Why did Taiwan's Tsai Ing-wen ask for US arms during Hawaii visit?

During a visit to the US Pacific island state of Hawaii on Wednesday, Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen made a request to buy new US military equipment, including M-1 Abrams tanks and F-16 fighter jets. Tsai said the equipment would be for "self defense" and "deterrence."

Read more: Taiwan prepares to hold large-scale military drills to deter China

Tsai's Hawaii stopover concluded a week-long tour to Palau, Nauru and the Marshall Islands, which are a few of Taiwan's 17 diplomatic allies around the world.

Although Washington and Taipei severed diplomatic ties 40 years ago, the two remain allies.

China's Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said Thursday that the US should stop arms sales to Taiwan, or else risk "serious damage" to US-China relations.

Although Beijing has never ruled out taking the self-governing island by force, Chinese President Xi Jinping ramped up rhetoric earlier this year, delivering a speech in which he called for "peaceful reunification" with Taiwan. He also said that China would use "all necessary means" to achieve this.

Last year, Taiwan bought some $330 million in military aircraft parts from the US.

Since Tsai's election in 2016, cross-strait relations have become tenser. Her party, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), refused China's demand to explicitly state that Taiwan is part of its territory.

Bonnie Glaser, director of the China Power Project at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) in Washington, said the tour was a way for President Tsai to shore up support in the region.

Read more: Opinion: Taiwan, China share common heritage, checkered history

"The Chinese have been poaching many of Taiwan's allies," she said. "I think there are several that are vulnerable to switching sides," Glaser told DW.

Since 2016, five countries have withdrawn support for Taiwan in favor of Beijing's "One China" policy, which claims the self-governing island is part of its territory.

"There is particular concern because there is an election coming up in the Solomon Islands in a couple of weeks," said Glaser, adding there was concern that the Taipei ally might drop its diplomatic support. Tsai didn't pay a visit to the Solomon Islands during her tour.

China and Taiwan: Best enemies? Recapturing vs. liberation After the end of WWII, the Communist Party of China (CPC) under Mao Zedong pursued a fierce battle against his archrival Chiang Kai-shek, chief of the Kuomintang (KMT) party. Chiang lost and took refuge in the island of Taiwan. For some time after that, Taiwan was the center of propaganda from both sides. The CPC wanted to "liberate" Taiwan, while Kuomintang wanted to "recapture the mainland."

China and Taiwan: Best enemies? Letters to 'compatriots' In the 1950s, the CPC published four "Messages to Chinese compatriots" in Taiwan, which are considered the basis of Beijing's Taiwan policy. In these texts, Beijing warned Taiwan of collaborating with US "imperialists." Military confrontation, particularly artillery attacks, also continued during this time.

China and Taiwan: Best enemies? Beijing replaces Taipei in UN bodies In 1971, the United Nations General Assembly declared that the People's Republic of China was the sole lawful representative of the country. With this decision, the Republic of China (ROC)/Taiwan was removed from all UN bodies. The frustration of ROC's foreign minister, Chow Shu-kai (right), and his ambassador Liu Chieh is easy to see in this picture.

China and Taiwan: Best enemies? New Taiwan policy The fifth and last "message" from Beijing to Taiwan was published on January 1, 1979. The mainland, under the leadership of the reformist Deng Xiaoping ended military operations, announced the development of bilateral ties and promised peaceful reunification. However, Beijing's right to represent China internationally was not to be questioned.

China and Taiwan: Best enemies? 'One China' policy The new orientation of China's Taiwan policy took place as Washington and Beijing got closer. On January 1, 1979, the US and China resumed diplomatic relations, with Washington under President Jimmy Carter recognizing Beijing as the sole legitimate government of the whole of China. The US embassy in Taiwan was remodeled into an institute for culture.

China and Taiwan: Best enemies? 'One China, two systems' Even before meeting US President Carter, Deng Xiaoping had introduced the principle of "one country, two systems," which allowed Taiwan to maintain its social systems even after reunification. However, Taiwan's President Chiang Ching-Kuo did not immediately fall for it. On the contrary, in 1987 he formulated the principle of "one China for the better system."

China and Taiwan: Best enemies? The independence movement In 1986, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), Taiwan's first opposition party, was founded. At a meeting in 1991, the DPP declared a clause for Taiwan's independence, which stipulated that Taiwan was sovereign and not a part of China.

