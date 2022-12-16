  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
FIFA World Cup
Biodiversity
Argentina soccer fans celebrate their team's victory over Croatia at the end of the team's World Cup semifinal match in Qatar
What would a World Cup win mean for Argentina's struggling economy?Image: Rodrigo Abd/AP Photo/picture alliance
BusinessFrance

World Cup: Can France or Argentina reap economic dividends?

Arthur Sullivan
2 hours ago

The World Cup final takes place on Sunday. For the hosts Qatar, much has already been said about the tournament's economic legacy. But what about the winners?

https://p.dw.com/p/4L2Rj

For four weeks, the World Cup has commanded the globe's attention and on Sunday evening it will all be over. But Qatar — by far the smallest country to ever host the World Cup — will be grappling with the tournament's legacy for decades to come.

Researchers have published multiple studies over the years on the impact of hosting major sporting tournaments such as the World Cup or Olympics on economies. In general, the effects have been found to be minor or short-lived.

Less well understood is what it means for the economy of the country that wins the tournament.

It's easy for us to picture the outpouring of joy there will be in Argentina or France when one of them wins on Sunday; mass public celebrations on the Avenida 9 de Julio in Buenos Aires or the Champs-Elysees in Paris.

But can that unique feel-good factor be converted into a tangible economic bonus?

Their Cup runneth over

Over the last 30 years, five different countries have won the seven World Cups that have taken place: Brazil (1994, 2002), France (1998, 2018), Italy (2006), Spain (2010) and Germany (2014).

Spain team members celebrate with the World Cup trophy
Most countries that win the World Cup experience a short-term economic lift. Spain won the World Cup in the midst of the global financial crisis but still benefited Image: AP

For six of those seven winning years, the country that won the World Cup had a higher GDP growth rate in the year they won the tournament than for the two years on either side of it.

In 1994, Brazil recorded a growth rate of 5.9%, much more than the previous and following two years. The same happened in 2002 when the country's growth rate of 3.1% was way ahead of the 1.4% and 1.1% growth rates recorded in 2001 and 2003 respectively.

This is France's fourth final in that period. In 1998, when the country recorded its first-ever World Cup win in a tournament it hosted, its economy grew by 3.6%, more than in 1997 and 1999. It won the tournament again in 2018 but this time GDP growth fell compared with the previous year, falling to 1.9% from 2.3%.

Italy won the tournament in 2006 when its economy grew by 1.8%, beating the 0.8% and 1.5% rates of 2005 and 2007. Germany's economy enjoyed similar success in its year of glory in 2014. Its economy grew 2.2%, well ahead of the 0.4% rate of 2013 and the 1.5% rate in 2015.

Even Spain, who won the tournament in 2010 in the midst of a major global recession that followed the financial crisis, apparently benefited from a World Cup bonus: its economy grew by 0.2% that year, 4 percentage points more than the previous year and 1 percentage point more than the dip of 2011.

Sugar rush or simple economics?

But is winning the World Cup the actual reason for the improved growth figures, or is it coincidental?

French fans in Paris
Victory for France will spark huge celebrations in Paris and elsewhereImage: Thibault Camus/AP/dpa/picture alliance

Writing at the time of the 2014 World Cup, Forbes columnist Allen St John wrote: "In the months that follow a Cup win, there seems to be a short-lived boost in productivity." However, he added: "Think of it as the national equivalent of a sugar rush, with a short-lived energy spike followed by that energy bottoming out."

It's certainly easy to speculatively imagine this "sugar rush." Picture ecstatic punters crowding bars and restaurants for days and weeks after the win, or business owners trying to channel the confidence and brio of their country's footballers by making audacious punts they might not have previously attempted.

However, the little bit of academic data there is on the topic points in a different direction. Research carried out ahead of the 2022 World Cup by the University of Surrey found that post-World Cup victory GDP bounces can largely be attributed to boosts in exports, rather than a surge in domestic consumption or investment.

It found that there is an uptick in GDP in the first two quarters following the victory, when the brand strength of the winning country significantly boosts the popularity of its exports.

Argentine beef products for destined for the Chinese market
A World Cup win could increase the popularity of Argetina's exportsImage: Xinhua/imago images

"The evidence strengthens the idea that success in one of the most viewed and prestigious international sporting competitions has the potential to affect the business cycle," said Marco Mello, the author of the study.

The research compared the growth data of winning countries with those which did not win the tournament.

