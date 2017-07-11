Will traces of blood in Brazil's Amazon lead to missing reporter?

It takes two hours to travel from San Rafael to Atalaia do Norte by boat. The two tiny enclaves are located in Brazil's Javari Valley, near the Peruvian border. Few regions in the Amazon rainforest are home to so many indigenous communities that have decided to live traditionally, and largely isolated from modern Brazilian society. Yet, it is here, where the Brazilian state is more myth than reality, that drug dealers and other criminals illegally wrest plants, animals and mineral resources from the forest, giving no thought to the environment, nor the indigenous people who live there.

At the moment, British journalist Dom Phillips is writing a new book describing this lawless battle playing out deep in heart of the rainforest. That is why he traveled to the Javari Valley with Brazilian guide Bruno Arauja Pereira. The latter is actually a civil servant at FUNAI, Brazil's government protection agency for indigenous peoples and their culture, but he took unpaid leave in order to assist an association of tribes living in the Javari.

After interviewing local indigenous, the two departed San Rafael early Sunday morning, bound for Atalaia do Norte. They never arrived at their destination.

Phillips has reported on the threatening situation facing Brazil's indigenous Amazon tribes for years

Brazil's government authorities dragging their feet?

The indigenous association Unijava immediately dispatched a search and rescue group, Beto Marubo, a regional tribal leader, said: "We started the search as soon as we got word that Dom and Bruno hadn't arrived as expected." Moreover, he added, the association also contacted Brazil's federal police.

But Marubo told DW that it wasn't until public pressure mounted that Brazil's authorities finally reacted: "Pressure from the national and international press vastly changed attitudes. Before that, authorities did far less than was necessary."

Dom Phillips has lived in Brazil for more than 15 years, during which time he has written for various international newspapers, such as the UK's Guardian, and The New York Times and The Washington Post in the US. He has also contributed to DW.

Interrogations, traces of blood and an arrest

Meanwhile, police have arrested a 41-year-old suspect who, according to several eyewitnesses, had followed Phillips and Pereira in his own boat. In it, police found drugs, an assault rifle and traces of blood. The man claims to know nothing about the disappearance of the missing men. Now, forensic experts are trying to determine whether the blood in his boat is that of Phillips or Pereira.

Authorities have arrested a suspect, though were slow to act until national and international pressure grew

Phillips and Pereira have known one another for years. In 2018, the Briton took part in a trip to the Javari Valley that Pereira had organized for journalists. Several indigenous groups live in the area, some of whom likely have never had contact with outside groups. Many also have constitutionally guaranteed rights to self-determination over the use of their ancestral lands.

Indigenous people protest land restrictions in Brazil Fight for Life Women from the Krenak tribe are part of the "Fight for Life" protest camp, which opened Sunday and will hold a week of demos and other activities against what the organizers, the Association of Indigenous Peoples of Brazil (APIB), call Bolsonaro's "anti-indigenous agenda," seeking to exert pressure ahead of a crucial Supreme Court ruling on native lands.

Indigenous people protest land restrictions in Brazil Protecting their lands Protesters hold a banner that reads "Genocidaires, your fate is the Hague court" during a protest outside the Supreme Court building. Indigenous groups in Brazil accuse Bolsonaro of systematically attacking their rights and trying to open their lands to agribusiness and mining.

Indigenous people protest land restrictions in Brazil Different tribes, one aim The latest camp opened peacefully. Organizers said there were 4,000 indigenous protesters from 117 ethnic groups. The protests have peaked with a Supreme Court case opening Wednesday on the issue of how indigenous lands are protected.

Indigenous people protest land restrictions in Brazil Staying hopeful despite setbacks Women of the Huni Kuin tribe attend a ceremony at the protest camp. Brazil is home to around 900,000 indigenous people. They make up less than 0.5% of the population of 212 million, but their reservations cover some 13% of the country.

Indigenous people protest land restrictions in Brazil Bill could weaken land claims The agribusiness lobby says Brazil's constitutional protection of indigenous lands should only apply to those whose inhabitants were present in 1988, when the current constitution was adopted. However, indigenous rights activists say native inhabitants were often forced off their ancestral lands, including under the 1964-1985 military dictatorship, which wanted to develop the Amazon rainforest.

Indigenous people protest land restrictions in Brazil Case of the century Having now returned, the indigenous people should have the right to benefit from the protected status of official reservations, their lawyers argue. The case centers on a reservation in the southern state of Santa Catarina, but will set legal precedent for dozens of similar cases throughout Brazil. Protest organizers have called it "the most important court case of the century."

Indigenous people protest land restrictions in Brazil Destruction of the Amazon Environmentalists say protecting the indigenous reservations is one of the best ways to stop the destruction of the Amazon, a critical resource in the race to curb climate change. Deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon has surged since Bolsonaro took office in 2019. Author: Kevin Mertens (text), Carl de Souza (photos)



Dangerous fight for indigenous rights and the environment

According to Marubo, while Pereira was working at FUNAI, he joined forces with the army and the federal police to create a well-functioning network designed to protect indigenous peoples living in the Javari Valley. Yet FUNAI began ignoring the network as far back as the 1990s.

Since Jair Bolsonaro — who has consistently advocated for the exploitation of the Amazon rainforest — became president in 2019, the threat to indigenous peoples in the region has only grown. It was shortly after Bolsonaro's election that Pereira had himself put on leave. "FUNAI started going after people working too closely with indigenous groups. It simply isn't what the government wants," Marubo said.

Still, the greatest threat in the Amazon are the criminal gangs who poach, forage for mineral resources or smuggle drugs. Pereira himself received numerous threats over the past few months. And if something has indeed happened to him, he would not be the first Brazilian activist to have ultimately received more than threats.

"Brazil ignores this problem and plays it down," Marubo said. "That's why the world has to help. This is not just about us and our land. This is about preserving the Amazon rainforest."

This article was translated from the German by Jon Shelton.