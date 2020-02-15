Yemen Houthi rebels claim attacks on Saudi Aramco

Yemen's Iran-linked rebels on Friday said they had attacked "sensitive targets" and that "they had hit their objectives with high precision." The targets were Aramco oil facilities in neighboring Saudi Arabia.

However, Saudi Arabia said it had intercepted the ballistic missiles.

Yemen's Houthi rebels, with Iranian support, have been locked in a devastating power struggle for several years with the country's internationally recognized government, backed by Saudi Arabia, which is leading a military campaign against the insurgents.

Last September, the Houthis claimed attacks on a major Saudi oil facility, that set them ablaze, caused oil prices to spike and cut national production in half.

Yemen: An ever-worsening crisis War: The 'root cause' of Yemen's disasters The UN has identified conflict as the "root cause" of Yemen's crises. Tens of thousands of people have been killed since the war erupted in 2014, when Shiite Houthi rebels launched a campaign to capture the capital, Sanaa. In March 2015, a Saudi-led coalition launched a deadly campaign against the rebels, one that has been widely criticized by human rights groups for its high civilian death toll.

Yemen: An ever-worsening crisis Fighting keeps food from the famished The conflict has prevented humanitarian aid from reaching large parts of the civilian population, resulting in more than two-thirds of the country's 28 million people being classified as "food insecure." Nearly 3 million children and pregnant or nursing women are acutely malnourished, according to the UN World Food Program.

Yemen: An ever-worsening crisis Displacement: Converging crises More than 3 million people have been displaced by conflict, including marginalized communities such as the "Muhammasheen," a minority tribe that originally migrated from Africa. Despite the civil war, many flee conflict in Somalia and head to Yemen, marking the convergence of two major migration crises in the Middle East nation. Yemen hosts around 250,000 Somali refugees, according to UNHCR.

Yemen: An ever-worsening crisis Cholera: A deadly epidemic The number of suspected cholera cases has exceeded more than 2 million and least 3,700 people have died from the waterborne bacterial infection in Yemen since October 2019, said the WHO. Although cholera can be easily treated, it can kill within hours when untreated.

Yemen: An ever-worsening crisis Unsuspecting victims of the'war on terror' In Yemen, violence goes beyond civil conflict: It is considered a strategic front in the war on terrorism. The country serves as the operational base for al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula, dubbed the "most dangerous" terrorist group before the rise of the "Islamic State." The US routinely uses drones to target al-Qaida leadership. However, civilians have often been killed in the operations.

Yemen: An ever-worsening crisis Children's fate: Future marred by tragedy In a country paralyzed by conflict, children are one of the most at-risk groups in Yemen. More than 12 million children require humanitarian aid, according to the UN humanitarian coordination agency. The country's education system is "on the brink of collapse," while children are dying of "preventable causes like malnutrition, diarrhea and respiratory tract infections," according to the agency.

Yemen: An ever-worsening crisis Peace: An elusive future Despite several attempts at UN-backed peace talks, the conflict continues to rage on. Saudi Arabia has vowed to continue supporting the internationally recognized government of Yemeni President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi. On the other hand, Houthi rebels have demanded the formation of a unity government in order to move forward on a political solution. A peace deal, however, remains elusive. Author: Lewis Sanders IV



Houthi rebel spokesman Yahya Sarea said the latest drone and missile attacks had targeted facilities of the state oil giant Saudi Aramco and "other sensitive targets" in the kingdom's western province of Yanbu.

"They had hit their objectives with high precision," he added in a press statement without giving additional information.

His comments came just hours after a spokesman for the Saudi-led alliance said air defenses had intercepted ballistic missiles fired by the Houthis towards Saudi cities. No casualties or damage were reported.

Saudi Arabia and the United States blamed the September attacks on Iran, a regional rival of Saudi Arabia. Iran has denied involvement.

jsi/aw (Reuters, dpa)

