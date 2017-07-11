 Will protests after Beirut blast bring reform to Lebanon? | Middle East| News and analysis of events in the Arab world | DW | 12.08.2020

Middle East

Will protests after Beirut blast bring reform to Lebanon?

The August 4 explosion in Beirut has intensified calls to overhaul a negligent sectarian system. But, with entrenched political interests at play, gradual change may be more realistic than complete structural reform.

Protest in Beirut (picture-alliance/dpa/V. Melnikov)

Already verging on economic collapse, Lebanon now faces an uncertain political future after the August 4 explosion in Beirut led to demonstrations of grief and fury over the official negligence that caused the blast. Prime Minister Hassan Diab's 7-month-old government resigned on Monday, and will be diminished to a caretaker role until a new Cabinet can be selected. 

For days, effigies of politicians have hung from symbolic gallows, put up by protesters who see the confessional system of government, in which power is divided among Lebanon's Muslim and Christian sects, as the source of official corruption. Important appointments and control over key sectors are used to promote each sect's interests in a system of patronage. A recent report by the Beirut-based analysis group Synaps found that the power-sharing arrangements that have governed Lebanon since 2008 likely accelerated the country's bankruptcy.

The Lebanese political scientist Amal Saad argued on Twitter that the only hope for dismantling the sectarian system would be a new law guaranteeing proportional representation that would encourage voting across faiths — and "remove the stranglehold of the ruling elite." 

But such a proposal would be extremely unlikely to gain support from minority groups who see the current system "as a guarantee for their survival," Heiko Wimmen, the director of the International Crisis Group's Iraq, Syria and Lebanon project, told DW. With some of the warlords still in power, the legacy of Lebanon's 1975-90 civil war still haunts the political landscape. Some minority communities may fear that proportional representation would leave them vulnerable to domination by other groups and that sectarianism would continue to play out, leaving them with little influence and even less physical protection. .

Read more: Lebanese people in Germany want justice after Beirut blast

'Ruling over ruins'

Proposals that find Hezbollah, the major Shiite force in Lebanon, to be the main obstacle to reform ignore the reality of the group's broad popular support. That backing prompted civil society groups such as the left-wing LiHaqqi (For My Rights) to temper their demands to overturn the sectarian system years ago. 

The alliance between Hezbollah and the Christian president, Michel Aoun, is seen as a major pillar of the political status quo. After the blast LiHaqqi took to Facebook to reject new elections that would be overseen by the people already in power, dismiss the idea of a national unity government and call for Aoun and the Shiite house speaker, Nabih Berri, to step down.  

Read more: Lebanon's worst enemy is its own government, a DW editor writes

Independent political parties that, like LiHaqqi, focus on socioeconomic programs to combat poverty while promoting universal rights — such as the revived National Bloc and Citizens in a Statem, which tacks on a gender-equality plank — could play a role in achieving gradual change by fielding candidates who would promote transparency and nonsectarianism, Wimmen said. Even a small bloc of independents who win seats in new elections may have a chance of turning the political conversation toward transparency, Wimmen said, by, for example, leveraging the information they glean through access to internal parliamentary documents. "The message must be: 'You cannot play that game anymore — if you're not ready to change this kind of behavior, then you'll be ruling over ruins,'" Wimmen said. 

Global leaders have pressed their counterparts in Lebanon to guarantee more transparency and institute reforms. US officials, for example, have increasingly publicly blamed Hezbollah for Lebanon's woes. After the explosion in Beirut, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas called for a "strong reboot" and far-reaching economic reforms to rebuild trust with citizens. 

Watch video 02:48

Lebanon protesters want neutral government – Razan Salman reports

Amassing the aid

French President Emmanuel Macron visited Beirut days after the explosion, promising to facilitate change by helping to build a new "unity government." Regional media and local observers reported that such an arrangement might involve reinstating the Sunni former Prime Minister Saad Hariri in return for concessions from Hezbollah. Seen as more friendly to the west, Hariri has also given Hezbollah political cover in international circles.  

Initial aid agreed to on Sunday at a conference of international donors organized in the aftermath of the explosion would bypass Lebanon's government, with longer-term assistance conditioned on officials' responsiveness to people's needs, according to a communique from a bloc of 15 donor countries. However, Lebanese officials have resisted international calls for transparency about the causes of the blast. 

Macron's call for an international investigation was soon rejected by his Lebanese counterpart as "distorting the truth." Since the explosion, it has been revealed that both President Aoun and House Speaker Berri were warned weeks ago of the danger posed by the chemicals that caused the blast. 

Lebanese media have also noted that the military court judge Fadi Akiki, who is married to Berri's niece,  is overseeing the preliminary investigation into the explosion. Unconfirmed reports suggest that he is being considered to oversee the Judicial Council's investigation. That would be the government's official conclusion. 

