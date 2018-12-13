Yemen clashes threaten ceasefire in Hodeida

Clashes broke out Friday evening between pro-government fighters and Houthi rebels near the strategic port city of Hodeida, marking the first of their kind since warring parties agreed to a ceasefire a day before.

Residents said they could hear automatic gunfire on the eastern outskirts of Hodeida, while Houthi-run al-Masirah TV reported coalition warplanes had launched strikes north of the city.

On Thursday, Yemeni government representatives and Houthi negotiators backed a ceasefire in and around Hodeida, which is the main gateway for humanitarian aid and food supplies for the impoverished country.

Monitors 'urgently needed'

But the UN envoy for Yemen on Friday warned that without monitors on the ground, the ceasefire could unravel quickly.

"A robust and competent monitoring regime is not just essential; it is also urgently needed," UN envoy Martin Griffiths told the UN Security Council.

Under the ceasefire agreement, warring parties said they would withdraw forces to areas to "locations outside the city and the ports." For the UN, the urgency can't be understated.

"The process outlines on Hodeida is one that's wracked with potential pitfalls – the key will be ensuring an orderly withdrawal process in preventing spoilers from derailing the process," Adam Baron, visiting fellow at the European Council for Foreign Relations, told Reuters news agency.

Yemen: An ever-worsening crisis War: The 'root cause' of Yemen's disasters The UN has identified conflict as the "root cause" of Yemen's crises. More than 10,000 people have been killed since the conflict erupted in 2014 when Shiite Houthi rebels launched a campaign to capture the capital, Sanaa. In March 2015, a Saudi-led coalition launched a deadly campaign against the rebels, one that has been widely criticized by human rights groups for its high civilian death toll.

Yemen: An ever-worsening crisis Fighting keeps food from the famished The conflict has prevented humanitarian aid from reaching large parts of the civilian population, resulting in 60 percent of the country's 28 million people being classified as "food insecure." At least 2.2 million children are acutely malnourished, according to the UN World Food Program. UN chief Antonio Guterres has urged the Security Council to pressure warring parties to allow aid in.

Yemen: An ever-worsening crisis Displacement: Converging crises More than 2 million people have been displaced by conflict, including marginalized communities such as the "Muhammasheen," a minority tribe that originally migrated from Africa. Despite the civil war, many flee conflict in Somalia and head to Yemen, marking the convergence of two major migration crises in the Middle East nation. Yemen hosts more than 255,000 Somali refugees, according to UNHCR.

Yemen: An ever-worsening crisis Cholera: A deadly epidemic As of October 2017, the number of suspected cholera cases exceeded more than 750,000, and at least 2,135 people had died from the waterborne bacterial infection in Yemen in ten months, said the WHO. Although cholera can be easily treated, it can kill within hours when untreated. By October 2018, over 10,000 cases of cholera were being treated weekly.

Yemen: An ever-worsening crisis Unsuspecting victims of the'war on terror' In Yemen, violence goes beyond civil conflict: It is considered a strategic front in the war on terrorism. The country serves as the operational base for al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula, dubbed the "most dangerous" terrorist group before the rise of the "Islamic State." The US routinely uses drones to target al-Qaida leadership. However, civilians have often been killed in the operations.

Yemen: An ever-worsening crisis Children's fate: Future marred by tragedy In a country paralyzed by conflict, children are one of the most at-risk groups in Yemen. More than 11 million children require humanitarian aid, according to the UN humanitarian coordination agency. The country's education system is "on the brink of collapse," while children are dying of "preventable causes like malnutrition, diarrhea and respiratory tract infections," the agency said in October.

Yemen: An ever-worsening crisis Peace: An elusive future Despite several attempts at UN-backed peace talks, the conflict continues to rage on. Saudi Arabia has vowed to continue supporting the internationally recognized government of Yemeni President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi. On the other hand, Houthi rebels have demanded the formation of a unity government in order to move forward on a political solution. But neither side appears ready to compromise. Author: Lewis Sanders IV



Disaster

While Yemen struggled with civil unrest during the Arab Spring of 2011, it wasn't until three years later when the situation took a turn for the worst. In 2014, Houthi rebels launched a campaign to capture the Yemeni capital Sanaa and oust President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi.

In 2015, Saudi Arabia launched a brutal military campaign with the aid of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to push out the Shiite fighters and restore the internationally-recognized government.

The conflict has killed more than 10,000 people and left millions more on the brink of death from starvation and easily-treatable diseases, such as cholera.

Yemen has been dubbed the world's worst humanitarian situation, with eight million people requiring food assistance monthly. Without a political solution, that figure is likely to reach 12 million by next year, the UN said earlier this month.

ls/bw (AFP, Reuters, AP)