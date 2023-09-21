Jan D. Walter first trained as an insurance salesman, then got a degree in Latin American studies and eventually turned self-made journalist. At Deutsche Welle, he started out at the Brazilian department reporting on social and sustainability aspects around the 2014 World Cup.

In 2015, he moved to DW's main editorial department writing on a wide spectrum of topics from A to Z - anything from anarcho-capitalism to zero-emissions. Occasionally, Jan also works for the business department. Since mid-2022, he's been also a member of DW's fact-checking team.

As a freelancer, Jan also works for several companies across different industries, for instance writing technical articles for various players in the energy sector.