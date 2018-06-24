World Cup 2018: Portugal into last 16 after Iran take them to the wire, Spain top group

Portugal 1-1 Iran

(Quaresma 45' — Ansarifard 90'+3)

Portugal are into the knockout stages of the World Cup, but Iran came incredibly close to causing a stunning upset on a night of high drama in Saransk.

During the course of a wild evening in the final round of Group B games, Portugal were top of the group, then second and even came within a whisker of eing eliminated altogether, surviving a huge scare to book their place in the last 16.

Iran had proved stubborn opponents but were eventually undone in the final minute of the first half when Ricardo Quaresma's sublime outside-of-the-boot effort swerved inside the post from distance, and had appeared to set Portugal on the path to victory.

Six minutes into the second half Portugal had the chance to solidify their lead when they were awarded a VAR-assisted penalty for a foul on Ronaldo, but the Portugal captain's penalty was too close to Iran goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand.

That gave Iran a second wind and they were given a lifeline when they were awarded a penalty via VAR for a handball by Cedric Soares, and it was converted by Karim Ansarifard.

Seconds later and with time running out, Iran had a golden chance opportunity to win it and send Portugal out, but Mehdi Taremi sent his shot into the side-netting with the goal gaping.

Portugal go through by the skin of their teeth, but will have the trickier task of facing Group A winners Uruguay rather than Russia, who will be Spain's opponents.

Iniesta and Isco combined for the Spain opener.

Spain 2-2 Morocco

(Isco 19', Aspas 90'+1 — Boutaib 14, En-Nesyri 81')

Spain snatched a 2-2 draw against Morocco on Monday to qualify for the World Cup last 16 as Group B winners after pipping Portugal to the post on goals scored.

Morocco striker Khalid Boutaib gave the north African side a shock early lead but Isco levelled, blasting high into the net after a neat neat layoff from Andres Iniesta.

Morocco made a game of it despite having their fate already sealed and struck again in the 81st minute when substitute Youssef En-Nesyri rose highest to put Spain on the brink of a first defeat since Euro 2016.

However, Iago Aspas grabbed a stoppage-time equalizer after consultation from the video assistant referee (VAR) determined he was not offside.

As it happened:

FULL TIME!

Controversy and VAR is again at the heart of it. The football is starting to become a side show.

So much drama and the Iran players are devastated. To be honest, they were very lucky to get a late penalty.

If they had scored that late chance, the scenes!

FULL TIME! Spain top Group B as Iran deny Portugal with a late equaliser.

And breathe...

90+4' - WHAT A CHANCE!

Portugal's backline are caught at sixes and sevens. The ball breaks for Mehdi Taremi inside the area. The angle is against him as he slams his effort into the side netting. What a chance. What a miss!

90+3' - PENALTY AND GOAL!

The referee consults the pofficial review zone and points to the spot! Iran have a penalty. Ansarifard steps up and slams it inot the to corner. What a moment! Is there a late twist in the tale?

90+2' - GOAL!

Spain equalise through Iago Aspas, who produces a lovely backheel inish from six yards out. There was a hint of offside but VAR says the goal stands.

90 - Six. SIX. Minutes of time added on. Menawhile, we're having another VAR chat about whether there was a penalty for Iran following a possible handball by Cedric.

89' - Time is running out and so too is Iran's steam. They just don't look like having it in them.

87' - Portugal are doing everything they can to take the pace out of proceedings. Let the time wasting commence.

84' - While Morocco were making things interesting again. We had a red card VAR review between Portugal and Iran. Ronaldo caught his man with a flailing arm and gets a yellow. Would have been crazy to see him shown red there. He can't even believe he's seen yellow.

82' - GOAL! Morocco are back in front!

A bullet header from En-Nesyri has put Morocco back in front. One more for Morocco and a goal for Iran and the dream is alive again! As it stands though, Spain will be going through.

80' - There's been a lot of it in this game, but less since Quaresma went off.

79' - CONGRATULATIONS!

Can we suggestBeiranvand as a name, or Bernie for short!

76' - PENALTY CLAIM!

Iran are desperate to get a penalty. William Carvalho brings down Ghoddos in the box. The referee doesn't deem it penalty worthy. Carlos Quieroz protests and protest and protests and protests, but to no avail. No VAR check this time.

73' - SHOT!

Ghoddos comes off the bench and almost makes an instant impact, lashing a shot wide of the post from the edge of the area. Decent effort. Iran have nothing to lose.

72' - Along with Group H, this has been the most underrated group of the World Cup. So much passion, fight and drama.

68' - I don't know about you guys, but I think I prefer Spain vs Uruguay in the next round instead of a tie with Portugal. At least with Spain there will be a contrast in styles.

66' - SHOT!

Ronaldo picks up the ball, cuts inside, is forced across the edge of the area and sends a shot wide of the target. Well defended by Iran. He's still a goal short of Harry Kane.

64' - Quaresma has gone down a couple of times in the last couple of minutes and exacts his revenge in what is a now a heated battle as he takes out Ezatolahi. Yellow card is the result. It was premeditated and reckless, but not worthy of a red.

62' - OFF THE LINE!

Meanwhile, in the Spain game, Isco goes within a whisker of bagging his brace, but sees his header cleared off the line at the last by Saiss. Another scare for Morocco, who hit the post a few minutes ago through Nordin Amrabat.

60' - Spot kick central.

58' - Iran are going hell for leather as Pepe is forced to put a low cross behind for a corner. The penalty save has lit a real fire under them and the decibel levels are through the roof.

57' - Anything Messi can do Ronaldo can too.

55' - What on earth is going on. We've got a Portugal player down off the ball. The Iranians are still irate. Carlos Quieroz is one the pitch trying to calm them down and gets sent to the stands! Or wait no he doesn't he's back on the sidelines.

53' - PENALTY SAVE!

Ronaldo steps up and... Beiranvand SAVES! Can you believe it!? What a moment! About three Iranian players have been booked for arguing with the referee.

51' - PENALTY CLAIM! Ronaldo goes down in the box. No penalty given at first, but then VAR jumps in. Penalty to Portugal and Iran's players aren't happy about it.

50 ' - As it stands, Portugal are set to meet Russia in the next round, while Spain will take on Uruguay in Sochi.

47' - Carlos Queiroz's side need goals, but that could just open up the space in behind for someone like Ronaldo. For now the priority will likely be not conceding again. How long before they really start going for it?

SECOND HALF! We're back underway. Iran need two goals unanswered to keep their dreams alive or hope that Morocco can do the unthinkable against Spain.

HALF TIME! Current mood...

HALF TIME! Spain 1-1 Morocco (Isco 19'; Boutaib 14')

Morocco have made a real game of it against Spain. La Roja has dominated possession, but haven't been able to find a way to take the lead.

HALF TIME! Iran 0-1 Portugal (Quaresma 45')

A moment of magic changes everything on the stroke of half-time. If you do nothing else during the break, go watch that goal... at least five times! It's tough on Iran though who didn't deserve to go behind, but could do nothing about that strike.

45' GOAL! OUT. OF. NOWHERE.

Quaresma has just scored one of the best goals of this World Cup. Sheer brilliance!

I didn't think the debate about the best goal oft his World Cup could get any harder. Then Quaresma smacked an outside-of-the-boot effort from a 25-yard angle into the top corner. Stunner.

40' - SHOT!

Ronaldo picks up the ball 35 yards out and goes for goal. It's straight at Beiranvand, who doesn't let the ball spill thankfully. That's as close as he's come to his fifth goal of the tournament so far.

37' - Describe this game in one word.

34' - SAVE!

Iran go with one off the training ground. A dummy run creates space and when the ball is whipped in, Ezatolahi meets it with a header. Straight at Rui Patricio.

33' - The biggest compliment I can give Iran right now is that they've have, without a doubt, posed a greater threat going forward than Ronaldo and Co. have. some slick one-touch passing leads to Guerreiro bringing down Jahanbakhsh. Free-kick in a promising position.

30' - Meanwhile, in Kaliningrad

28' - It's great to see Iran showing ambition going forward instead of playing scared. They're not letting the occasion get the better of them and are giving Portugal problems... at times.

26' - Adrien Silva is flagged for offside. We haven't seen much from the AC Milan forward yet.

24' - There's been a stop in play as Rui Patricio gets treated for a knock to the head.

21' - Back to the other game. Iran have a free-kick in a dangerous area. Rezaeian fancies his chances, gets it up and over the wall, but can't get the dip to find the target. Decent effort.

19' - GOAL! Spain are level! Well that didn't last long... Isco has levelled the scores in Kaliningrad at the end of a beautifully worked team goal. So slick. Spain go back on top based on goals scored.

18' - I even said to my colleague Davis before the games kicked off, that the craziest thing to happen tonight would be for Morocco to beat Spain and Portugal and Iran to progress with a draw. The dream is alive!

15' - Another hairy moment at the back for Iran. Ali Reiranvand comes to collect again, this time dropping Ricardo Quaresma's cross. Fortunately, Pouraliganji helps clear the danger.

14' - GOAL! Morocco are in front!

Well, well, well. The cat is ain amongst the pidgeons. I repeat the cat is in amongst the pidgeons. Khalid Boutaib snatches the ball off of Sergio Ramos, breaks into the box, opens his body up and beats David De Gea. Spain are behind, but as things stand they'd still be going through. Morocco would have to win by two for Iran and Portugal to progress with a draw.

13' - Spain 0-0 Morocco: Pique is a lucky man!

Spain could and perhaps should be down to ten men if this picture is anything to go by!

10' - CLOSE!

There's a mix up at the back for Iran as Ezatolahi tangles with his own keeper Beiranvand. Joao Mario has a chance to capitalise only to send his shot well off target. The two Iranians share words, but it's going to be hard to hear calls over the racket being made.

7' - SHOT!

A half chance to be fair. Iran break and move the ball quickly after an extended period of Portuguese pressure. It's worked to Amiri on the edge of the area, but he slices well wide with a first-time effort.

6' - One of the big questions coming into this game is whether Iran would mix things up, knowing they need a win to stand the best chance of progressing. The early indiciations is that they will be willing to take a few more risks. However, they're stay true to themselves in keeping things very tight at the back with every man behind the ball.

3' - CHANCE FOR RONALDO!

The first sight of goal for Portugal's superstar. He skips inside a challenge in the box and gets an early shot off, but it's straight at Beiranvand.

2' - There is some atmosphere brewing at the Mordovia Arena. Horns are at full blast!

KICK-OFF! Aaaand.... we're off! Portugal get the ball rolling. I'll be honest, I'm really hoping for an upset! Who is with me?

19:56 CET - I can see your halo!

19:52 CET - Huge night for Iranian football

This tournament has been ground-breaking for Iranian football both in Russia and back home. The progress made in regards to women being able to watch football is but one example. They have never beaten European opposition at a World Cup, but irrespective of the result tonight, they have a lot to be proud of.

19:48 CET - Record-equalling Ronaldo

What a shocker, Ronaldo has another international football record in sight. The man is a machine!

19:45 CET - Golden Boot on the mind

England'd Harry Kane currently leads the race for the Golden Boot with five goals to his name. Ronaldo's one back on four right now, but you just know he's hungry for more. Can he reclaim the lead tonight? He did score the last time these two sides met at a World Cup.

19:40 CET - Team news!

Iran have only made one change as AZ Alkmaar's winger Alireza Jahanbakhsh come into the starting line-up, in place of Karim Ansarifard.

Portugal, meanwhile, have mixed it up in three positions. Leicester's Adrien Silva, AC Milan's Andre Silva and Besiktas' Ricardo Quaresma come in. Making way are Bernando Silva, Joao Moutinho and Goncalo Guedes.

19:30 CET - Can Iran ruin Ronaldo's party?

In terms of individual performances at this World Cup few have been able to match Cristiano Ronaldo two games into the tournament. There's a feeling it could be his year. Not if Iran have anything to do it with it though. The problem is, given that a draw is enough for Portugal, the onus is on Carlos Quieroz's side to get goals, which isn't really their strong suit...

19:25 CET - Welcome one and all!

Morocco's World Cup dreams have already gone up in smoke, but the dust is still yet to settle in Group B. Many thought it was a forgone conclusion when Spain and Portugal were drawn in the same group. Fortunately the footballing gods have graced us with an Iran side who are proving the pluckiest of underdogs and still have a chance at really rocking the boat in Russia.