China and Taiwan: Best enemies? 'Consensus of 1992' In unofficial Hong Kong talks in 1992, representatives of Taipei and Beijing reached a political agreement on the nature of their relationship. Both parties agreed that there was only one China. However, they had different views on what "One China" meant. A year later, the chief negotiators Wang (left) and Koo met in Singapore.

China and Taiwan: Best enemies? Bilateral relations In an interview with DW in 1995, the first democratically elected President of Taiwan and the KMT leader Lee Teng-hui said that all relations beyond the straits of Taiwan would be "defined as relations between states; at the very least, as a relationship of a special kind between states." His formulation was very close to being a declaration of independence.

China and Taiwan: Best enemies? 'A state on every side' The DPP won the presidential election for the first time in 2000, with Chen Shui-bian, the Taiwanese-born who had no connections to mainland China, calling for "a state on each side." It meant that Taiwan should have nothing to do with China anymore. In 2005, Beijing reacted with the Anti-Secession Law, which allowed the use of military force in the event that Taiwan declared independence.

China and Taiwan: Best enemies? 'One China, different interpretations' After losing the elections in 2000, the KMT adopted a changed formulation of the "Consensus of 1992" in the party's statute, which called for "one China, different interpretations." That is why the 1992 Consensus is still debated in Taiwan. The reason: the negotiators of 1992 did not have an official position.

China and Taiwan: Best enemies? CPC meets KMT The mainland adopted the "Consensus of 1992" as a political basis for creating a relationship with Taiwan. In the first summit between the two sides since the communists came to power in China, Hu Jintao (right) and Lian Zhan endorsed the "Consensus of 1992" and the "One China" principle.

China and Taiwan: Best enemies? 'The direction is correct' After KMT's Ma Ying-Jeou won the 2008 presidential elections, both sides continued to come closer. In an interview with DW in 2009, Ma said: "The straits of Taiwan should be a place of peace and security. We have come a lot closer to this goal. Basically our direction is correct."

China and Taiwan: Best enemies? Quo vadis? After the elections in 2016, when President Tsai Ing-wen came to power, the independence movement gained a lot of wind. Tsai disputed the existence of the 1992 consensus and described the "attempt of China to interfere in the political and social development of Taiwan" as the "biggest challenge." Author: Fang Wan (mg)



Stopover diplomacy

Tsai's presence in Honolulu only has symbolic significance because Taiwanese leaders are not able to meet higher-level US politicians due to the unofficial nature of their visits. But there are sometimes "private dimensions" to these stopovers, Glaser said.

"I think there's an opportunity for her to have a phone call with high-level officials, and they're usually not made public," said Glaser, adding that it would also be possible for Tsai to have clandestine meetings with officials at the US Indo-Pacific command.

Read more: Opinion: Xi's Taiwan 'unification' speech a message to US

According to Richard Bush, a senior fellow at Brooking Institute's East Asia center, Taiwanese leaders have been granted more freedom from Washington while on US stopovers in recent years.

"It's an expression of friendship, but I think there's also belief that if you do it gradually, it's less provocative," Bush told DW. Bush labelled the trip a "defensive operation" amid Chinese dominance in the region.

In response to the Hawaii visit, the Chinese Foreign Ministry accused Washington of undermining the "One China" policy. A spokesman last week said Beijing firmly opposed the arrangement of such "stopovers."

Read more: Taiwan foreign minister: reunification with China 'not an option'

US balancing act

Although the US formally recognizes China's sovereignty over Taiwan, Bush said Taipei will remain a strategic military ally for Washington in East Asia.

"The State Department wants to improve the conduct of relations [with Taiwan] but to do so within the parameters of past policy and also maintain a certain balance with its relationship with China," he said.

This requires a diplomatic balancing act in Washington, as China continues to put military and social pressure on Taiwan.

Read more: US upsets China with new de facto embassy in Taiwan

"The growing threat that China is posing towards Taiwan is not just a military threat. It is interference in Taiwan's politics and society. It is economic carrots and sticks, sowing divisions within Taiwan, including cyber intrusions and manipulation of social media," said Glaser.

The analyst also said that US President Donald Trump would not use Taiwan as a bargaining chip in dealing with China.

"Very early in his tenure, he did say that he might not reaffirm the One China policy. But he learned very quickly the risk of not doing that," said Glaser.