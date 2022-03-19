 Why Germany holds on to its restrictive abortion law | DW News - latest news and breaking stories | DW | 21.06.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

DW News

Why Germany holds on to its restrictive abortion law

Abortions are technically illegal in Germany. Why is that? And what does it mean for people seeking to terminate a pregnancy? DW explains.

Watch video 04:07

More in the Media Center

German-Russian relations through history

German-Russian relations through history 19.03.2022

191213 Inside Europe 1920x1080.png Maße: 1920 x 1080 px

Inside Europe: 03.06.2021 03.06.2021

Germany before and after reunification

Germany before and after reunification 03.10.2020

191213 Inside Europe 1920x1080.png Maße: 1920 x 1080 px

Inside Europe 05.11.2020 06.11.2020

More from German News Service

FILE PHOTO: Ukrainian flag is covered with grains in this picture illustration taken May 9, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Romania helps Ukraine ship grain 27.06.2022

Teaser: Water appears to be nature's most renewable resource. Rain replenishes reservoirs above and below ground. But our planet faces increasing shortages. Eco India looks at efforts to secure crucial water supplies. Sendung vom 29.04.2022 Bilder aus der DW-Sendung EcoIndia

Drought shrinks Germany's lakes 25.06.2022

Füssen ist eine Stadt im bayerisch-schwäbischen Landkreis Ostallgäu. Sie liegt im Südwesten Bayerns an der Romantischen Straße und an der Via Claudia Augusta. Altstadt von Füssen ( Ostallgäu, Bayern ) Feet is a City in Bavarian Swabian County Ostallgäu Them is in South West Bavaria to the romantic Road and to the Via Claudia Augusta Old Town from Feet Ostallgäu Bavaria

The Romantic Road 25.06.2022

GLOD Diamanten Beschreibung: Gezüchtete Diamanten sind reiner und nachhaltiger als natürliche, die unter Menschenrechtsverletzungen gewonnen werden. Rechte: sind für diesen Beitrag gegeben! Copyright: DW

Making diamonds from CO2 25.06.2022

More from DW News

Survivors of the earthquake in Afghanistan’s southeast are struggling to get aid.

Afghanistan earthquake leave trail of devastation 27.06.2022

BERLIN, GERMANY - FEBRUARY 09: US climate activist Jennifer Morgan listens to German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock during a press conference on February 9, 2022 in Berlin, Germany. The German government appointed Morgan, executive director of Greenpeace International, as a special climate envoy. (Photo by John MacDougall - Pool/Getty Images)

DW’s Ines Pohl talks to climate envoy Jennifer Lee Morgan 27.06.2022

(L-R) Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, US President Joe Biden, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, French President Emmanuel Macron and President of the European Council Charles Michel pose for an informal group photo sitting on a bench after a working dinner during the G7 Summit held at Elmau Castle, southern Germany on June 26, 2022. Markus Schreiber /Pool via REUTERS

Top stories in 90 seconds 27.06.2022

Forensic personnel investigate after the deaths of patrons found inside the Enyobeni Tavern, in Scenery Park, outside East London in the Eastern Cape province, South Africa, June 26, 2022. REUTERS/Stringer NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. SOUTH AFRICA OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN SOUTH AFRICA TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

At least 21 young people found dead in South African bar 27.06.2022

Read also

May 14, 2022, Munich, Bavaria, Germany: Reacting to the leak via Politico of a draft opinion by Justice Samuel Alito to overturn Roe v. Wade (1973) and Planned Parenthood v. Casey (1992), Americans in Munich, Germany demonstrated in front of the American Consulate against what they see as attacks on their reproductive rights and bodily autonomy. The draft opinion ultimately leaves the decision to the states, meaning approximately 50% of the United states will implement some of all of the following: bans on abortion, criminalization of abortion, prerequisites that donÃ¢â¬â¢t coincide with the science, and hurdles so high, that abortion is effectively banned. Currently, 23 states are set to restrict abortion if Roe is overturned, with 13 states already having trigger bans in place. 16 states protect abortion rights. The Lancet has posed the rhetorical question Ã¢â¬ÅWhat kind of society has the USA become when a small group of Justices is allowed to harm women, their families, and their communities that they have been appointed to protect? (Credit Image: Â© Sachelle Babbar/ZUMA Press Wire

Germany moves to reform abortion law 24.06.2022

The government is following through on its pledge to decriminalize abortion. Officials plan to abolish a law that subjects doctors who publish information on abortion procedures to prosecution.

These are photos I took at a Stolperstein ceremony for a story I'm writing for Culture about a family quest to understand the history of two half-Jewish artists. The ceremony took place on May 27 in Berlin. --- ***NUR für den angesprochenen Artikel zu verwenden!!!*** --- Redaktion: C. Roth

A WWII family secret: How two trailblazing female artists were rediscovered 13.06.2022

Katharina Feil spent decades investigating her family's history under the Nazis, and found out that two of her relatives, Sophie and Betty Wolff, were artists who worked with Käthe Kollwitz.

Autorin Margaret Atwood testet einen Prototypen der «unverbrennbaren» Ausgabe ihres Buches «Der Report der Magd». Die «unverbrennbare» Ausgabe soll in New York versteigert werden. Interessenten können bis zum 7. Juni im Internet auf die einzigartige Ausgabe aus feuerfesten Materialien bieten, wie das Auktionshaus Sotheby's mitteilte. (zu dpa Feuerfeste Ausgabe von Atwoods «Report der Magd» bei Auktion) +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Margaret Atwood's fireproof 'The Handmaid's Tale' to be auctioned 07.06.2022

Atwood and her publisher are auctioning off an unburnable copy of her bestselling dystopian novel this week. The move is a gesture of protest against book banning and censorship in the US.

Thema: documenta 15, Antisemitismus Motiv: Bild Peoples justice von Taring Padi Datum: 21.06.2022 Ort: Kassel (c) Sabine Oelze, DW

Antisemitism debate rages at Documenta art fair 21.06.2022

A mural by an Indonesian collective was taken down after critics complained of antisemitic tropes at Documenta, Germany's renowned Documenta art gathering.