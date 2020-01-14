 Will Germany′s vanishing Hallig islands survive rising seas? | Global Ideas | DW | 14.01.2020

Global Ideas

Will Germany's vanishing Hallig islands survive rising seas?

Some five kilometers from mainland Germany, 10 patches of marshland known as the Hallig islands are at risk from rising sea levels. Regular flooding could help them survive.

View from above of Hallig islands at Landunter

From a distance, the haze-shrouded mounds rising from the blue-gray of Germany's Wadden Sea could almost pass for shadows on the horizon. But up close the Halligen or Hallig islands are every bit real. Surrounded by the North Sea, these 10 tiny patches of low-lying marshland have long stood up to the wrath of its waves and whim of its weather.

Read moreA quest for happiness on a North Sea island

The Hallig islands have little, if any, coastal defence and are the last port of call before the United Kingdom. Whenever a storm tide builds in the waters around them, the sea can easily submerge everything but the man-made dwelling mounds or Warften upon which people live. The locals call this event Landunter — literally translated as land under. 

For all the threat of the name, Sandra Wendt, who grew up on Hooge, the second largest of the Hallig islands, says watching the North Sea sweep onto their land is an incredible experience that people from elsewhere want to see for themselves.

"It's really, really amazing, because you know the water will come, and you know it will go, and it doesn't do any harm. On the contrary," she said. "It's important for the Halligen."

Dwelling mounds wich a few houses on top are surrounded by water

The sea moves in to claim the land between the man-made dwelling mounds

Necessary floods

For centuries, these flooding events — which happen an average of four or five times a year on Halligen with low dikes, and between 40 and 50 times on those with no coastal defense at all — have deposited sediment that has enabled the islands to grow apace with regular sea level rise.

And that's not only important for the continuation of life on the Halligen themselves, but for the protection of the north-western German coastline, much of which lies below sea level and therefore relies heavily on the towering green dikes that shield it from regular flooding.

Read more: Germany's coastal lowlands under the shadow of climate change

"The Halligen and other islands off the mainland are a kind of barrage against high waves," Hans-Ulrich Rösner, who heads up the Wadden Sea office of conservation group WWF told DW. "They make the water less deep in front of the main dikes, so in the end that means the dikes need to be a little bit less strong to achieve the same kind of protection."

Sheep graze on a green slope

A characteristic of Germany's North Sea coast are tall green dikes, built to keep the sea at bay

A woman stands beside a white fence and a pole

Mayor of Hallig Hooge, Katja Just, stands beside the pole that shows the levels to which the sea can rise

As such, there's a huge vested interest in safeguarding the islands, by far the largest of which is Langeneß with an area of just under 10 square kilometers (3.9 square miles). But that could prove complex in an era of climate change.

On Hooge, besides a sluice gate, which is used to help keep the island drained, a low dike was built in the 1930s to reduce the number of flooding events during the summer months, when cows and sheep still graze on the salty land. As a result less storm sediment finds its way onto the land, meaning it can't grow in the same way it once could. In light of exacerbated sea level rise, that's a problem.

 "One suggestion now on the table is to leave the sluice gates open so more water can come in. They'd then be closed so the water stays on the Hallig for longer," Katja Just, the Bavarian-born mayor of Hooge told DW. "The complete opposite of earlier thinking."

The state of Schleswig-Holstein's agency for coastal defense, national parks and marine conservation (LKN.SH) is researching the concept for a number of Hallig islands, but a final decision is still several years away.  

Read more: Germany's 16 states: Schleswig-Holstein

Taking refuge from the storm 

In the meantime, work is underway to raise the outer height of the dwelling mounds on Hooge, so the houses will be nestled behind an incline and, therefore, better protected from storm surges. The measure was a response to Christian and Xaver, two cyclones that tore across northern Europe in quick succession at the end of 2013.

"They'd forecast a three-and-a-half-meter rise in sea level, but fortunately, we only got three meters," longtime resident Jan Dell Missier told DW. "Even at that height, the sea had already reached the top of our dwelling mound. If it'd been three-and-a-half meters, it would have flooded the houses."

Flat blue sea with the hallig islands rising on the horizon

From a distance, the Hallig islands are just dots in the sea. Up close, they are forces to be reckoned with

The sea floods over a low dike onto Hallig Langeneß

During cyclone Xaver, the sea easily found its way over the dike surrounding Hallig Langeneß

It was at that point that residents of the Hallig islands approached the LKN.SH on the mainland to take action.

"The message was that the waves had never been so ferocious," Thomas Langmaack, who is responsible for water management at the LKN.SH told DW. "People were worried. They were afraid."

Sandra Wendt describes cyclone Xaver as a "genuinely terrible experience," and the first time she'd ever felt afraid on her native Hooge.

"I'd never heard a storm wailing like that before or seen winds so fast they bend the panes of glass in your windows."

Read more: Berlin and Beyond: North Sea love

She spent the night at home in a "refuge room," which is built on a separate foundation to the main house and is tough enough to withstand even the most ferocious of storms. Coastal protection authorities are planning to ensure each dwelling mound has at least one such room, which should remain standing even if the rest of the house were washed or blown away. A dwelling mound generally accommodates multiple homes. 

"It looks like any other regular room. But if you try and hang up pictures, you realize there's something different about it. The walls are reinforced concrete," Wendt said of her refuge room.