But the Lebanese doctor Fred Bteich, who has been treating demonstrators shot by security forces, warned not to underestimate the power of protest. "They're playing with us, but we're not idiots," Bteich said. "Since the government resigned, we have been saying this is not enough." 

"I hope we can change something," Bteich said. 

  • Man and woman running in Beirut (Reuters/M. Azakir)

    In pictures: Beirut blast aftermath — destruction, chaos and protests

    Panic in Beirut

    Two immense blasts shook Beirut and the surrounding areas of the Lebanese capital, prompting panic as residents rushed to safety. "I have never in my life seen a disaster this big," Beirut's governor told local TV.

  • Lebanon explosion (Reuters/K. Sokhn)

    In pictures: Beirut blast aftermath — destruction, chaos and protests

    Blasts felt in city's outskirts

    The explosions, centered in Beirut's port region, were felt throughout the capital. Even residents in the city's outskirts reported hearing the blast, with some saying their windows were shattered.

  • Libanon | Gewaltige Explosion in Beirut: Mann wird evakuiert (Reuters/M. Azakir)

    In pictures: Beirut blast aftermath — destruction, chaos and protests

    Dozens killed, thousands injured

    Lebanon's Health Ministry said at least 100 people were killed and more than 4,000 others were injured.

  • Helicopter douses fire | Gewaltige Explosion in Beirut (Getty Images/AFP/STR)

    In pictures: Beirut blast aftermath — destruction, chaos and protests

    'Unacceptable' ammonium nitrate stock

    Prime Minister Hassan Diab said that a large stockpile of 2,750 metric tons of ammonium nitrate in a warehouse at the port had caused the second, larger explosion. "It is unacceptable that a shipment of 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate has been present for six years in a warehouse, without taking preventive measures," Diab said.

  • rescue efforts in Beirut (picture-alliance/AA/H. Shbaro)

    In pictures: Beirut blast aftermath — destruction, chaos and protests

    Race to save survivors

    More than 30 Red Cross teams raced to the scene, with many locals lending a hand to aid rescue efforts. Hospitals warned that they were quickly filled beyond capacity — and called for blood donations as well as generators to help keep the electricity on.

  • Aftermath of Beirut blasts, man walks through rubble | Gewaltige Explosion in Beirut (Getty Images/AFP/STR)

    In pictures: Beirut blast aftermath — destruction, chaos and protests

    Felt as far away as Cyprus

    The blasts struck with the force of a 3.5 magnitude earthquake, according to Germany's geosciences center GFZ. Residents in Cyprus, some 110 miles (180 km) across the sea from Beirut, reported hearing and feeling the blast.

  • People in Beirut run through the rubble in the explosion aftermath | Gewaltige Explosion in Beirut (picture-alliance/AP Photo/H. Ammar)

    In pictures: Beirut blast aftermath — destruction, chaos and protests

    People are 'asking for their loved ones'

    DW's Bassel Aridi said people were using social media to try to track down their loved ones after the explosions. Aridi also visited a hospital in Beirut after the blasts. "What I saw in the hospital was so dramatic. All the hospitals have announced that they are totally overloaded."

  • People stand by building and car in ruins in the evening| Gewaltige Explosion in Beirut (Getty Images/AFP/STR)

    In pictures: Beirut blast aftermath — destruction, chaos and protests

    Two-week state of emergency

    Lebanese authorities fear many more people are buried beneath rubble. President Michel Aoun scheduled an emergency Cabinet meeting for Wednesday and said a two-week state of emergency should be declared.

  • A group of men sit near the entrance of a shop damaged after the explosion| Gewaltige Explosion in Beirut (Getty Images/D. Carde)

    In pictures: Beirut blast aftermath — destruction, chaos and protests

    Lebanon faces double-blow

    The devastating blasts come as Lebanon experiences severe economic turbulence, with many people taking to the streets in recent months to protest the financial situation. Prime Minister Hassan Diab declared that Wednesday would be a national day of mourning for the victims of the explosion.

  • A protesters lifts the Lebanese flag in front of police (Reuters/G. Tomasevic)

    In pictures: Beirut blast aftermath — destruction, chaos and protests

    Protesters demand reforms and resignations

    Thousands of protesters took to the streets four days after the explosion, blaming the blast on government corruption and mismanagement boiling. Protesters demanded government resignations and fresh elections, with many occupying government ministries. Police responded with tear gas.

  • Lebanon's former Information Minister Manal Abdel Samad (Getty Images/AFP)

    In pictures: Beirut blast aftermath — destruction, chaos and protests

    First resignation

    Information Minister Manal Abdel Samad became the first government minister to resign in the wake of the blast, five days after it took place. "After the enormous Beirut catastrophe, I announce my resignation from government," she said in a statement carried by local media. She apologized to the people of Beirut for failing them.

    Author: Darko Janjevic


