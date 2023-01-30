World Cup: Australia opening game moved to bigger stadium

Women's World Cup organizers have moved co-hosts Australia's opening match to the largest stadium in Sydney, anticipating elevated demand. The competition is less than six months away.

FIFA announced that the Matildas will begin their campaignagainst Ireland at Sydney's largest stadium on July 20, instead of Sydney Football Stadium, which can hold up to 45,500 spectators.

Fellow co-hosts New Zealand will play Norway at Eden Park in Auckland, the largest ground the All Whites will compete at during the tournament, with a capacity of just over 46,000.

"FIFA's mission is to organize the biggest and best Women’s World Cup in history this year and fans, those who bring color, passion, and atmosphere to Stadiums, will be such an integral part of the tournament's success," FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura said.

"With this in mind, we have taken a decision that will enable over 100,000 fans to attend the opening matchday, providing more opportunities for supporters to engage with the FIFA Women's World Cup as a month of football we will never forget gets underway."

Meanwhile, The Athletic have reported that the Visit Saudi business is set to be announced as a sponsor of the tournament in Australasia.

Saudi Arabia's official state tourism body's investment in the competition would be the latest in a series of teams and global events they have plowed money into over the last few years.

With women only officially allowed to play football in Saudi Arabia since 2018 and Amnesty International continuing to describe the country's human rights record as "appalling," it is an announcement that could draw an unfavorable response in some quarters.

