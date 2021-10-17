Hillary Clinton

Hillary Diane Rodham Clinton is a US politicia for the Democrat Party. Born October 26, 1947 she was First Lady from 1993 to 2001, Senator from New York from 2001 to 2009 and Secretary of State from 2009 to 2013.

As First Lady of the United States, Clinton fought for gender equality and healthcare reform. Because her marriage survived the Lewinsky scandal, her role as first lady drew a polarized response from the public. Clinton was elected in 2000 as the first female senator from New York. She was re-elected to the Senate in 2006. Running for president in 2008, she won far more delegates than any previous female candidate, but lost the Democratic nomination to Barack Obama Clinton made a second presidential run in 2016, becoming the first female candidate. She lost to her Republican rival Donald Trump.