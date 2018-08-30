Women's World Cup qualifying: Germany beat Iceland to take top spot

A brace from Svenja Huth sealed a huge and potentially vital victory against group leaders Iceland. Germany's win lifts them above their opponents and, with one game left, a big step closer to a 2019 World Cup spot.

Interim head coach Horst Hrubesch (who won't be in charge after this qualifying campaign) spoke of having no fear despite the absence of captain Dzsenifer Marozsan and defender Babett Peter, and his side delivered.

For the first time in Iceland a women's international was played out in front of a sold-out stadium (15,000), but Germany stayed focused. Huth gave Germany the lead just before the break when she turned home the rebound after Melanie Leupolz's shot had been palmed away. Huth was on hand again when, having been found at the top of the box, she took her time before driving into the far corner.

The result leaves Germany two points clear at the top of Group 5, knowing they can punch their ticket for the World Cup with a win against the Faroe Islands, a team they beat 11-0 in October, in their final game.

Only the group winners qualify directly, with the four best runners-up from European qualifying facing playoffs.