Steps leading up to a red brick house with shutters and a white fence

The plan is to ensure each dwelling mound has at least one house with a refuge room

A man stands at the foot of long slope with houses at the top

Jan Dell Missier stands at the foot of his dwelling mound, which has been raised so the houses on top now sit within its rim

Learning to live with the water 

Dell Missier says he wasn't scared by the cyclones, but concedes that the unprecedented winds they whipped up are indicative of the fact that something has changed. He's now questioning the continued viability of life as he's known it for so long.

"I do ask myself what it would be like if the Hallig was flooded with every high tide," Dell Missier said. "What would we do here, all we'd have left would be the dwelling mounds."

Projections variously suggest at least some of the 10 tiny islandswill have disappeared beneath the surface of the North Sea within 50 to 100 years from now. But Mayor Katja Just says while most locals are concerned enough to take or request precautionary measures, they're generally calm about the future.

"To be afraid of living somewhere because you think it's going to disappear would be emotional suicide," she said. "If we were always thinking about what might happen when the next storm Christian or the next Xaver strikes, we'd have to move away."

Read more: Saving the dynamic ecosystems of the Dutch dunes

And that, says Hooge native Sandra Wendt, as she looks out at the blue-gray sea and the haze-covered shapes of the other Halligen, is unimaginable.

"This is our world. This is our life. People might have other worries that make them move away, but you can't leave because of the water. Not when you were born here."

    Sinking islands battle tides of climate change

Paradise lost

    Paradise lost

    Small island nations around the world are already feeling the impact of rising sea levels. And probably none more so than the Maldives in the Indian Ocean, which is considered the lowest-elevation country on the planet. The average elevation of its 26 atolls is just 1.5 meters (5 feet) above sea level - so it wouldn't take much for the country to be rendered completely uninhabitable.

    Sinking islands battle tides of climate change

Underwater property

    Underwater property

    Rising waters have already caused some islanders to flee their homes for higher ground. On the Kiribati islands in the Pacific, some villages have been completely flooded. Local farmers also have to worry about encroachment of saltwater on their crops. The ever-approaching sea means less surface area for agriculture, and a greater need to transport food from afar.

    Sinking islands battle tides of climate change

Temporary escape

    Temporary escape

    Around 113,000 people call the Kiribati islands home. Locals who've been displaced often end up on the main island of South Tarawa, which has a sea wall to protect low-lying properties on the shore from rising waters - but that's no permanent solution.

    Sinking islands battle tides of climate change

    Keeping the ocean at bay

    The Dutch are famous for their efforts to fend off the sea - they built their first dikes to protect land from flooding more than 1,000 years ago. Today, a sophisticated system of dams and dikes allows two-thirds of the population live below sea level. Nevertheless, rising ocean levels are still a concern in the Netherlands, where there are future plans to fortify levees and build surge barriers.

    Sinking islands battle tides of climate change

    Sinking world heritage

    Venice in northeastern Italy is no stranger to flooding - and according to experts, the iconic city will continue to sink. The Italian government has invested 9.6 billion euros ($7 billion) in the "Moses" water barrier project, designed to protect the city - a UNESCO World Heritage site - from rising oceans and high tides. The barriers are expected to be completed by 2016.

    Sinking islands battle tides of climate change

    Crisis in the Caribbean

    Many small islands in far-flung corners of the ocean don't have the money to fund large-scale climate change mitigation. And often, they're not just facing rising seas - they're also under threat from increasingly frequent cyclones and hurricanes. In the Caribbean islands of St. Lucia and Dominica, frequent storms wreak havoc on local agriculture, including bananas and avocados.

    Sinking islands battle tides of climate change

More severe storms

    More severe storms

    The devastation caused by Typhoon Haiyan in the Philippines last November is a clear example of how the unpredictability of climate change can make weather events more severe for islands. Many homes in the typhoon’s path weren’t built to withstand typhoons, which previously tended to strike the north of the country. More than 6,200 people were killed.

    Sinking islands battle tides of climate change

Paying for prosperity

    Paying for prosperity

    Some argue that poorer, less-developed countries are now suffering as a consequence of Western industrialization. At the recent climate conference in Warsaw, Philippines Commissioner Yeb Saño made a passionate plea for action, saying: "What my country is going through as a result of this extreme climate event is madness."

    Sinking islands battle tides of climate change

    Floating in the floodwaters

    Although Bangladesh is on the mainland of Asia, it faces a huge risk from climate change due to its low-lying geography and population density. A mere 1-meter (3-foot) rise in sea level would cause half the country to be under water. Communities have started adapting to increased flooding by using floating agricultural technology to grow their crops.

    Sinking islands battle tides of climate change

    A new brand of refugee

    There are fears sea level rises could eventually displace entire populations, creating hoards of climate change refugees. One idea floated by President Anote Tong of Kiribati some years ago was the possibility of building artificial islands for displaced locals to live on. Dubai - with its artificial island projects, like the one pictured here - may be able to help by sharing its experience.

    Author: Natalie Muller


 

Living Planet: Hallig Islands  

Luftbild Landunter Halligland

Is the Wadden Sea dying in the era of climate change? 14.01.2020

As sea levels rise, the rich ecosystem of the Wadden Sea in the North Sea is at risk of disappearing. It will take concerted efforts to protect the habitat that is home to thousands of birds, animals and plants.

Nordeney

Mudflats, mangroves and marshes — the great coastal protectors 13.01.2020

As sea levels rise, the planet's natural bulwarks against the ocean could help protect the coastline. But these very habitats are also under threat.

Schleswig-Holstein Sandbank

The Wadden Sea — a unique habitat between land and water 13.01.2020

Although mudflats can be seen in many places around the world, the biggest is found on the North Sea. But what is it about these ecosystems that makes them so special? And how are they threatened by climate change?

