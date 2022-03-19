Why Germany holds on to its restrictive abortion law

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Abortions are technically illegal in Germany. Why is that? And what does it mean for people seeking to terminate a pregnancy? DW explains.
The government is following through on its pledge to decriminalize abortion. Officials plan to abolish a law that subjects doctors who publish information on abortion procedures to prosecution.
Katharina Feil spent decades investigating her family's history under the Nazis, and found out that two of her relatives, Sophie and Betty Wolff, were artists who worked with Käthe Kollwitz.
Atwood and her publisher are auctioning off an unburnable copy of her bestselling dystopian novel this week. The move is a gesture of protest against book banning and censorship in the US.
A mural by an Indonesian collective was taken down after critics complained of antisemitic tropes at Documenta, Germany's renowned Documenta art gathering.
