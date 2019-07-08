 Young Euro Classic launches a new season | Music | DW | 19.07.2019

Music

Young Euro Classic launches a new season

Celebrating its 20th anniversary, the world's largest parade of youth orchestras has music by Beethoven in its sights – but audiences can also expect surprises.

The European Union Youth Orchestra at Young Euro Classic 2019 (Peter Adamik)

They come from countries like Poland, Slovakia, Turkey, Portugal, Sweden and Germany, but also from further afield like China and the US.

Taking place in Berlin's Konzerthaus on Gendarme Square from July 19 until August 9, the festival also introduces youth orchestras never yet experienced by the classical-savvy Berlin public: from Chile, the Dominican Republic, the Russian federal republic of Tartarstan. The Israeli-Palestinian Galilee Chamber Orchestra will also be performing.

In its 20th anniversary season, Young Euro Classic's program features 19 orchestras altogether. The opening act has been sent by Germany's neighbor to the east, Poland: A concert by the Polska Orkiestra Sinfonia Iuventus. Led by Jakub Chrenowicz, Poland's national youth orchestra will perform Beethoven's Symphony No. 6, the Pastoral, and his iconic Fifth Symphony. 

The festival draws to a close with National Youth Orchestra of the USA, led by Antonio Pappano and joined by the mezzo-soprano Dame Sarah Connolly.

Baltic Sea Youth Orchestra (Mutesouvenir/Kai Bienert)

A past participant, the Baltic Sea Youth Orchestra, often plays by memory — and while standing

Ahead of the Beethoven curve

Before the excitement over Beethoven's 250th anniversary year begins in 2020, Young Euro Classic celebrates that composer with all nine of the composer's symphonies as well as his piano concertos, Choral Fantasy and other works.

Coordinated by General Director Gabriele Minz and Artistic Director Dieter Rexroth, the playbills include works by Dmitry Shostakovich, Sergei Prokofiev and Gustav Mahler. But the public will also hear nine contemporary works never before performed  in Germany — one of them to be recognized with a cash award of 5000€ ($5600) — and pieces that reflect the youth orchestras' regional cultures.

Classical music seems alive and well at this festival of youth and music: With nearly 96% of the available tickets sold, younger generations not only populate the stage but also make up a larger-than-usual proportion of the audience. In Germany there are awards for everything, including "Audience of the Year," and Young Euro Classic, attended by 25,000 yearly, is a past nominee for that distinction.

  • Reinhold Friedrich playing hte trumpet (picture-alliance/dpa/H. Wöstmann)

    6 celebrated alumni of the National Youth Orchestra of Germany

    Reinhold Friedrich

    Apart from a prize at Germany's ARD Music Competition, it was his time in the National Youth Orchestra of Germany (BJO) that laid the foundation for the famous trumpeter's career. In command of music old and new, Friedrich has played on historic instruments with various ensembles and premiered a number of brand-new compositions.

  • Tabea Zimmermann holding a viola (Marco Borggreve)

    6 celebrated alumni of the National Youth Orchestra of Germany

    Tabea Zimmermann

    The popular solo violist, chamber musician and president of Bonn's Beethoven House donated €5,000 ($5,580) to the National Youth Orchestra of Germany on its 50th anniversary — out of gratitude, saying "Without the German Music Council I wouldn't be where I am today." The Council is in charge of the BJO, of which Zimmermann has "the fondest memories."

  • Christian Tetzlaff playing the violin (picture-alliance/dpa/G. Bertaz)

    6 celebrated alumni of the National Youth Orchestra of Germany

    Christian Tetzlaff

    One of the greatest violinists of our time was once concertmaster in the National Youth Orchestra of Germany. Tetzlaff founded his own string quartet in 1994 and tours with them every year, to the extent that his busy schedule with the world's top orchestras allows. Yet he remains true to the BJO and gives guest appearances with it too

  • Cellist Alban Gerhardt (Sim Canetty-Clarke/Hyperion Records)

    6 celebrated alumni of the National Youth Orchestra of Germany

    Alban Gerhardt

    He discovered his passion for the cello at age eight and debuted with the Berlin Philharmonic at 21. In between came his time with the BJO. Gerhard has performed over 70 different cello concertos and keeps expanding his repertory with newly-composed works. He's also acclaimed for his social awareness and imaginative projects that bring music to disadvantaged persons.

  • Sabine Meyer holding a clarinet(picturealliance/dpa/C. Rehder)

    6 celebrated alumni of the National Youth Orchestra of Germany

    Sabine Meyer

    She's one of the most famous soloists — not just on the clarinet but altogether. This professor at the Lübeck Music Academy has chalked up concerts with an amazing over 300 orchestras. Still, her heart really beats for chamber music.

  • Klaus Florian Vogt (DW)

    6 celebrated alumni of the National Youth Orchestra of Germany

    Klaus Florian Vogt

    How many tenors in the world really master Richard Wagner's difficult roles? You can more or less count them on the fingers of one hand. Vogt is one, a pillar of the Bayreuth Festival and in-demand at opera houses worldwide. What only few know: He started out as a French horn player — and played in the National Youth Orchestra of Germany.

    Author: Rick Fulker


Orchestras as a model for society

Not only about securing the audiences of tomorrow, the festival's aim, as declared on its website, is to promote "what has characterized European orchestral culture for centuries: transcending boundaries and integrating people."

Indicating that youth culture in Berlin is not limited to pop music and the independent scene, the Berliner Morgenpost newspaper dubbed Young Euro Classic "the Bayreuth of youth culture" — a reference to the renowned Richard Wagner Festival of opera in that Bavarian city.

Read moreJoseph Haydn teams up with Nelson Mandela at the Rheingau Music Festival

Beyond presenting established groups, the festival also promotes the founding of new ones, some of them bi- or multinational. An example is the Festival Orchestra of Germany and Greece, newly founded by the Greek Underground Youth Orchestra of Athens, and the Julius Stern Chamber Orchestra at Berlin's University of the Arts. The new formation will be led at the festival by the renowned German conductor Christoph Eschenbach.

Female violinist ( Kai Bienert)

Last year's lineup included the National Youth Orchestra of Spain

Two extra-musical events on July 25 and 31 have been scheduled in cooperation with Germany's Max Planck Society, where researchers in the fields of cognitive and neurological science and empirical aesthetics give pre-concert lectures on how music affects structures in the brain and how the sense of hearing has evolved.

Each concert is ushered in by the festival hymn, this year's written by the conductor and composer Iván Fischer.

Rounding out the program are an event where classical music and jazz meet, and a performance by the National Youth Ballet of Germany. The European Union Youth Orchestra is in charge of an entire weekend of music culminating in a performance of Beethoven's Ninth Symphony on August 4.

Watch video 26:06

Arts.21 - The Cultural Magazine

Teachers and parents might not have noticed, but students don't only use YouTube for fun. According to a new study, about half of them watch videos to learn things as well. How does this affect the educational program?  