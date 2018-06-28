Belgium edge past England to top Group G

England 0-1 Belgium

(Januzaj 51')

The two teams entered Thursday night's contest in Kaliningrad with the luxury of knowing that both were through to the knockout phase, with the only thing to be determined, which of the two would finish top of Group G, and possibly face an easier opponent in the round of 16.

This luxury led both England manager Gareth Southgate and his Belgian counterpart to name reserve-filled squads, with both England striker Harry Kane, the tournament's leading scorer with five goals, and Romelu Lukaku, who has four goals for Belgium on their respective benches.

So it came as no major surprise that neither side produced much in the way of attractive, attacking play. Not surprising either, that the two sides were accompanied by whistles and boos as they left the pitch for the halftime break.

Januzaj breaks the deadlock

The match was decided in the 51st minute, when Adnan Januzaj scored the only goal the Belgians would need to leapfrog England into first place in the group, curling a shot into the far corner of Jordan Pickford's goal. The Real Sociedad winger feinted right and then jinked to the left to wrong foot England defender Danny Rose before sending the left-footed shot past the English goalkeeper.

By finishing first in the group, Belgium advance to face Japan, who finished second in Group H by virtue of the fair-play rule, in Rostov-On-Don on Monday, while England move on to face Colombia in Moscow on Tuesday.

In Thursday night's other Group G match, Wahbi Khazri supplied an assist and the winning goal as Tunisia came from behind to beat Panama 2-1 in Saransk, ending a 40-year wait for a first victory at a World Cup.

FInal scores:

England 0-1 Belgium (Januzaj 51')

Panama 1-2 Tunisia (Rodriguez 33'; Ben Youssef 51', Khazri 66')

FULL TIME

The real highlight of this game was Michy Batshuayi's celebration after the goal!

FULL TIME!

Adnan Januzaj scores the only goal of the game as Belgium clinch top spot in Group G. They have set up a date with Japan in the Round of 16, while England will meet Colombia in Moscow. It was hardly a barnstormer tonight with both teams resting players. Belgium get the job done though, becoming only the second team to win all three of their group games.

The game-changing moment as Adnan Januzaj curls the ball past Jordan Pickford.

90+2' - CHANCE!

Belgium almost grab their second. The had men over on the left. the chance falls to Fellaini, but he fires into the side netting.

90+1' - The ball in pinging around the England area, but neither Fellaini nor Batshuayi can get the all important touch as Gary Cahill picks up a foul.

90' - Three minutes of time added on...

89' - CHANCE!

Dries Mertens comes off the bench and almost makes an instant impact. The ball is laid off to the Napoli forward on the edge of the area, whose first time effort is well saved by Pickford.

87' - You can't say this young England side haven't given a good account of themselves. They just haven't done enough tonight to deserve the win or top spot in Group G. Belgium have just been more proficient.

85' - Fair assesment?

83' - CHANCE!

Corner is whipped in, falls to Danny Welbeck. His shot looked destined for the bottom corner. The problem was, Marouane Fellaini was stood in the way. The second corner goes straight into Courtois gloves.

81' - Ruben Loftus-Cheek is the latest England player to draw a foul in the final third. With Alexander-Arnold off, a quick debate ensues which Marcus Rashford appears to win. The Manchester United forward goes for goal and dips it just past the post. It wasn't a bad effort, but nowhere near good enough to beat Courtois.

79' - Danny Welbeck comes off the bench for England. He was the only English outfield player yet to feature, but now the lot is full!

78' - Jumping the gun anyone?

76' - Free-kick for England out wide on the left. Alexander-Arnold is again charged with taking it. H lofts it towards the back post, Maguire wins the header, but Courtois is privvy to the danger and out to collect.

74' - I will say this, England's work rate has been exemplary. They're still pressing and still chasing down the ball. It's the speed of moving the ball forward that's hampered them and their sense of urgency.

70' - There's no a real sense of urgency about England's play here. Are they happy to settle for a tie with Colombia to be on the "easier" side of the draw?

