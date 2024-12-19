  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
In focus
SyriaMiddle East crisisGerman election 2025
Latest audioLatest videos
Live TV
HistoryGermany

Women as spoils of war at the end of World War II

December 19, 2024

The victims, and the children they bore after being raped, suffer trauma to this day. In early 1945, at least 860,000 women and girls in Germany were sexually abused by Allied soldiers. Many remained silent throughout their lives and took their stories to their graves.

https://p.dw.com/p/4fbom

The German army rampaged through mainland Europe for six years until early 1945, when World War Two was brought to an end on the continent and the Nazi regime was defeated. But there’s a chapter in this story that’s been largely forgotten to this day: Hundreds of thousands of women and girls in Germany were sexually abused by Allied soldiers. Many remained silent out of shame and fear, particularly when the perpetrators were members of western armies. The documentary hears the stories of some of these victims, talks to their children and grandchildren, as well as historians to reveal how the trauma has affected them throughout their lives. The documentary also shows how important it is to confront the taboo head on: After all, sexual violence against women and girls is still very much part of modern warfare.

Skip next section Similar stories from Germany

Similar stories from Germany

Ralf Siepmann, Journalist and author

Germany remembers Nazi genocide of Sinti, Roma with culture

Across Germany, cultural events have commemorated the Sinti and Roma who were murdered by the Nazis.
SocietyDecember 6, 202403:50 min
DW Arts Unveiled (Sendungslogo Composite)

True crime: Hitler's bronze horses

Arts Unveiled on the thrilling mission to find the lost Nazi-era bronze horses.
CultureJune 17, 202326:06 min
Skip next section More on History from Europe

More on History from Europe

Doku Plan KW 23 Operation Overload

D-Day and the tremendous cost of victory

“Operation Overlord” is recorded for posterity as a success story.
HistoryJune 5, 202442:34 min
Former Israeli President Reuven Rivlin speaks into a DW microphone in Auschwitz

Holocaust remembrance vital as antisemitism rises in Europe

Nearly eight decades after the end of World War II, antisemitism in Europe is on the rise again.
HistoryJanuary 23, 202402:47 min
Two people dressed as knights fight in a mock battle

Medieval fighting enthusiasts face off in Spain

Dressed and armed as knights, teams of men and women compete in battle in Castile, Spain.
HistoryMarch 14, 202305:03 min
Skip next section More on History from around the world

More on History from around the world

external

Mama Penee: Defying an extermination order

Survivors faced unimaginable hardship, but women endured and kept their community alive.
HistoryDecember 7, 202401:27 min
EP4: What was the 1958 Anlu Rebellion?

Fighting back: What was the 1958 Anlu Rebellion?

Women forced a colonial government to back down from unpopular farming directives.
HistoryDecember 5, 202401:19 min
EP1: Unite the anti-colonialism fight: Nduna Mkomanile

Unite the anti-colonialism fight: Nduna Mkomanile

Nduna Mkomanile united East African communities against German colonialism during the Maji Maji war.
HistoryDecember 4, 202401:26 min
Show more
Skip next section More from this show

More from this show

Dokus KW 33

Hunger for power — the Baltic states in Putin's shadow

The Baltic states regained independence more than 30 years ago.
PoliticsNovember 27, 202442:34 min
Skip next section About the show

About the show

DW DocFilm Sendungslogo Composite

DocFilm

Exciting stories, a wide variety of topics, fascinating pictures: every day, half or three-quarters of an hour of carefully researched background reports from the worlds of politics, business, science, culture, nature, history, lifestyle and sport.

Go to show DocFilm