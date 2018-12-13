Why have German clubs been better in Europe this season?

When the draws for the first stage of the Champions League and Europa League knockouts take place on Monday, five Bundesliga teams will be eagerly anticipating assignments in February, after European campaigns that have contrasted sharply with those of 2017/18.

Last December marked the first time no German team had advanced from the group stages of the Europa League, Hoffenheim and Hertha became the first German teams to finish bottom of a group and Borussia Dortmund went in to the record books as the only team to have qualified for the Europa League despite only picking up two Champions League points.

That European campaign could only really be considered a qualified success for Bayern Munich, who were unfortunate to be knocked out by eventual winners Real Madrid in the semifinals, and RB Leipzig, knocked out in the Europa League last eight by losing finalists Marseille.

This season can already be considered a noteworthy success for Dortmund, Schalke and Eintracht Frankfurt, while Bayer Leverkusen and Bayern Munich's progress has been serene. Hoffenheim, who were unfortunate to exit the Champions League after some vibrant displays, and RB Leipzig, who fell to a late Rosenborg equalizer to leave the Europa League, were the only casualties. And only the latter was a genuine underachievement.

Last season, German teams lost 21 group stage games across both competitions and won just 11. Excluding Bayern, that record was six wins from 34 games. This year the seven teams won 23 of their 42 games, losing just nine.

Easier groups

Sometimes the luck of the draw can play a significant part. Real Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur were too strong for Dortmund last year, Hoffenheim were unlucky to draw Liverpool in the qualifying round and RB Leipzig lost out in an evenly matched group where Monaco, semifinalists the previous season, finished bottom.

This year, Dortmund have looked a cut above a now dishevelled Monaco and Club Brugge while Schalke drew the weakest of pot one teams in Lokomotiv Moscow along with modest Porto and Galatasary sides.

In the Europa, Bayer Leverkusen's draw was as straightforward as it gets but Frankfurt did exceptionally well to ride the crest of a wave and become the first German team to win all six group games in the toughest-looking group of the Europa League. Their success is testament to a potent forward line and the work Adi Hütter has done to take the side on after Niko Kovac's departure.

Schalke have impressed in the Champions League this season

Strength in depth

It's also true that several of Germany's representatives have improved in the last 12 months. Dortmund are the obvious example but five of the seven European hopefuls are in the Bundesliga's current top seven, with Leverkusen and Schalke the outliers, for now at least. Though the Royal Blues have struggled domestically this term, Domenico Tedesco's defensive structures have still surprised their group D counterparts.

It's also helped that Germany's Europa League sides have been a little more established this time round. In 2017-18, it was clear that Naglesmann didn't believe his squad had the depth for the Thursday-Sunday slog while neither Hertha or Cologne, who failed to win any of their first 16 league games, looked up to the task. Leverkusen, Leipzig and, to a lesser degree, Frankfurt all have bigger, higher-quality squads who look capable of competing on more than one front.

And, for the most part, they will. While Hoffenheim's path is now clear to try and repeat their strong end to last season and RB Leipzig will have to concentrate on getting back to the top European table, the other five German sides will await Monday's draws with some confidence. What a difference a year makes.