66' - GOAL! Panama 1-2 Tunisia

Haddadi breaks to the blyine after a wonderful one-two on the edge of the area before fizzing a ball to the back post where Wahbi Khazri was on hand to tap home. Tunisia are on course for their first ever World Cup win.

66' - WHAT A CHANCE!

Jamie Vardy draws defenders out and plays a neat ball in behind. Marcus Rashford runs onto it and one-on-one with Courtois, sees the Belgium keeper tip his effort just around the post. The corner comes to nothing. Best chance of the game goes begging for England.

63' - England have had a lot of joy down the flanks against both Thorgan Hazard and Nacer Chadli, but the end product has been desperately short of quality throughout. Danny Rose is the latest to see a cross easily dealt with by Belgium backline.

61' - Video proof...

59' - As it stands...

57' - Thomas Vermaelan has picked up a nasty cut over his right eye. The physios are tending to him.

54' - Januzaj picks up the ball in a similar position for Belgium, but this time sees his shot blocked.

51' - GOAL! Panama 1-1 Tunisia

Naim Sliti works the ball right to Wahbi Khazri, whose low first-time cross is slotted in from close range by Ben Youssef.

51' - GOAL! England 0-1 Belgium

Adnan Januzaj breaks the deadlock with a worldlie! The Belgian cuts inside of Danny Rose, picks his spot and curls a lovely effort beyond the fingertips of Jordan Pickford. Quality goal. Yellow cards won't matter now, Belgium are top of Group G!!

In the celebration Michy Batshuayi managed to slam the ball off the post and back into his won face!

48' - CHANCE!

A long ball forward is headed clear only as far as Jamie Vardy. Rashford picks up the loose ball, bears down on goal and tries to curl an effort in at the far post. However, he doesn't get his angles right and sends it wide.

SECOND HALF! England have made a change of halftime with John Stones coming off to be replaced by Harry Maguire. Stones has had his calf wrapped during the break, so it looks to be an enforced change/ precautionary measure.

HALF TIME! - Goalless at the break. It started well and petered off as the half wore on. Belgium could have and, perhaps should have, taken the lead with chances for Batshuayi and Fellaini. England are yet to trouble Courtois in goal and, as it stands, are going through as group winners.

44' - This World Cup is proving that anybody can beat anybody. We all came into the tournament talking about the favorites in Brazil, Germany and Spain but we have identified weaknesses in all of those teams.

However, England and Belgium aren't doing much tio lay down their marker as we enter the knockout stages.

42' - Ruben Loftus-Cheek looks set to have a first-time effort at goal from 25 yards, then decides to take a touch, gets caught in two minds and lets his first touch getaway from him. Waste.

41' - Even the official FIFA world Cup Tiwtter account is struggling with this game...

39' - Hazard has another crack, this time with a first time volley, but does worse with a chance of an even higher degree of difficulty. Belgium have had eight shots to England's four. The difference being that Thibault Courtois hasn't had to make a save yet.

36' - Thorgan Hazard, top scorer for Borussia Mönchengladbach last season, chances his arm from range and sends an effort well off target.

33' - Panama 1-0 Tunisia

Party time in Panama! The plucky underdogs have taken the lead. Tunisia fail to clear their lines properly from a set-piece situation. The ball eventually falls for Jose Rodriguez, who lines up a shot which takes a wicked deflection on it's way past Tunisia's third-choice keeper Mathlouthi.

33' - The second yellow card of the game goes to... Leander Dendoncker of Belgium! That's 5-2 to Belgium in the fair play standings. Interestingly Danny Rose has been fouled for both bookings.

31' - CHANCE!

Well kind of... Trent Alexander-Arnold finds space out wide and goes to whip in an early cross, that turns into more of a shot as it floats just over the crossbar. Almost a Ronaldinho/Seaman moment.

29' - The fact there's a Mexican wave going around the stadium should tell you how the fans feel about what they've been treated to in the last couple of minutes.

26' - CHANCE!

From the corner Marouane Fellaini somehow has the time and space to bring the ball down on his chest before firing low towards goal. The shot is saved and England eventually scramble clear, but that's another chance wasted by Belgium.

