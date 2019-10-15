 ′You′re really busting my nuts here′: Hillary Clinton trolls Trump with parody letter | Digital Culture | DW | 21.10.2019

Digital Culture

'You're really busting my nuts here': Hillary Clinton trolls Trump with parody letter

After US President Trump told Turkish counterpart Erdogan in a letter "not to be a fool" or a "tough guy" on Syria, Hillary Clinton mocked Trump by tweeting a fake diplomatic missive by J. F. Kennedy.

Hillary Clinton und Donald Trump (picture-alliance/AP Images/Rick T. Wilking/Pool )

Twitter went into a frenzy on Sunday after Hillary Clinton threw more shade at her 2016 presidential opponent, Donald Trump, this time by satirizing last week's infamous letter to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Sent by Trump on October 9 after the Turkish leader effectively invaded Kurdish-held parts of Northern Syria — which occurred immediately after the president suddenly decided to withdraw US troops from the region — the letter to Erdogan was less than diplomatic in tone.

Read moreOpinion: Trump has no plan — and is panicked and paranoid

"Don't be a tough guy. Don't be a fool!" Trump wrote after threatening to destroy Turkey's economy and proclaiming that the Turkish leader will be remembered as the "devil." The letter, which Erdogan reportedly threw in the bin, began with a line that could have been culled from Trump's turn in his reality show, The Apprentice: "Let's work out a good deal!"

Many questioned the letter's authenticity, though it was no joke.

Throwing shade

Clinton lit up Twitter late on Sunday with a tweet that simply said, "Found in the archives…," and which had a letter attached dated October 16, 1962, the time of the Cuban Missile Crisis. The letter, signed by then US President John Fitzgerald Kennedy, is addressed to Premier Nikita Khrushchev, the then Soviet leader who had placed missiles in Cuba — and in striking distance of the US.

"Don't be a dick, OK? Get your missiles out of Cuba," Kennedy wrote in the parody letter. "Everybody will say 'Yay! Khrushchev! You're the best!'" The letter then goes on to say that if the leader didn't comply, everybody "will call your garbage country the 'Soviet Bunion.'"

But Clinton's parody tweet — which quickly amassed almost 200,000 Twitter likes — was based on real fear that Turkey was going to undertake ethnic cleansing of the Kurds, who fought alongside the US to defeat the "Islamic State" but whom Erdogan has labeled terrorists.  

Clinton was ultimately parodying Trump's seemingly juvenile attempt to save face after a much-criticized withdrawal from northern Syria exposed the Kurds, long allied to the US, to immediate Turkish attack.

As Kennedy's fake letter to the Soviet leader proclaimed: "You're really busting my nuts here."   

  • Syrian-Kurdish families at the border crossing in Semalka, Syria

    Syrian Kurds weigh few options as Turkey invades

    Kurdish families in search of safety

    According to UN sources almost 200,000 people have become IDPs (internally displaced people) since Turkey launched an attack on Kurdish-controlled territories on October 9. Many Kurds have reportedly tried to cross the border to seek shelter in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, but only those who can produce an Iraqi-Kurdish resident card are allowed to cross.

  • An empty roundabout in Amuda, Syria

    Syrian Kurds weigh few options as Turkey invades

    Men alone

    Many villages in Syria's northeast have nearly emptied of people over the last week. Women and children in towns close Turkey have been heading further inland, to Hassakeh, leaving the border region inhabited almost only by men. "Conditions are deteriorating rapidly in Hassakeh due to the massive flux of people, so we decided to stay," Suna, a mother of three children told DW.

  • The market in Amuda, a Kurdish town next to the Turkish border

    Syrian Kurds weigh few options as Turkey invades

    Life has gone elsewhere

    The once lively bazaar in Amuda has turned into a gloomy place where just a few men gather. Many shops have folded since the Turkish invasion began, and those which remain open sell products at hardly affordable prizes due to the collapse of the Syrian currency. Shelling form the other side of the frontier usually starts at dawn, so those who remain in the town hardly venture outside at night.

  • A statue of Hafez Assad presides in Qamishli

    Syrian Kurds weigh few options as Turkey invades

    Back in town

    Coexistence between the Syrian Kurdish administration and President Bashar Assad's regime in Qamishli, the main city in the country's northeast, has been tense since the Syrian civil war started in 2011. The recent deal between the two sides involves a redeployment of Syrian troops along the Turkish border. It is unclear who will be in control of the region in the short term.

  • A group of YPG fighters listen to a speech in Derik

    Syrian Kurds weigh few options as Turkey invades

    Fighting on two fronts

    While Kurdish combat units fight against the Turkish army and Ankara-backed militants, it's still unclear what the Syrian Kurdish fighters' status will be since reaching out to Assad for support. "We will keep controlling the area as we've done until today, there will be no substantial changes other than a joint command in certain border areas," officials told DW.

  • A barber at work in Derik, in Syria's northeast

    Syrian Kurds weigh few options as Turkey invades

    Uncertainty reigns

    Syrian Kurds feel betrayed since the US president decided to pull out all remaining troops. Many told DW they felt relief that the Kurdish fighters had struck a deal with the Syrian regime to control the border areas as it could prevent Turkey from attacking their villages. "We know what Trump did to us, but we still know nothing about Putin's intentions," said Massud, a barbershop customer.

  • A customer buys baklava at a bakery in Derik

    Syrian Kurds weigh few options as Turkey invades

    'I would rather not speak'

    After decades of brutal repression under the Assads, many residents in Derik refused to comment on the possible consequences of the regime's comeback to an area that has enjoyed de facto self-rule for several years. "The whole country was controlled by the secret services back then, and it may happen again soon, so no one will dare to talk to you about it," one person said.

  • A funeral in Derik, in Syria's northeast

    Syrian Kurds weigh few options as Turkey invades

    Five more lost

    All over Syria's northeast residents have had to deal corpses arriving daily from the frontlines. Turkish air strikes have hit both military targets and civilians so that many hospitals caring for wounded fighters, such as the one in Derik, have been evacuated to avoid further casualties.

  • A woman mourns her son at a funeral in Derik, Syria

    Syrian Kurds weigh few options as Turkey invades

    Deaths mount

    The Syrian Kurds claim to have lost around 11,000 people in the fight against the so-called Islamic State. Although IS has lost control over territory of any significant size, the killing continues. Dozens of civilians and hundreds of fighters have reportedly been killed since Turkey launched its attack on Syria's northeast.

  • A family at the grave of a Kurdish fighter

    Syrian Kurds weigh few options as Turkey invades

    Left on their own

    The Kurds in Syria opted to side neither with the regime nor the opposition after the civil war broke out in 2011. Now they stand alone, besieged and with no one to back them since their American allies withdrew.

    Author: Karlos Zurutuza (Northern Syria)


