Facebook deletes hundreds of Russian troll pages

Facebook on Thursday said it removed hundreds of pages and dozens of accounts for "coordinated inauthentic behavior" linking back to a Russian network operating in parts of Europe and central Asia.

From the US to Germany, the technology giant has come under immense pressure to combat so-called fake news, disinformation campaigns and hate speech on its platforms.

Read more: When social media inspires real life violence

Details about the pages and accounts:

At least 289 pages and 75 accounts were deleted on Facebook.

The accounts and pages were "linked to employees of Sputnik," a state-owned news agency based in Moscow.

They frequently posted about "topics like anti-NATO sentiment, protest movements and anti-corruption."

Some $135,000 was spent in Facebook ads "paid for in euros, rubles and US dollars."

Read more: Baltics battle Russia in online disinformation war

Fighting for the internet: Social media, governments and tech companies Free speech or illegal content? Whether hate speech, propaganda or activism, governments across the globe have upped efforts to curb content deemed illegal from circulating on social networks. From drawn-out court cases to blanket bans, DW examines how some countries try to stop the circulation of illicit content while others attempt to regulate social media.

Fighting for the internet: Social media, governments and tech companies Social media law After a public debate in Germany, a new law on social media came into effect in October. The legislation imposes heavy fines on social media companies, such as Facebook, for failing to take down posts containing hate speech. Facebook and other social media companies have complained about the law, saying that harsh rules might lead to unnecessary censorship.

Fighting for the internet: Social media, governments and tech companies Right to be forgotten In 2014, the European Court of Justice ruled that European citizens had the right to request search engines, such Google and Bing, remove "inaccurate, inadequate, irrelevant or excessive" search results linked to their name. Although Google has complied with the ruling, it has done so reluctantly, warning that it could make the internet as "free as the world's least free place."

Fighting for the internet: Social media, governments and tech companies Blanket ban In May 2017, Ukraine imposed sanctions on Russian social media platforms and web services. The blanket ban affected millions of Ukrainian citizens, many of whom were anxious about their data. The move prompted young Ukrainians to protest on the streets, calling for the government to reinstate access to platforms that included VKontakte (VK), Russia's largest social network.

Fighting for the internet: Social media, governments and tech companies Safe Harbor In 2015, the European Court of Justice ruled that Safe Harbor, a 15-year-old pact between the US and EU that allowed the transfer of personal data without prior approval, was effectively invalid. Austrian law student Max Schrems launched the legal proceedings against Facebook in response to revelations made by former US National Security Agency (NSA) contractor, Edward Snowden.

Fighting for the internet: Social media, governments and tech companies Regulation In China, the use of social media is highly regulated by the government. Beijing has effectively blocked access to thousands of websites and platforms, including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest. Instead, China offers its citizens access to local social media platforms, such as Weibo and WeChat, which boast hundreds of millions of monthly users.

Fighting for the internet: Social media, governments and tech companies Twitter bans Russia-linked accounts Many politicians and media outlets blame Russia's influence for Donald Trump's election victory in 2016. Moscow reportedly used Facebook, Twitter, Google, and Instagram to shape public opinion on key issues. In October 2017, Twitter suspended over 2,750 accounts due to alleged Russian propaganda. The platform also banned ads from RT (formerly Russia Today) and the Sputnik news agency.

Fighting for the internet: Social media, governments and tech companies Facebook announces propaganda-linked tool With social media under pressure for allowing alleged Russian meddling, Facebook announced a new project to combat such efforts in November 2017. The upcoming page will give users a chance to check if they "liked" or followed an alleged propaganda account on Facebook or Instagram. Meanwhile, Facebook has come under fire for not protecting user data in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica scandal. Author: Lewis Sanders IV (dj)



'Fake accounts'

Nathaniel Gleicher, who heads cybersecurity policy at Facebook, said:

"We're taking down these Pages and accounts based on their behavior, not the content they post."

"In these cases, the people behind this activity coordinated with one another and used fake accounts to misrepresent themselves, and that was the basis for our action."

"While we are making progress rooting out this abuse, as we've said before, it's an ongoing challenge because the people responsible are determined and well funded."

Elections to come

Facebook has come under pressure from European authorities to deal with disinformation campaigns and hate speech on its platforms, most notably ahead of European Parliament elections slated for May.

European officials have described online influence campaigns as part of "Russia's military doctrine," which aims to "divide and weaken the West."

In December, Andrus Ansip, EU vice president for the digital single market, said authorities "have seen attempts to interfere in elections and referenda, with evidence pointing to Russia as a primary source of these campaigns."

On Wednesday, Facebook announced it would introduce additional protections concerning political advertising, including "transparency tools," ahead of major elections this year, including the European Parliament vote.

Read more: The EU in 2019: Challenges and crises await

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

European Elections 2019: Candidates for the top EU job Manfred Weber (EPP) The center-right European People's Party (EPP) - the largest faction in the European Parliament - has picked Manfred Weber, its German parliamentary party leader. He has the backing of Chancellor Angela Merkel. He beat his main rival, Finland's Alexander Stubb. Weber is little known on the international stage, and his language skills are considered poor.

European Elections 2019: Candidates for the top EU job Frans Timmermans (S&D) Frans Timmermans, the European Commission's first vice president, will lead the campaign for the Progressive Alliance of Socialists & Democrats (S&D). Weber's main rival promises to bring the bloc closer to ordinary voters at a time when Britain's looming exit is one factor behind the nationalist movements across the EU.

European Elections 2019: Candidates for the top EU job Jan Zahradil (ECR) The third-largest group in the EU Parliament, the European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR), has just one candidate: Jan Zahradil, chairman of the Czech ECR delegation. The 65-year-old is set to be officially nominated later this month after a party vote. Zahradil was affectionately known as "Forrest Gump" for a short while after cycling from Prague to Strasbourg for a parliamentary session.

European Elections 2019: Candidates for the top EU job Ska Keller (Greens/EFA) German MEP Ska Keller is one of several contenders to be one of two lead candidates for the European Greens/European Free Alliance. Keller co-chairs the Greens in the European Parliament and has railed against what she described as "serious human rights violations committed by the Saudi government." The Greens recently made large gains in German regional elections.

European Elections 2019: Candidates for the top EU job Bas Eickhout (Greens/EFA) Bas Eickhout is the second contender to lead the Greens/EFA in the May election. The 42-year-old Dutch MEP has championed a move to cap palm oil use by 2023, then reduce it to zero by 2030.

European Elections 2019: Candidates for the top EU job Petra De Sutter (Greens/EFA) Belgian politician Petra De Sutter is also in the running to be one of two contenders for the European Green Party/EFA in 2019. The 55-year-old is one of the bloc's few openly transgender politicians. Bulgaria's Atanas Schmidt is also still in the running. Author: Keith Walker



ls/rt (Reuters, AP, dpa)