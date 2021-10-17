Visit the new DW website

Hillary Clinton

Hillary Diane Rodham Clinton is a US politicia for the Democrat Party. Born October 26, 1947 she was First Lady from 1993 to 2001, Senator from New York from 2001 to 2009 and Secretary of State from 2009 to 2013.

As First Lady of the United States, Clinton fought for gender equality and healthcare reform. Because her marriage survived the Lewinsky scandal, her role as first lady drew a polarized response from the public. Clinton was elected in 2000 as the first female senator from New York. She was re-elected to the Senate in 2006. Running for president in 2008, she won far more delegates than any previous female candidate, but lost the Democratic nomination to Barack Obama Clinton made a second presidential run in 2016, becoming the first female candidate. She lost to her Republican rival Donald Trump. Here you can find all DW content related to Hillary Clinton.

Former U.S. President Bill Clinton, accompanied by his wife, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, walks out of University of California Irvine Medical Center, in Orange, California, U.S. October 17, 2021. REUTERS/David Swanson

Former US President Bill Clinton released from hospital 17.10.2021

Clinton had spent five nights in the California hospital due to a urological infection. He will return to New York to finish antibiotic treatment, a spokesman said.

MILWAUKEE, WI - AUGUST 18: In this screenshot from the DNCCâ€™s livestream of the 2020 Democratic National Convention, Former U.S. President Bill Clinton addresses the virtual convention on August 18, 2020. The convention, which was once expected to draw 50,000 people to Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is now taking place virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by DNCC via Getty Images) (Photo by Handout/DNCC via Getty Images)

Former US president Bill Clinton hospitalized 15.10.2021

Former US President Bill Clinton has been admitted to a California hospital for a non-COVID-related infection, according to his spokesman.
TOPSHOT - US First Lady Jill Biden, wearing a jacket with the words 'love' on the back, poses for a photograph looking out over the sea, at Carbis Bay, in Cornwall on June 10, 2021, ahead of the three-day G7 summit being held from 11-13 June. - G7 leaders from Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK and the United States meet this weekend for the first time in nearly two years, for the three-day talks in Carbis Bay, Cornwall. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP)

Jill Biden's 'LOVE' blazer draws comparisons to Melania Trump 11.06.2021

Wearing a "LOVE" emblazoned jacket, the US first lady stole the limelight from her husband, President Joe Biden, ahead of the G7 summit. But was she trolling the former FLOTUS?

Robert Reich's advice to Biden: Invest in brand-new economy! 21.01.2021

Large-scale investment is required to crank up the US post-pandemic economy, and debt is not a problem, says Robert Reich, who served as labor secretary under Bill Clinton and is now a professor of public policy.
U.S. President Joe Biden, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and advisors Jan Hecker (2ndR) und Jake Sullivan attend a bilateral meeting during a G7 summit in St. Ives, Cornwall, Britain, June 12, 2021. Guido Bergmann/Bundesregierung/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES

From Bush to Biden: How Angela Merkel interacts with US presidents 19.01.2021

Since Angela Merkel became German chancellor almost 16 years ago, she has seen three US presidents come and go. Following the tense Trump years, we see more harmonious scenes with Joe Biden.
Ein Bildnis des Komponisten Ludwig van Beethoven und sein Geburtsjahr 1770 ist in einem Feld zu sehen, das der Maler und Land-Art-Künstler Dario Gambarin mit Traktor und Pflug gezeichnet hat (Aufnahme mit einer Drohne).

Land art portraits: Ludwig van Beethoven and more 09.12.2020

Artist Dario Gambarin has created a huge depiction of the composer Beethoven in a field in northern Italy. Check out his other land art works.
ARCHIV - ILLUSTRATION - Durch eine Lupe ist am 30.11.2010 das Symbol der Internet-Enthüllungsplatform Wilileaks zu erkennen. Im Hintergrund ist ein Hinweis auf die Wikileaks-Veröffentlichung von US-Botschaftsdepeschen zu sehen. Die Internet-Enthüllungsplattform Wikileaks hat im Zusammenhang mit der von ihr nicht gewollten Veröffentlichung geheimer US-Botschaftsdokumente schwere Vorwürfe gegen einen Journalisten der britischen Zeitung «The Guardian» erhoben. David Leigh habe in einem Buch «rücksichtslos und ohne unsere Zustimmung einzuholen» ein Passwort zur Entschlüsselung Hunderttausender unveröffentlichter und zum Teil noch unredigierter Botschafts- Telegramme veröffentlicht, heißt es in einer in der Nacht zum Donnerstag (01.09.2011) verbreiteten Wikileaks-Erklärung. Der «Guardian» wies die Vorwürfe zurück. Foto: Oliver Berg dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

WikiLeaks 'Cablegate' 10 years on: An unvarnished look at US foreign policy 28.11.2020

Ten years ago, the release of 250,000 classified US State Department cables caused a political earthquake. It also made WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange public enemy Nr. 1 in the United States.
07.11.2020 President-elect Joe Biden speaks, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool) |

