 Will new train boost trade in Southeast Asia? | Asia| An in-depth look at news from across the continent | DW | 27.08.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Asia

Will new train boost trade in Southeast Asia?

Cambodia has recently reopened the final stretch of a railway running from the capital Phnom Penh to the border with Thailand. New railway lines in the region are expected to give a fillip to economic activity.

Personenzug in Kambodscha (Tang Chhin Sothy/AFP/Getty Images)

It's slow and not as comfortable yet as trains in developed countries, but Cambodians were nonetheless proud when the first train in decades left the Cambodian capital Phnom Penh for border town Poipet last month, effectively connecting the northern part of Cambodia with the south.   

This rail line will soon cross the border and connect with Thailand. It's expected to become popular among travelers and boost trade between Thailand and Cambodia.

Read more: Cambodian girls defy gender barriers to excel in technology

Sitting in the train to Poipet on a quiet Sunday morning, music teacher Hang Sothanun said that he's happy that he can now take the train. "I have to travel all over the country, most of the time by bus or by car. But the train is really nice. It's relaxing and it offers a very nice view of the countryside," he told DW.

During decades of war and poverty, Cambodia's railway lines, which were initially built at the time of the French colonial rule, were severely damaged and neglected. Only two years ago, the first line in the country was reopened, connecting Phnom Penh to the coastal city Sihanoukville.

Watch video 01:05
Now live
01:05 mins.

New railway to put Cambodia-Thailand trade on track.

"It took our country some time to restore the lines, but I think we are doing well now," Sothanun said, while enjoying the view of green rice fields and small villages. "This train is also a lot better than the ones in the past. Back then the trains were using charcoal. Now it's driven by electricity. It's a good development."

A good alternative?

At present, the train line ends in Poipet, a Cambodian town on the border with Thailand. But the train is expected to soon make it all the way to the Thai capital Bangkok. Observers say this could bolster trade ties between the two countries.

Last year, trade flows between Thailand and Cambodia were valued at $6.16 billion (€5.3 billion), an increase of almost 10 percent compared with 2016. The neighbors hope to boost that to $15 billion by 2020. To achieve that goal, a bilateral working group was established earlier this year. It has been assigned to address trade issues, attract Thai investors to Cambodia and monitor the progress of initiatives, the Khmer Times reported.

Va Simsorya, the spokesperson of Cambodia's Ministry of Public Works and Transportation, told DW that his ministry hopes an agreement with Thailand will be signed this year. After doing so, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen and his Thai counterpart Prayuth Chan-ocha are expected to officially open the train service between the two countries.

Simsorya said that the train could be a good alternative for freight transportation. "But we realize that we need to strengthen certain sections of the railway, for example to make bridges stronger. The whole track doesn't have the same transport capacity yet. In some sections it can only carry up to 15 tons," he explained.

Read more: Corruption fueling deforestation in Cambodia

Ambitious plans

For Cambodia the plans don't end with the opening of a rail line to Bangkok. Last year, the Royal Group, the company in charge of the Cambodian railways, signed an agreement with the Chinese companies Railway 17th Bureau Group and Sino Great Wall International Engineering. They are studying the idea of building new lines that will connect Phnom Penh to Ho Chi Minh City in southern Vietnam and to Siem Reap in the north of Cambodia.

This would be part of China's massive Belt and Road Initiative, an ambitious $1 trillion infrastructure project that aims to bolster Beijing's trade and investment links with economies in Asia, Africa and Europe.

Spokesperson Va Simsorya confirmed that these ideas are being studied. But the Cambodian government still has to decide on what to do and will need support if it decides to continue with these goals, he said.

In the train that slowly bumps its way to Poipet, Hang Sothanun shows good faith in Cambodia's railway future. A few years ago, the music teacher traveled in a train in India. "There the trains are nice and the facilities are good. Here it's not entirely smooth yet. But I hope that one day we can be on the same track as India," he said.

Watch video 03:09
Now live
03:09 mins.

China's power of investment

DW recommends

Cambodia further drifts away from democracy

Strongman Hun Sen has won Cambodia's general election, winning 80 percent of votes. The result is likely to turn Cambodia into a one-party state and can have serious consequences for the country. Ate Hoekstra reports. (30.07.2018)  

Sam Rainsy: Hun Sen will be 'the ultimate loser'

Cambodian PM Hun Sen is running virtually unopposed in Cambodia's general election on July 29. DW spoke with former opposition leader Sam Rainsy about the dangers of dictatorship and the state of the opposition. (27.07.2018)  

Cambodian girls defy gender barriers to excel in technology

The Cambodian government has begun an initiative aimed at encouraging young women to study science and technology. The goal is for more women to become future leaders in the IT sector. (18.07.2018)  

Corruption fueling deforestation in Cambodia

Cambodia's forests are being felled at a shocking rate, as poachers and corrupt officials profit from the black market trade in rare wood species, which is being exported to Vietnam — and beyond. (05.03.2018)  

Cambodia considers new law targeting 'fake news'

The proposal has stoked fears of censorship in Cambodia, where curbs to press freedom have increased in recent years. Many believe the new law could target those critical of the government. Ate Hoekstra reports. (10.04.2018)  

Cambodia: Hun Sen sweeps all in election result

All 125 seats in Cambodia's parliament were won by the ruling party of Prime Minister Hun Sen, according to official results just published. Rights groups say the vote was a sham after a crackdown on a rival party. (15.08.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

New railway to put Cambodia-Thailand trade on track.  

China's power of investment  

Related content

Kambodscha Wahlen Proteste 16.09.2013 in Phnom Penh

Can Cambodia's young voters end Hun Sen's long rule? 25.07.2018

With an upcoming general election, young Cambodian's are becoming more politically active. If they can use their votes to create social change, however, remains to be seen.

Kambodscha Tagesteitung Phnom Penh Post

Cambodia: New owner of leading newspaper fires editor, staff resign 07.05.2018

Following the publication of a story about the new owner of the Phnom Penh Post, the editor-in-chief has been fired and four staffers have resigned. The move has sparked fresh concerns over media freedom in the country.

Kambodscha China Li Keqiang und Hun Sen in Phnom Penh

Is Chinese investment taking over the Mekong? 15.01.2018

China is shoring up its sphere of influence in Southeast Asia through aid and investment. By funding infrastructure and development, China can increase its economic and strategic leverage over poorer neighbors.

Advertisement

News bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 