25' - The tempo of the game has dropped significantly in the last couple of minutes. Belgium are having more possession, but are also seem content to pass the ball around at the back. Just as I write that, Batshuayi bursts into the area and earns his side a corner.

21' - Jamie Vardy isn't getting much service, but he's scrapping away in the final third and chasing down every loose ball.

19' - The first yellow card of the game goes to... Youri Tielemans of Belgium. That makes it 4-2 to Belgium in a scoreline they don't want to win.

17' - Phil Jones catches Moussa Dembele late. A sharp intake of breathe, but no yellow is shown. If it ends level and England have one more yellow card than Belgium tonight, then FIFA will draw lots for the group winner.

15' - England have had 61 per cent possession so far. They're still yet to create a clear cut chance though.

14' - Both sides have made a lively start to this game, but Belgium are creating more, while England's final pass keeps going awry. No sign of either relenting in their pursuit of victory though which is great!

11' - Rashford has a shot from just outside the area, which is deflected behind for a corner. Taken by Alexander-Arnold and headed just wide by John Stones at the back post. The referee had already blown for a foul in the melee though.

10' - CHANCE!

A goalmouth scramble wreaks havoc in the England backline. Michy Batschuayi poked towards goal. It looked like Pickford had it under control, but he somehow lets the ball squirm away forcing John Stones to clear off the line. Hairy moment!

9' - The England fans are certainly making themselves heard. Plenty of trumpets accompanying the chants as well...

7' - CHANCE!

Jordan Pickford is forced into making a tricky save. Youri Tielemans was afforded time and space by England's midfield, takes the chance to have a crack at goal with a dipping effort, which Pickford does well to beat away.

5' - England though they had won the first corner of the game, but the offside flag is up against Rashford.

3' - Marcus Rashford gives chase after a long ball, but even he doesn't have the pace for that...

2' - A poor pass at the back leads to some confusion in the Belgian backline. Jamie Vardy pounces, but can't pick out Rashford with his low-driven cross.

KICK-OFF!

The countdown ends, the whistle is blown, the crowd cheers and we're underway in Kaliningrad. Who will finish top of Group G?

19:58 - We're almost ready...

I can't believe the group stages will be over in less than two hours time...

19:55 - Added motivation?

Much is being made of these supposed "B-team" line-ups, but surely there's an element where these fringe players will be highly motivated to make the most of their moment of world football's grandest stage?

The German commentator has just mentioned that the average age of England's side tonight is almost exactly that of Germany's World Cup winning team against Argentina. As if that means anything...

19:50 - Plenty of support for the Three Lions

19:45 - How the bracket breaks down...

Looking ahead to the knockout stages of the World Cup, the winners of tonight's encounter - or the fair play battle - will face Japan in the Round of 16. either Brazil or Mexico in the quarter finals, and one of Uruguay, Portugal, France or Argentina in the semis.

The runners up, meawhile, set themselves up against Colombia in the Round of 16, either Sweden or Switzerland in the quarter finals, and one of Spain, Russia, Croatia or Denmark in the semis.

Which would you prefer?

19:40 - What it could come down to...

England and Belgium have both already qualified, but they also have identical records going into tonight's game. As a result, if they draw then the top two spots will be decided by the fair play standings. England have two yellows and Belgium have picked up three.

Both sides will likely be looking to avoid bookings as a result and, IF, big IF, they have the same amount of bookings come the end of the 90 minutes, then lots will be drawn.

Advantage England with the man below starting for Belgium?

19:35 - Kane takes a one-goal lead in at the break?

Harry Kane currently top the scoring charts the World Cup with five goals to his name. The Tottenham striker has dropped to the bench in one of eight changes for England, but so too have Romelu Lukaku (four goals) and Eden Hazard (two).

Right now he's on course to have a goal advantage in the knockout stages.

19:30 - Team news

Both sides have taken the opportunity to afford their stars a rest, allowing fringe players a chance tro prove themselves on the World Cup stage.

19:25 - It's the final countdown!

Hello and welcome one and all to DW's live coverage of the final set of group games. England and Belgium have already clinched progression from Group G, but tonight is still a decider. Who will top the group and book a date with Japan and who will come up against Group H winners Colombia?