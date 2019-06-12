 Women′s World Cup: Impressive TV viewer numbers in Germany and around the world | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 14.06.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Sports

Women's World Cup: Impressive TV viewer numbers in Germany and around the world

Germany's national team received notable ratings for their first two Women's World Cup games, continuing a worldwide trend of decent viewer numbers. Ticket sales have reportedly been less encouraging.

Fußball-Frauen-Weltmeisterschaft - Deutschland vs Spanien (Reuters/B. Szabo)

Ahead of the tournament, FIFA said it expected the 2019 Women's World Cup to reach more than a billion viewers. A record 62 broadcasters are said to be present in France. "You will see an explosion of women's football," promised FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

If the ratings of the World Cup's first two matchdays are anything to go by, Infantino knew what he was talking about.

Popular news broadcast overtaken

Over six million people watched Germany's 1-0 win over Spain, which was more than Germany's most popular news broadcast, Tagesschau. Germany's opening win over China, too, scored an impressive 4.38 million viewers.

Germany is not the only country where there has been a boom in TV viewer numbers. In England, 6.1 million people watched the 2-1 win over Scotland. It was the most watched women's game of all time in the UK. That was five times higher than the number of people who watched the men's team's third place playoff in the Nations League against Switzerland.

In France, almost 10 million people watched the tournament's opening game between the host country and South Korea, which accounted for a 44% market share. It was the biggest television audience for a France women's game ever.

US outlet Fox Sports said it had recorded a 79% rise in viewers compared to the first two matchdays of the 2011 World Cup and an 11% rise compared to the 2015 tournament.

The increase hasn't been limited to television. According to Fox Sports, views of online Women's World Cup content has seen a spike of 310% compared to 2015.

Ticket sales still a challenge

Despite the encouraging viewer numbers, things look less optimistic in the ticket offices. Fourteen out of 52 World Cup games were sold out before the tournament, with a mere third of the tickets on offer being sold.

According to FIFA, ten group stage games involving top teams such as France and the US are among those that have no more tickets on sale. The semifinals and the final in Lyon are also sold out.

FIFA initially said more than a million tickets had been sold before it retracted the figure, telling AP that the number also included tickets that were given away for free. By comparison, the 2015 Women's World Cup set the competition's all-time record attendance, with 1,353,506 fans attending games across Canada.

ft/amp (AP, dpa, Reuters)

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

DW recommends

Women's World Cup: Germany snatch second slender win

Germany moved one step closer to the knockout stages after making it two wins out of two with another gritty performance. Spain provided tough opposition in Valenciennes, but like China failed to take their chances. (12.06.2019)  

Women's World Cup: Germany shedding 'inexperienced' narrative

Germany's back-to-back wins won't have struck fear in the hearts of tournament favorites, but they have all-but secured a spot in the knockout stages. Their rebuild is showing signs of great promise in its early stages. (12.06.2019)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter  

Related content

Fußball-Frauen-Weltmeisterschaft - Deutschland vs Spanien

Women's World Cup: Germany shedding 'inexperienced' narrative 12.06.2019

Germany's back-to-back wins won't have struck fear in the hearts of tournament favorites, but they have all-but secured a spot in the knockout stages. Their rebuild is showing signs of great promise in its early stages.

Spanische Nationalmannschaft Frauen WM

Women's World Cup: Revolution in Spain 11.06.2019

With Champions League finalists and record attendances, women's football is booming in Spain. Now at only their second ever World Cup, some even have them down as dark horses for the title. Their next opponents? Germany.

Women's World Cup - Group F - USA v Thailand

Women's World Cup: US rewrite the record books with 13-0 win over Thailand 11.06.2019

Records tumbled as the US opened their World Cup defense with a 13-0 win vs. Thailand. Alex Morgan scored a record-equaling five goals for the Americans, who clocked up the biggest margin of victory in World Cup history.

Advertisement
Fussball Bundesliga Logo 2017

Bundesliga results and standings

Click here for the latest Bundesliga results and the current league standings. Here you can also scroll through the results from past matchdays as well as the league standings in previous weeks.  

UEFA Champions League Logo

Champions League results and standings

Europe's most prestigious club competition is in action for another season. Click here for all of the up-to-date results and standings from the UEFA Champions League.  

DFB Pokal logo

German Cup: All of the results

The German Cup is where lower-division teams get the chance to knock off the Bundesliga's biggest clubs. Click here for all of the results from the latest round of German Cup play.  