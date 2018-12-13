 Yemen clashes threaten ceasefire in Hodeida | News | DW | 14.12.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Yemen clashes threaten ceasefire in Hodeida

Only a day after warring parties agreed to a ceasefire, fighting has broken out near the port city. UN officials have urged the Security Council to act swiftly and send monitors before the situation deteriorates.

A Houthi loyalist raises his gun in the air

Clashes broke out Friday evening between pro-government fighters and Houthi rebels near the strategic port city of Hodeida, marking the first of their kind since warring parties agreed to a ceasefire a day before.

Residents said they could hear automatic gunfire on the eastern outskirts of Hodeida, while Houthi-run al-Masirah TV reported coalition warplanes had launched strikes north of the city.

On Thursday, Yemeni government representatives and Houthi negotiators backed a ceasefire in and around Hodeida, which is the main gateway for humanitarian aid and food supplies for the impoverished country.

Monitors 'urgently needed'

But the UN envoy for Yemen on Friday warned that without monitors on the ground, the ceasefire could unravel quickly.

"A robust and competent monitoring regime is not just essential; it is also urgently needed," UN envoy Martin Griffiths told the UN Security Council.

Under the ceasefire agreement, warring parties said they would withdraw forces to areas to "locations outside the city and the ports." For the UN, the urgency can't be understated.

"The process outlines on Hodeida is one that's wracked with potential pitfalls – the key will be ensuring an orderly withdrawal process in preventing spoilers from derailing the process," Adam Baron, visiting fellow at the European Council for Foreign Relations, told Reuters news agency.

Read more: In Yemen, 'nearly all children' at risk from war

  • Tribesmen loyal to Houthi rebels mobilize in Sanaa

    Yemen: An ever-worsening crisis

    War: The 'root cause' of Yemen's disasters

    The UN has identified conflict as the "root cause" of Yemen's crises. More than 10,000 people have been killed since the conflict erupted in 2014 when Shiite Houthi rebels launched a campaign to capture the capital, Sanaa. In March 2015, a Saudi-led coalition launched a deadly campaign against the rebels, one that has been widely criticized by human rights groups for its high civilian death toll.

  • A malnourished child lies in a bed waiting to receive treatment at a therapeutic feeding center

    Yemen: An ever-worsening crisis

    Fighting keeps food from the famished

    The conflict has prevented humanitarian aid from reaching large parts of the civilian population, resulting in 60 percent of the country's 28 million people being classified as "food insecure." At least 2.2 million children are acutely malnourished, according to the UN World Food Program. UN chief Antonio Guterres has urged the Security Council to pressure warring parties to allow aid in.

  • A woman of the Muhammasheen tribe holds her child in a camp for displaced persons

    Yemen: An ever-worsening crisis

    Displacement: Converging crises

    More than 2 million people have been displaced by conflict, including marginalized communities such as the "Muhammasheen," a minority tribe that originally migrated from Africa. Despite the civil war, many flee conflict in Somalia and head to Yemen, marking the convergence of two major migration crises in the Middle East nation. Yemen hosts more than 255,000 Somali refugees, according to UNHCR.

  • Nurses attend to a boy who is suspected of being infected with cholera

    Yemen: An ever-worsening crisis

    Cholera: A deadly epidemic

    As of October 2017, the number of suspected cholera cases exceeded more than 750,000, and at least 2,135 people had died from the waterborne bacterial infection in Yemen in ten months, said the WHO. Although cholera can be easily treated, it can kill within hours when untreated. By October 2018, over 10,000 cases of cholera were being treated weekly.

  • A Yemeni man holds a photo of a child who allegedly died after being injured in a drone strike

    Yemen: An ever-worsening crisis

    Unsuspecting victims of the'war on terror'

    In Yemen, violence goes beyond civil conflict: It is considered a strategic front in the war on terrorism. The country serves as the operational base for al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula, dubbed the "most dangerous" terrorist group before the rise of the "Islamic State." The US routinely uses drones to target al-Qaida leadership. However, civilians have often been killed in the operations.

  • A young boy who lost his leg due to Yemen's conflict uses a prosthetic limb at a government-run rehabilitation center

    Yemen: An ever-worsening crisis

    Children's fate: Future marred by tragedy

    In a country paralyzed by conflict, children are one of the most at-risk groups in Yemen. More than 11 million children require humanitarian aid, according to the UN humanitarian coordination agency. The country's education system is "on the brink of collapse," while children are dying of "preventable causes like malnutrition, diarrhea and respiratory tract infections," the agency said in October.

