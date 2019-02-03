 15 years on, is it time to #DeleteFacebook? | Digital Culture | DW | 04.02.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Digital Culture

15 years on, is it time to #DeleteFacebook?

What started as an online student directory aimed at ranking women by their looks quickly grew into the world's most popular social media platform. But as DW's Courtney Tenz argues, we might be happier Facebook free.

Facebook - Dislike (picture alliance / dpa)

Facebook was still in its infancy when I came to Germany from the US in 2005. A lecturer at university, over the previous year I'd heard my students talking about the website as a place to keep up with their friends away at other colleges. But I brushed it off as something only the young would do. And who really wanted to keep in touch with their high school friends when their lives were just getting started?

My, how times have changed.

Fifteen years after the platform got its start in a Harvard dorm room as an online student directory, Facebook now clocks more than 2.3 billion users worldwide (including, as of 2018, an estimated 116 million fake accounts and 255 million duplicates). 

If I wanted to, I could likely connect with any one of the more than 1,000 students I roamed my high school's corridors with. I could find my long-lost pen pal from Sri Lanka, or the Swedish girl I once shared a hostel room with in the south of France.

The question I keep asking myself, though, is: Do I want to?

Do I really want to see if that boy I had a crush on in fifth grade has aged well? Do I really want to be invited to a closed group where I can purchase a pair of cheap-yet-overpriced patterned leggings from my cousin? What's more: Do I want these people to keep up with me?

Maybe, in this way, I really have adopted a German attitude towards social media, relationships and privacy. 

Read more: Facebook: dismantling an internet superstar

  • Playboy cover from July 2015 Getty Images/J. Kempin)

    The companies and people unfriending Facebook

    Playboy

    Playboy Enterprises said it is closing its Facebook pages as the scandal surrounding the social network grows. Playboy said the privacy scandal was the final straw after long having had difficulty posting to the site due to Facebook's strict rules to keep nudity off the platform. Some 25 million people interacted with Playboy's Facebook pages.

  • SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket launching from Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral (Reuters/T. Baur)

    The companies and people unfriending Facebook

    SpaceX and Tesla

    Elon Musk, the billionaire entrepreneur behind electric car manufacturer Tesla and rocket producer SpaceX, wrote on Twitter he would delete both companies' Facebook accounts. The decision appeared to be spontaneous after Musk wrote he "didn't realize" a Facebook account for SpaceX even existed. The accounts of both companies each had around 2.6 million followers before they were deleted.

  • Logo for Mozilla Firefox Browser (LEON NEAL/AFP/Getty Images)

    The companies and people unfriending Facebook

    Mozilla

    The company behind popular web browser Firefox said in a statement that it was "pressing pause" on its Facebook advertising. But it said it would not delete its Facebook account. Instead, the company would stop posting regular updates on the account. "When Facebook takes stronger action in how it shares customer data ... we'll consider returning," it said.

  • Logo outside the headquarters of Commerzbank in Frankfurt am Main (Daniel Roland/AFP/Getty Images)

    The companies and people unfriending Facebook

    Commerzbank

    Commerzbank, one of Germany's largest banks, said it was pausing its Facebook advertising. The head of the company's brand management told German business newspaper "Handelsblatt:" "We're taking a break with our advertising on Facebook. Data protection and maintaining a good brand are important to us." He added that the company would wait and see before it made any further decisions.

  • WhatsApp Messenger logo on a screen (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Gerten)

    The companies and people unfriending Facebook

    WhatsApp co-founder Brian Acton

    The co-founder of messaging service WhatsApp, Brian Acton, wrote in a March 20 post on Twitter: "It is time. #deletefacebook." Acton became a billionaire after selling WhatsApp to Facebook in 2014. He recently invested in a rival messaging app, Signal, after leaving WhatsApp in 2017. Acton had a history with Facebook before 2014. He unsuccessfully interviewed for a job at the company in 2009.

  • Sonos Tuning speaker (picture-alliance/AP Photo/Sonos)

    The companies and people unfriending Facebook

    Sonos

    The US-based speaker manufacturer said it was pulling its advertising from Facebook and other social media platforms, including Facebook-owned Instagram. Sonos said recent revelations "raised questions" about whether Facebook had done enough to safeguard user privacy. But it said it would not completely "abandon" Facebook because it was an "incredibly effective" service.

  • Foodtrends - Dr. Oetker Schokoladen Pizza (Dr. Oetker)

    The companies and people unfriending Facebook

    Dr. Oetker's out then back in

    The German food corporation let its Twitter followers vote on whether it should delete its Facebook account. "We'll delete our Facebook page for 1,000 retweets," it wrote in a March 21 post. It was quickly retweeted over 1,000 times, leading the company to deactivate its Facebook page. But it reactivated the account a day later, writing on Twitter that it "couldn't be" without Facebook.

