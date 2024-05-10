Women conquering Oktoberfest's toughest jobs

Many of the jobs at Oktoberfest have long dominated by men. But several women are now taking on the challenge, managing the giant beer tents, driving bicycle rickshaws and operating the cranes used to build the fairground.

The Wiesn, the world's largest folk festival, is synonymous with merriment and Bavarian tradition — but also with hordes of drunken men and rowdy behavior. People who work in this environment need to be resilient.

Women are now taking on more responsibility besides just serving patrons. They're managing beer tents, driving rickshaws and setting up fairgrounds with heavy construction equipment.

DW reporter Gönna Ketels followed three women who put their all into this year's Oktoberfest.