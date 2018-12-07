Women's World Cup: Germany draw China, Spain and South Africa in Group B

Speaking after the draw in Paris for next summer's Women's World Cup in France, Martina Voss-Tecklenburg (pictured above), said that with China and particularly Spain, Germany had been drawn in a "demanding group." South Africa, who will be making their first appearance in the tournament, round out Group B.

Voss-Tecklenburg, who only took over as coach of Germany's women's national team at the end of last month, pointed to their second group stage contest against Spain as one that would "certainly be challenging."

Germany are to open their campaign against China, who Voss-Tecklenburg said could pose a problem simply because "we never know much about them."

Having only taken the job after Germany had qualified, the 50-year-old Voss-Tecklenburg doesn't have a lot of time to get to know her team before leading it into her first major tournament as coach. Her first opportunity will come at a training camp in Marbella, Spain in January.

Still, Germany are expected to advance from the group stage of the tournament, either as one of the top two in their group or as one of the four best third-placed teams.

In this first Women's World Cup to be hosted by France, 52 matches are to be played across nine stadiums beginning on June 7 – with the final to be played in the Stade de Lyon one month later.