  • Facebook logo (picture-alliance/AP Photo/T. Camus)

    The companies and people unfriending Facebook

    Facebook responds

    Asked about the decision of some companies to leave the social network, Facebook said: "Most of the businesses we've spoken with this week are pleased with the steps we've outlined to better protect people's data, and they have confidence that we'll respond to these challenges and become a better partner and company as a result."

    Author: Alexander Pearson


Real life vs. Fakebook friends

When I first logged on to Facebook at the end of 2005, I used it solely as a way to keep up-to-date with my classmates from graduate school. I didn't look for people I knew from my past, connecting with people from my hometown thousands of miles away or reaching out to former coworkers to hear where their careers were taking them.

And for those first few years in Germany, I couldn't find anyone I knew personally on the platform. They were all registered on Studi.VZ, a Germany-wide student directory that resembled something like a yearbook: photo, name, age, school, year of graduation.

To me, Facebook served as a clear divider between the world I lived in here in Germany, my real life, and the one I'd left behind in the US. Through Facebook, I could keep up with the goings-on back home while leading my boring, everyday life grabbing coffee or meeting for book club with other people — in person.

When the Germans I knew finally did join, I could hardly find them, as they did it with strange nicknames: Al Exa; Thor Sten; Ann E. Bodey. Or they logged in under their own names and then posted nothing — not even a picture. So much for Facebook's "real name only" policy

Read more: Elin Ersson and Ismail K. — How an activist tried in vain to rescue an asylum-seeker

a child and two adults smile into a mobile phone (Imago/Westend61)

Do we have to share every family moment?

Going viral

On the other side of the Atlantic, my relatives flocked to Facebook, bombarding anyone whose acquaintance they may have made in recent years with wedding videos and birth photos, cryptically announcing breakups and makeups with the click of a button, posting memes more revealing of their personality than any joke told around the dinner table.

As Mark Zuckerberg himself has noted, we "have really gotten comfortable not only sharing more information and different kinds, but more openly and with more people." Things that I would have previously thought unthinkable — like telling strangers which pub you're going to later or posting selfies while you're sick — have become so commonplace as to be mundane.

While the jury is still out as to whether that level of sharing is a good thing (though many would argue it isn't, especially for young children), Facebook has become, for many, more than just a sharing platform.  As Kalev Leetaru, a Senior Fellow at the George Washington University Center for Cyber and Homeland Security wrote in Forbes, "In some countries, Facebook has become the internet itself, its walled gardens effectively defining the limits of access."

"Facebook," he writes, "has become so integrated into our lives, so intertwined with how we keep in touch, follow the news, get business and governmental updates and conduct our lives, that it has passed the point of no return: we simply cannot leave it no matter how much we would like."

Read moreEx-Facebook moderator sues over workplace trauma

Symbolbild: Facebook (picture-alliance /N. Carson)

#DeleteFacebook

That's quite a shift from the throwaway "hot or not" ranking website that started it all. But is it true? Is it really impossible to #deletefacebook?

It isn't, at least, for the German chancellor, Angela Merkel, who recently announced she was closing her popular account. And it wasn't for me, several years ago, when I deactivated and logged off for good.

While my reasons for leaving the platform are personal, they center around the concerns that many people voice when it comes to both privacy and to the artificial aspects of these social media connections.

Now, if I want someone to know I'm getting married or having a baby, I have to write them a personal e-mail or letter or even — gasp — pick up the much-dreaded telephone.

If I want my friends to see what I ate for dinner on the sixth night of my stay in Bangkok, I have to subject them to a good old-fashioned slideshow. And though I may be missing out on news from Aric in Argentina, it's just as well that our acquaintanceship has faded away, as real relationships take work. Communication.

Read moreRembrandt's social network, centuries before Facebook

That doesn't necessarily mean meeting up in person. But is it really social to type into a void and expect that everyone you've ever met is listening?

And who knows? Deleting Facebook might actually do you some good. In a study titled The Welfare Effects of Social Media, researchers from NYU and Stanford found that logging off for 30 days led to greater well-being, measured subjectively. Those who logged off for the study reported they spent more time with friends and family and were less agitated when it came to their attention span.

If that small bit of happiness we glean from keeping in touch with long-distance friends and family is at the same time keeping us distracted and making us depressed, are we sure the trade-off is worth it?

Watch video 04:01
Now live
04:01 mins.