  • Yemeni men are silhouetted against a large representation of the Yemeni flag.

    Yemen: An ever-worsening crisis

    Peace: An elusive future

    Despite several attempts at UN-backed peace talks, the conflict continues to rage on. Saudi Arabia has vowed to continue supporting the internationally recognized government of Yemeni President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi. On the other hand, Houthi rebels have demanded the formation of a unity government in order to move forward on a political solution. But neither side appears ready to compromise.

    Author: Lewis Sanders IV


Disaster

While Yemen struggled with civil unrest during the Arab Spring of 2011, it wasn't until three years later when the situation took a turn for the worst. In 2014, Houthi rebels launched a campaign to capture the Yemeni capital Sanaa and oust President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi.

In 2015, Saudi Arabia launched a brutal military campaign with the aid of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to push out the Shiite fighters and restore the internationally-recognized government.

The conflict has killed more than 10,000 people and left millions more on the brink of death from starvation and easily-treatable diseases, such as cholera.

Yemen has been dubbed the world's worst humanitarian situation, with eight million people requiring food assistance monthly. Without a political solution, that figure is likely to reach 12 million by next year, the UN said earlier this month.

Read more: Germany and Saudi Arabia: Weapons for a 'strategic' partner

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

Watch video 03:09
Now live
03:09 mins.

UNICEF: 'Close to 2 million Yemeni children are acutely malnourished'

ls/bw (AFP, Reuters, AP)

DW recommends

Yemen is 'the biggest humanitarian disaster in the world'

Peace talks underway in Sweden are the latest attempt to put an end to the war in Yemen through negotiations. That in itself shows how hardened the sides have become — at the expense of all of the people in the middle. (06.12.2018)  

In Yemen, 'nearly all children' at risk from war

Saudi Arabia is behind "the single biggest attack on children" during the war in Yemen, rights groups say. With no end in sight, observers are asking whether targeting children is a new feature of the brutal conflict. (10.08.2018)  

Ceasefire for Yemen's port and aid hub Hodeida agreed in Sweden

Yemen peace talks in Sweden have reached a ceasefire deal for Hodeida, a port city crucial for aid deliveries. UN chief Antonio Guterres said it includes the deployment of neutral forces and humanitarian corridors. (13.12.2018)  

Germany and Saudi Arabia: Weapons for a 'strategic' partner

Saudi Arabia is one of the German arms industry's top customers, despite human rights concerns over Yemen. It took the murder of Saudi journalist Khashoggi for Germany to temporarily halt arms exports. DW investigates. (05.12.2018)  

Opinion: Arab Spring needs a dynamic reboot

Not much remains of the euphoric mood and the hopes that drove the Arab Spring. Nearly eight years on, a return to pre-2011 conditions, however, is out of the question, says Loay Mudhoon. (26.11.2018)  

Assault on Yemen's Hodeida will bring 'famine' and 'devastation'

Children will be among the most hard-hit by the Saudi-led assault on Hodeida, says Nadine Drummond, spokesperson for Save the Children in Yemen. She spoke to DW about the dire humanitarian conditions in the country. (14.06.2018)  

Yemen: An ever-worsening crisis

Yemen has struggled to cope with crises prompted by its atrocious civil war, including catastrophic hunger and devastating cholera outbreaks. DW examines the conflict and how it affects the country's civilian population. (29.11.2018)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter

DW Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

UNICEF: 'Close to 2 million Yemeni children are acutely malnourished'  

Related content

Schweden | Friedensgespräche Jemen-Konflikt in Rimbo

Ceasefire for Yemen's port and aid hub Hodeida agreed in Sweden 13.12.2018

Yemen peace talks in Sweden have reached a ceasefire deal for Hodeida, a port city crucial for aid deliveries. UN chief Antonio Guterres said it includes the deployment of neutral forces and humanitarian corridors.

Jemen Kriegsschäden in Taiz

Yemen is 'the biggest humanitarian disaster in the world' 06.12.2018

Peace talks underway in Sweden are the latest attempt to put an end to the war in Yemen through negotiations. That in itself shows how hardened the sides have become — at the expense of all of the people in the middle.

01.2016 DW Der Tag Moderator Brent Goff (Detailseite)

The Day with Brent Goff: Ceasefire in Yemen 13.12.2018

After 4 years of civil war in Yemen, the Saudi-back Yemeni government & the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels have agreed in UN-brokered talks to a ceasefire. Plus, UK Prime Minister in Brussels in search of a Brexit breakthrough.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 