in New York April 30, 1992. The world renowned conductor who led the Chicago Symphony Orchestra to fame, died Friday, Sept. 5, 1997. He was 84. (AP Photo/ Malcolm Clarke, File)

Artists with the most Grammy Awards - Shift Ranking of February 9 09.02.2015

1. Sir Georg Solti (31 Grammys) | 2. Quincy Jones (27 Grammys) | 2. Alison Krauss (27 Grammys) | 4. Pierre Boulez (26 Grammys) | 5. Vladimir Horowitz (25 Grammys) | Source: grammy.com
FILE - In this Wed., Sept. 17, 2014 file photo, British soul singer Sam Smith poses for a portrait, in New York. Smith is competing against Beck, Beyonce, Ed Sheeran and Pharrell for album of the year at this year's Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 8. (Photo by Dan Hallman/Invision/AP, File)

British singer-songwriter Sam Smith wins record of the year at 57th Grammy Awards 09.02.2015

Sam Smith topped the Grammy Awards on Sunday, taking home four of the night's biggest awards. The night featured performances from the music industry's biggest names, with Madonna flashing a little more than most.
Nate Ruess, lead singer of Fun, performs at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake (UNITED STATES TAGS:ENTERTAINMENT) (GRAMMYS-SHOW) // eingestellt von se

Honors shared widely at Grammys 11.02.2013

"We Are Young" by Fun was named best song and last year's biggest international hit, Gotye's "Somebody That I Used to Know," won as best record of the year at the 55th Grammy awards. Fun also won as best new artist.