Facebook is watching you

DW recommends

Facebook unveils new tools to fight EU election interference

With European Union elections months away, Facebook has announced new measures to stop election meddling across the bloc. The measures include bolstering ad transparency and establishing regional defense centers. (29.01.2019)  

Facebook funds AI ethics center in Munich

For years, scientists have raised concerns about the ethical implications of artificial intelligence. Facebook said it chose Germany because of its position "at the forefront of the conversation." (20.01.2019)  

Ex-Facebook moderator sues over workplace trauma

An ex-Facebook employee has sued the social media giant for failing to protect moderators who view disturbing content. Exposure to images of child abuse and gruesome killings had caused PTSD, the former staffer said. (25.09.2018)  

Facebook: dismantling an internet superstar

It's been a ropey period for Facebook, and with Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg now up before Congress in the US, things may get even ropier. Can the social media stave off a decline that many have predicted? (11.04.2018)  

Angela Merkel bids farewell to Facebook

Angela Merkel has announced she is closing down her Facebook page as she is no longer the CDU party leader. She thanked her followers, bid farewell, and said those interested could still follow her work. (01.02.2019)  

Facebook deletes hundreds of Russian troll pages

The US technology giant has shut down more than 360 pages and accounts, with some tied to an infamous troll farm. Under immense pressure, Facebook has started to target online influence operations and hate speech. (17.01.2019)  

Elin Ersson and Ismail K. — How an activist tried in vain to rescue an asylum-seeker

A Swedish activist is facing legal action for stopping a plane from flying with an Afghan deportee on board. While she may have had good intentions, the outcome took an unexpected turn. Did she make the right decision? (31.01.2019)  

Rembrandt's social network, centuries before Facebook

Rembrandt, who died 350 years ago, has become one of the best known painters of the Dutch Golden Age. A series of celebrations across the Netherlands honoring him includes a look at his social support system. (01.02.2019)  

The companies and people unfriending Facebook

A number of companies have said they are either abandoning Facebook or pressing pause of their use of the social network. But the company said it hasn't seen a meaningful number of people ready to #deletefacebook. (28.03.2018)  

WWW links

https://www.vogue.com/article/things-you-should-not-post-on-social-media-children-influencers-mommy-bloggers

https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2019/feb/01/facebook-mental-health-study-happiness-delete-account

https://www.forbes.com/sites/kalevleetaru/2019/02/03/facebooks-continued-growth-reminds-us-its-now-too-big-to-deletefacebook/

Audios and videos on the topic

Facebook is watching you  

Addicted to likes  

Related content

USA Facebook-Zentrale in Menlo Park, Kalifornien | war room 2018

EU hails social media crackdown on hate speech 04.02.2019

Facebook, Twitter and YouTube have streamlined their ability to respond and remove hate speech content on their platforms, according to EU officials. But some see the crackdown as an attempt at online censorship.

Deutschland Angela Merkel Bericht Kohlekommission

Angela Merkel bids farewell to Facebook 01.02.2019

Angela Merkel has announced she is closing down her Facebook page as she is no longer the CDU party leader. She thanked her followers, bid farewell, and said those interested could still follow her work.

Tonga Insel Tongapatu - Sonnenuntergang an der Küste

Tonga may cut off social media until internet is fixed 23.01.2019

The Pacific nation has plunged into internet darkness after an undersea cable broke, severing cellphone and internet services. Internet has been restricted to save bandwidth as Tonga relies on a makeshift solution.

Advertisement

Film

USA Screen Actors Guild Awards (Reuters/M. Blake)

'Black Panther' takes top honors at 2019 SAG Awards

Glenn Close, Rami Malek and "Black Panther": The top winners at the Screen Actors Guild awards offer a preview of what could come at the Oscars. 

Books

Buchcover - Stella von Takis Würger (Carl Hanser Verlag GmbH & Co. KG)

Novel based on Jew 'catcher' Stella Kübler stirs controversy

It tells the fictionalized true story of a woman who gave up her fellow Jews to the Nazis. Critics have condemned the novel Stella by Takis Würger, published this week in Germany, as "Holocaust kitsch." 

Music

ABBA die Band (picture-alliance/dpa/Schilling)

International Thank You Day: How to say 'danke' in song

January 11 marks International Thank You Day. From ABBA to ZZ Top, we look at the best songs expressing gratitude and revisit the most common ways to say "danke schön" in German. 

Arts.21

Reconstruction of the Humboldt-Forum in Berlin (picture-alliance/dpa/P. Zinken)

Humboldt Forum nears completion

As Berlin’s Humboldt Forum nears completion, curators are thinking about how to best showcase the many exhibits. We met Hartmut Dorgerloh, the director of the museum, to learn more.  

Digital Culture

DW Sendung Shift Fotobearbeitungs-Apps (DW)

Testing photo editing apps: "Picnic"

If you want to take pictures with your smartphone and quickly share beautiful photos, you need effective tools for image editing. DW Digital is testing the most popular apps. This week: "Picnic". 