Cold realities

For the two countries in Sunday's final, an economic boost associated with a victory would undoubtedly be welcome. Argentina, in particular, could do with it.

The country remains mired in economic chaos, as it has been for many decades now. Inflation is expected to reach 100% this year while the country's massive debt pile continues to rise. Although the success in Qatar has led to a huge surge in morale and mass celebrations, Argentina's economic problems are far too severe and deep-rooted for victory on Sunday to have any meaningful impact.

Supporters of Argentina prior to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - semi-final match between Argentina and Croatia at Lusail Iconic Stadium
A World Cup win would mean huge joy in Argentina but it won't save their economyImage: Ulrik Pedersen/Defodi Images/picture alliance

As for Qatar, the World Cup's economic impact will be deeper, one way or another. Between stadium and infrastructure spending, Qatar is estimated to have spent between $200 and $300 billion (€188 and €283 billion) on the tournament. Tourism spending, however vibrant it has been in Doha over the past four weeks, is obviously not going to bridge that gap.

However, experts have repeatedly said Qatar is hosting the tournament to try and attain prestige on the global stage, rather than gain any kind of economic boost.

"It is clear that this World Cup is not about economic viability for Qatar," Dan Plumley from Sheffield Hallam University told DW. "The 2022 World Cup is likely to be loss-making in commercial terms."

"The primary gains Qatar is seeking are non-commercial. International relations are the key motivation for hosting the tournament and it is also about soft power as a defense and security strategy. Money is clearly no object to Qatar. The country can clearly afford to host a World Cup and is willing to absorb the losses attached."

Edited by: Ashutosh Pandey

Qatar: In the spotlight

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Germany's World Cup Report Hails Economic, Social Success

Germany's World Cup Report Hails Economic, Social Success

Germany may have not been crowned world champions in July, but the country as a whole came out of the 2006 World Cup as a winner, according to the German government's report on this summer's soccer tournament.
December 7, 2006

Soccer World Cup Hardly Touched German Economy

Soccer World Cup Hardly Touched German Economy

The patriotism and high spirits unleashed by this past summer's World Cup were expected to boost the German economy, but experts say the soccer event had virtually no impact on growth and employment.
April 21, 2007

Study: World Cup Continues to Boost German Economy

Study: World Cup Continues to Boost German Economy

The German economy is continuing to be boosted by the 2006 World Cup with the government expected to earn additional tax income of 1.265 billion euros ($1.689 billion) by 2008 as a result of tournament spending.
June 9, 2007
Show more stories
Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Most of the buildings in Borodianka, a small town on an important access road to Kyiv, have been destroyed by Russian bombings in the first months of the Russian invasion

Ukraine updates: Russia launches 'massive' missile attack

Conflicts4 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

The Tunisian election campaign has not led to hope or excitement among the population that is suffering from an economic crisis.

Tunisia: Parliamentary elections labeled a sham

Tunisia: Parliamentary elections labeled a sham

Politics2 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Laborers walk to the Lusail Stadium, one of the 2022 World Cup stadiums, in Lusail, Qatar

India: Families of migrants who died in Qatar seek answers

India: Families of migrants who died in Qatar seek answers

Politics22 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

German MP Norbert Röttgen speaking to DW.

German MPs speak up for political prisoners in Iran

German MPs speak up for political prisoners in Iran

Human RightsDecember 15, 202202:58 min
More from Germany

Europe

Man with a white turban-like hat walks in front of a large Turkish flag

Turkey's AKP under scrutiny for ties to religious radicals

Turkey's AKP under scrutiny for ties to religious radicals

Politics20 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

An Iran supporter with her face made up to show tears of blood under a heart in the Iranian colours, poses for photographs ahead of the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group B football match between Wales and Iran at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al-Rayyan, west of Doha on November 25, 2022.

'Woman, life, freedom!': Iran marks 3 months of protests

'Woman, life, freedom!': Iran marks 3 months of protests

Politics2 hours ago14 images
More from Middle East

North America

The Thacker Pass lithium mine in the US

US has huge lithium reserves, but concerns mount over mining

US has huge lithium reserves, but concerns mount over mining

Business23 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

Police stand guard outside the National Police base where ousted President Pedro Castillo is held for a hearing, facing charges of rebellion, on the outskirts of Lima, Peru, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022.

Peru declares state of emergency over unrest

Peru declares state of emergency over unrest

PoliticsDecember 15, 202201:44 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage