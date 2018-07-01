World Cup 2018 live: Belgium vs. Japan

+++Refresh the page for live updates (all times in CEST)+++

Belgium 2 - 2 Japan — Round of 16

87' And another save! Vertonghen letting loose from range, Kawashima parrying once again. Fellaini is called offside as he tries to reach the rebound.

86' Kawashima makes an incredible double save! First from substitute Chadli and then Lukaku, both headers, both parried away. You feel Lukaku should have done better with his chance, he's not had a great game.

83' CHANCE! Honda latches onto a lovely slided pass into the box, but shoots wide.

81' Double change for Japan now. Yamaguchi and Honda comes on for Shibasaki and Haraguchi.

78' Lukaku has a chance now but directs his header off target.

75' Japan are still looking dangerous. Inui finds space in the box but sees his shot blocked. What a match, end to end stuff!

74' EQUALIZER! Eden Hazard steps up when it matters, swinging in a peach of a cross. Fellaini, thrown on for his height, finishes the job and heads home.

71' Not taking anything away from Vertonghen, it was a great, looping header from a tight angle, 15 yards out. But Kawashima was in all-sorts.

69' GOAL! Bizarre goal. Kawashima proves Japan's weak link once again. He flaps at a cross, which is then half-cleared, before a looping header from Vertonghen somehow finds its way into the corner of the goal. Kawashima looked as if he thought it was going out!

68' Lukaku sees another effort blocked by a desperate Yoshida. This time from six yards out! Incredible defending.

65' Double change for Belgium as they go for broke, they need something. Marouane Fellaini and Nacer Chadli on for Dries Mertens and Yannick Carrasco.

64' This picture of the Japanese celebrating is brilliant. What an upset this would be, they weren't even tipped to get out of their group!

62' CHANCE! Lukaku should have given Belgium a lifeline but he's somehow directed his header wide. He was only four yards out or so. Great delivery from the right by Meunier, too. Insane.

55' Superb work from Kagawa in the lead-up to that second goal. Brought the ball down, demanded Belgium's defenders' attention and laid it off to Inui to work his magic.

52' GOAL! Japan are two goals up! And what a hit it was from Inui. Belgium gave him far too much space on the edge of the box and he's smashed it into the net past Courtois. Unbelievable.

50' POST! Hazard hits a curler from the edge of the box but the ball rebounds straight back off the post. Big chance for Belgium to get back on level terms!

48' GOAL! Haraguchi gives Japan the lead! Belgium lose possession high up the pitch but Japan launch a quick counter-attack. Jan Vertonghen failed to cut out a through ball from Shibasaki and Haraguchi latched on and finished with aplomb. 1-0!

46' We're back underway!

Comment: Belgium should be in the lead, despite Japan defending stoically and keeping Belgium largely contained to half-chances. But Lukaku should have had a penalty, Yoshida shoving him in the back just as he was about to connect with a cross from Mertens. The second half is about to come, but it seems like only a matter of time before the Belgians break through.

HALF-TIME Plenty of pressure and chances for Belgium, but they haven't been able to convert. Japan have been pegged back, but have still offered a threat going forward and are defending resolutely.

45 +1' Mertens hits a curling effort towards goal after Lukaku's touchdown. But it's too weak and easily claimed by Kawashima.

44' CHANCE. Courtois fumbles a weak Osako shot, the ball bobbling behind him and towards the goal-line. But there's nowhere near enough momentum, giving the keeper all the time to pounce on the ball and save face.

40' YELLOW. Shibasaki enters the referee's book after taking down Hazard. The Chelsea forward is really causing havoc everytime he picks up the ball.

36' Hazard shimmies at the edge of the box but can't get his shot past the chest of Yoshida, while the less said about Witsel's follow-up the better.

31' Great play from Japan as Kagawa takes the ball inside the box, backheels for Nagatomo, who sends in a cross. Inui jumps high to get on the end of it, but it's an easy save for Courtois. Encouraging stuff for Japan after being pegged back for the last 20 minutes.

28' Kompany connects with a De Bruyne free-kick at the far post but his aerial effort goes across goal rather than towards it. Belgium really turning up the pressure here.

27' Kawashima parries away a stinging effort from Hazard. Japan pretty much have nine men parked inside their own box. A goal appears imminent for Belgium.

25' CHANCE! Mertens delivers a peach of a ball into the box, but Lukaku can't connect from close range. Looked like he was pushed in the back by Japanese defender Yoshida at the decisive moment though. No VAR. Strange.

21' Lukaku again finds space, this time with his head towards goal on the edge of the box. But his shot once again finds a Japanese body in its way - this time Nagatomo.

17' Lukaku twists and turns in the box after bringing down a cross. The burly striker gets his shot away but it's deflected by Hasebe for a corner - which comes to nothing. Belgium definitely growing in dominance here.

14' Japan defend resolutely against a Belgian attack, they're well organized but also offering their own going forward. Everytime Eden Hazard picks up possession, however, you feel the Japanese defenders tense up.

10' Down the other end, Kompany shows his class with a solid defensive header. His presence in this backline makes it look like a formidable wall for the Japanese.

9' Carrasco has space on the edge of the box but fails to pull the trigger. Attack breaks down with the forward penalised for a foul. Couldn't get the ball out of his feet.

2' First meaningful attack comes from the Japanese, Shinji Kagawa going close with an effort from the edge of the box which whizzes past Courtois' post!

1' They're away, Belgium kicking off in their home red strip. Japan in their traditional blue kit.

19:56 National anthems have been belted out and we're just moments away from kickoff!

19:45 And Japan have also rung the changes after coach Akira Nishino rested many of his stars against Poland. Shinji Kagawa, Yuya Osako, and Takashi Inui will be hoping to give them some bite in attack.

Kawashima -- Nagatomo, Yoshida, Shoji, Sakai -- Shibasaki, Hasebe -- Inui, Kagawa, Haraguchi -- Osako

19:40 Belgium have made 10 changes to their starting lineup, with coach Roberto Martinez reinstalling his strongest XI after resting them for the 1-0 win over England.

Former captain Vincent Kompany starts for the first time after recovering from injury. He replaces Dedryck Boyata, partnering Jan Vertonghen and Tob Alderweireld in defence.

Courtois -- Vertonghen, Kompany, Alderweireld -- Carrasco, Witsel, De Bruyne, Meunier -- Mertens, Hazard -- Lukaku

19:30 With kickoff just 30 minutes away, here's where to find out the latest ahead of tonight's clash between Group G winners Belgium and Group H runnersup Japan.