Joe Biden declares victory in US election, pledges to unify the nation — live updates 08.11.2020

President-elect Joe Biden has vowed to heal divisions after what he called a "convincing victory" over Donald Trump. Biden said it was time to "make America respected around the world again." Follow DW for the latest.
MILWAUKEE, WI - AUGUST 19: In this screenshot from the DNCC’s livestream of the 2020 Democratic National Convention, former U.S. President Barack Obama addresses the virtual convention on August 19, 2020. The convention, which was once expected to draw 50,000 people to Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is now taking place virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by DNCC via Getty Images)

Ex-US President Barack Obama lays into Trump in DNC speech 20.08.2020

The former US president claimed his successor had no interest in "taking the job seriously." In a scathing attack, Obama warned that American democracy might not survive another four years of Donald Trump.
FILE - In this July 29, 1998 file photo Linda Tripp talks to reporters outside federal court in Washington. Tripp, whose secretly recorded conversations with White House intern Monica Lewinsky led to the 1998 impeachment of President Bill Clinton, died Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at age 70. (AP Photo/Khue Bui, File)

Linda Tripp, whistleblower in Clinton sex scandal, dies 09.04.2020

Linda Tripp nearly brought down Bill Clinton's presidency by exposing his secret affair with then-White House intern, Monica Lewinsky.
07.11.2018, USA, Honolulu: Tulsi Gabbard, Kongressabgeordnete der Demokraten aus Hawaii, begrüßt Unterstützer in Honolulu. Gabbard hat angekündigt, dass sie 2020 für das Amt des Präsidenten kandidieren wird. Die 37-jährige Gabbard sagte in einem CNN-Interview, das Samstagabend ausgestrahlt werden soll, dass sie ihre Kandidatur innerhalb der Woche offiziell bekannt geben werde. Foto: Marco Garcia/FR132414 AP/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

US: Hillary Clinton suggests Tulsi Gabbard is Russia's Democrat 18.10.2019

Hillary Clinton has hinted that, of the 2020 Democratic presidential candidates, Tulsi Gabbard is "the favorite of the Russians." Gabbard said there has been a "concerted campaign" to destroy her reputation.
Democratic presidential hopeful US Senator for Vermont Bernie Sanders speaks to the press in the Spin Room after participating in the second Democratic primary debate of the 2020 presidential campaign season hosted by NBC News at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami, Florida, June 27, 2019. (Photo by JIM WATSON / AFP)

Democrat presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders stops campaign after being hospitalized 02.10.2019

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, seeking the Democrat presidential nomination, has halted his campaign after being hospitalized with chest pains. His campaign says he is in good spirits, but will be taking a few days off.
A New York Medical Examiner's car is parked outside the Metropolitan Correctional Center where financier Jeffrey Epstein was being held, on August 10, 2019, in New York. - Epstein has committed suicide in prison while awaiting trial on charges that he trafficked underage girls for sex, officials and media reported Saturday, sparking an FBI investigation. Epstein, a convicted pedophile who befriended numerous politicians and celebrities over the years, was found unresponsive in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center from an apparent suicide, the US Department of Justice said. (Photo by Don Emmert / AFP)

Jeffrey Epstein's New York jail was short-staffed: reports 12.08.2019

Guards on Jeffrey Epstein's unit were working extreme overtime when the accused sex trafficker died, media have reported. The US attorney general said he would probe the "serious irregularities" at the jail.
Geoffrey Berman, United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, points to a photograph of Jeffrey Epstein as he announces the financier's charges of sex trafficking of minors and conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of minors, in New York, U.S., July 8, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Jeffrey Epstein: Billionaire accused of sex crimes involving minors 08.07.2019

The hedge fund manager has been accused of sexual acts with underage girls. He was arrested over the weekend but has denied all charges.
Michael Cohen, US President Donald Trump's former personal attorney, testifies before the House Oversight and Reform Committee in the Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on February 27, 2019. Photo by Olivier Douliery/ABACAPRESS.COM |

Michael Cohen testimony to US Congress: What you need to know 28.02.2019

In his testimony to Congress, Donald Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen has cast him as a racist and con man and said the president knew about efforts to damage Hillary Clinton. DW looks at key parts of the testimony.
Some of the Facebook and Instagram ads linked to a Russian effort to disrupt the American political process and stir up tensions around divisive social issues, released by members of the U.S. House Intelligence committee, are photographed in Washington, on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017. A report compiled by private researchers and released by the Senate intelligence committee Monday says that active and ongoing Russian interference operations still exist on social media platforms, and that the Russian operation discovered after the 2016 presidential election was much broader than once thought. (AP Photo/Jon Elswick) |

Russian trolls targeted black US voters in 2016, says report 18.12.2018

Russia's Internet Research Agency employed fake accounts to turn African-American voters against Hillary Clinton and depress their turnout, a study has found. The NAACP has called for a week-long boycott of Facebook.
