  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Israel at war
Ukraine
Violence against women
DW-Redakteur Jan D. Walter Kommentarbild App PROVISORISCH
Image: André Loessel

Jan D. Walter

Jan is our Swiss army knife. His key skill is being a fast and reliable author who can turn any complex issue into a concise article.

Jan started out at DW as a Latin America expert. Currently, he works mostly for the main editorial department, providing our readers with comprehensive information and reliable food for thought.

Jan D. Walter first trained as an insurance salesman, then got a degree in Latin American studies and eventually turned self-made journalist. At Deutsche Welle, he started out at the Brazilian department reporting on social and sustainability aspects around the 2014 World Cup. 

In 2015, he moved to DW's main editorial department writing on a wide spectrum of topics from A to Z -  anything from anarcho-capitalism to zero-emissions. Occasionally, Jan also works for the business department. Since mid-2022, he's been also a member of DW's fact-checking team.

As a freelancer, Jan also works for several companies across different industries, for instance writing technical articles for various players in the energy sector.

Skip next section Featured stories by Jan D. Walter

Featured stories by Jan D. Walter

DW Fact Check screenshot Telegram post with alleged campaign posters at Berlin's Alexanderplatz

Fact check: Supporting German children instead of Ukraine?

German organizations allegedly demanded that money be spent on children instead of supporting Ukraine. This is a fake.
MediaSeptember 21, 2023
A group of Lithuanian soldiers

Europe: Is compulsory military service coming back?

Though many countries have abolished compulsory military service, the war in Ukraine has prompted them to reconsider.
SocietyJune 11, 2023
Refugees from Ukraine rest in the main train station of Krakow

Fact check: How propaganda denigrates Ukrainian refugees

DW explains why propaganda to portray Ukrainian refugees in a negative light often works — and how to recognize it.
PoliticsFebruary 19, 2023
Skip next section Stories by Jan D. Walter

Stories by Jan D. Walter

Fans outside the Taylor Swift concert

Death at Taylor Swift concert: How organizers deal with heat

Death at Taylor Swift concert: How organizers deal with heat

After the death of a 23-year-old fan, DW looks at how organizers of large events handle extreme heat and supply water.
HealthNovember 22, 2023
Aerial view of destroyed remnants of Al-Shati refugee camp

Israel facing growing international criticism for Gaza war

Israel facing growing international criticism for Gaza war

Diplomatic pressure is growing over what many nations have said is a "collective punishment" of civilians in Gaza.
ConflictsNovember 6, 2023
People wearing high-visibility yellow vests stand alongside a long truck, waving Egyptian flags

Gaza: How much humanitarian aid is getting through?

Gaza: How much humanitarian aid is getting through?

The first aid convoys from Egypt crossed into the Gaza Strip over the weekend. Here's what we know about the deliveries.
ConflictsOctober 24, 2023
People in front of a several bombed out cars

Fact check: Fakes surrounding the Gaza hospital blast

Fact check: Fakes surrounding the Gaza hospital blast

Israeli and Palestinian officials are blaming each other for Tuesday evening's strike on a Gaza hospital.
ConflictsOctober 19, 2023
A still of a tank with soldiers

Fact check: No, Egypt didn't send tanks to Gaza

Fact check: No, Egypt didn't send tanks to Gaza

As Israel prepares for a ground invasion of Gaza, a video claiming that Egypt has entered the war has gone viral.
ConflictsOctober 18, 2023
A screenshot of the video in question

Fact check: 'DW' video on anti-Ukrainian sentiments is fake

Fact check: 'DW' video on anti-Ukrainian sentiments is fake

An fake DW video reports that refugees from Ukraine are being insulted with Wi-Fi network names in Poland.
PoliticsSeptember 3, 2023
Show more stories
Go to homepage