 World Cup 2018: Against France, Cavani-less Uruguay look to pull off another upset | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 05.07.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Sports

World Cup 2018: Against France, Cavani-less Uruguay look to pull off another upset

Having already knocked Portugal out of the World Cup, Uruguay are looking to pull off another upset when they face France. Star strikers are in the spotlight, but Edinson Cavani is expected to miss out through injury.

FIFA Fußball-WM 2018 | Achtelfinale | Uruguay vs. Portugal | 2. TOR Uruguay (Reuters/M. Sezer)

One of three teams with a 100 percent win record at the World Cup 2018, Uruguay have conceded just once, in the 2-1 defeat that sent European champions Portugal and Cristiano Ronaldo home

However, the two-time world champions will be hard pressed to keep France's star-studded squad at bay for the full 90 minutes, which includes teenage sensation Kylian Mbappe. The Paris-Saint Germain forward's two goals in the 4-3 defeat of Argentina in the last 16 will make him even more of a marked man.

Griezmann against Godfather Godin

The quarterfinal in Nizhny Novgorod will not only be a test for Mbappe. It is also a special affair for strike partner Antoine Griezmann, who comes up against his Atletico Madrid teammates Diego Godin and Jose Gimenez.

Uruguay captain Godin is not only likely to be a tough opponent for Griezmann, he is also godfather to the striker's daughter.

"(Godin) is a great friend, I always hang out with him off the pitch," Griezmann said. "It's going to be a very emotional game for me."

Europacup - Marseille Atletico (picture-alliance/AP Photo/C. Ena)

Diego Godin and Antoine Griezmann celebrate winning the UEFA Europa League final against Marseille.

Steely Suarez ready to lead by example

Meanwhile, La Celeste are still sweating over the fitness of Cavani, who picked up a calf injury after scoring a brace against Portugal. Cavani missed training for the third consecutive day on Wednesday while receiving intense treatment on his left leg. Girona's Christian Stuani is reportedly the preferred replacement, should the 31-year-old not regain fitness in time. 

Cavani and strike partner Luis Suarez have five goals in the tournament and 98 in all for the national team. In the last two World Cups, on four occasions either of the two were missing Uruguay failed to win, losing three times.

Suarez isn't overly concerned though. "Regarding the big names – this is a collective thing," Suarez told the media. "It doesn't only depend on one player. If the whole squad is compact, it will provide positive results for the team."

jt/pfd (dpa, Reuters)

DW recommends

World Cup 2018: Mbappe double inspires France to thrilling win over Argentina

A second half brace from the sensational Kylian Mbappe inspired France to a thrilling win over Argentina. Both sides led in an incredible start to the knockout stages that means Lionel Messi's Argentina are going home. (30.06.2018)  

World Cup 2018: Classy Cavani strikes send Uruguay through

Goals either side of half time from Edinson Cavani carried Uruguay to the last eight and ended Portugal’s chances of winning consecutive major tournaments. But a late injury to Cavani may be a blow to Uruguay’s hopes. (30.06.2018)  

Related content

FIFA Fußball-WM 2018 | Achtelfinale | Uruguay vs. Portugal | 2. TOR Uruguay

World Cup 2018: Classy Cavani strikes send Uruguay through 30.06.2018

Goals either side of half time from Edinson Cavani carried Uruguay to the last eight and ended Portugal’s chances of winning consecutive major tournaments. But a late injury to Cavani may be a blow to Uruguay’s hopes.

FIFA Fußball-WM 2018 | Achtelfinale | Frankreich vs. Argentinien | 3. TOR Frankreich

World Cup 2018: Mbappe double inspires France to thrilling win over Argentina 30.06.2018

A second half brace from the sensational Kylian Mbappe inspired France to a thrilling win over Argentina. Both sides led in an incredible start to the knockout stages that means Lionel Messi's Argentina are going home.

Russland WM 2018 l Uruguay vs Russland 3:0 - Spielende

World Cup 2018: Cavani off the mark as Uruguay beat Russia to top spot 25.06.2018

Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani both got on the scoresheet as Uruguay claimed top spot in Group A courtesy of a 3-0 win over host nation Russia. Elsewhere, Saudi Arabia claimed a last-gasp win over Egypt.

ADVERTISEMENT
Fussball Bundesliga Logo 2017

Bundesliga results and standings

Click here for the latest Bundesliga results and the current league standings. Here you can also scroll through the results from past matchdays as well as the league standings in previous weeks. 

UEFA Champions League Logo

Champions League results and standings

Europe's most prestigious club competition is in action for another season. Click here for all of the up-to-date results and standings from the UEFA Champions League. 

DFB Pokal logo

German Cup: All of the results

The German Cup is where lower-division teams get the chance to knock off the Bundesliga's biggest clubs. Click here for all of the results from the latest round of German Cup play. 