Why did Germany's Heinrich Böll Foundation leave Pakistan?

For 25 years, the Heinrich Böll Foundation (HBS) worked to promote democracy, environmental sustainability, human rights and personal freedom in Pakistan. However in March 2019, the Berlin-based foundation suspended its operations in the country.

Mavra Bari, public relations and communications manager at HBS in Pakistan, told DW that an "air of mistrust" towards civil society in Pakistan was behind the decision.

"Structural changes introduced in governance processes are limiting the role of civil society," she said. "For HBS to continue its work in Pakistan, it would require a conducive environment and trust from [government] institutions."

Currently, NGOs that want to operate in Pakistan must undergo a lengthy and cumbersome registration process to ensure that they will follow the country's rules.

"The memorandum of understanding (MoU) presented right now by the government of Pakistan to international organizations curtails certain areas of work," said Bari, adding that the agreement would hinder work in democracy, political engagement and strengthening civil society.

"The MoU includes clauses that would put our staff and project partners at risk," she said.

Read more: Pakistan orders 18 foreign-funded NGOs out of country

Asia Bibi case highlights Pakistan's harsh blasphemy laws A dispute over water In 2009, Asia Bibi was accused of insulting the Prophet Muhammad while she was working in a field in Punjab's Sheikhupura district. The Muslim women who were working with Bibi objected to her fetching water, saying that as a non-Muslim she was not allowed to touch the water bowl. The women then complained to a local cleric and leveled blasphemy charges against Bibi.

Asia Bibi case highlights Pakistan's harsh blasphemy laws A sensitive matter According to local media, the argument in the field led to a mob attack on Bibi's house. Later, police took Bibi into custody and launched an investigation into the blasphemy accusations. Blasphemy is a sensitive issue in Pakistan, where 97 percent of the population is Muslim.

Asia Bibi case highlights Pakistan's harsh blasphemy laws Controversial law The blasphemy law was introduced by General Zia-ul-Haq, a military dictator, in the 1980s. Activists say they are often implemented in cases that have little to do with blasphemy and are used to settle petty disputes and personal vendettas. Christians, Hindus and Ahmadis — a minority Islamic sect — are often victimized as a result.

Asia Bibi case highlights Pakistan's harsh blasphemy laws The Pakistani state vs. Bibi In 2010, a lower court convicted Bibi of blasphemy. Although the defense lawyer argued that the blasphemy allegations were made to settle personal scores, the court sentenced Bibi to death by hanging. Bibi's family has been living under constant fear since 2010. Her husband, Ashiq Masih (R), says he has been fighting a battle for his wife's freedom ever since.

Asia Bibi case highlights Pakistan's harsh blasphemy laws Assassination of critics In 2010, Salman Taseer (R), the then governor of Punjab province, backed Bibi and demanded amendments in the blasphemy laws. Taseer's anti-blasphemy law position angered extremists. In 2011, Taseer was gunned down by his own bodyguard in Islamabad. The same year, Shahbaz Bhatti, the then minister for minorities and a prominent blasphemy law critic, was also assassinated by unidentified gunmen.

Asia Bibi case highlights Pakistan's harsh blasphemy laws Celebration of killings After Taseer's murder, Qadri became a hero for Pakistani Islamists. Qadri was showered with rose petals by right-wing groups as he was taken to jail by the authorities. Qadri was sent to the gallows in 2016. Thousands of people – mostly supporters of Islamic groups – attended Qadri's funeral. Local media reported that Qadri's supporters built a shrine after his death to honor him.

Asia Bibi case highlights Pakistan's harsh blasphemy laws Fear in the judicial community After the killings of blasphemy law critics, many lawyers refused to take up Bibi's case in the higher courts. In 2014, the Lahore High Court upheld her death sentence. Pakistan's top court, the Supreme Court, was scheduled to hear Bibi's appeal against the conviction in 2016, but one judge refused to be a part of the judicial bench, citing personal reasons.

Asia Bibi case highlights Pakistan's harsh blasphemy laws Victims of blasphemy law According to the American Centre for Law and Justice, at least 40 Pakistanis were sentenced to death on blasphemy charges in 2016. The law is often used to target religious minorities and secular Muslims. Although there hasn't been any legal execution under the blasphemy law, there have been instances where angry mobs have lynched alleged blasphemers.

Asia Bibi case highlights Pakistan's harsh blasphemy laws Persecution of religious minorities Pakistan's Christians and other religious minorities complain of legal and social discrimination in their country. In the past few years, many Christians and Hindus have been brutally murdered over unproven blasphemy allegations.

Asia Bibi case highlights Pakistan's harsh blasphemy laws Threats from Islamists Religious extremists in Pakistan, particularly the Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) group, have warned the authorities against reversing Bibi's blasphemy verdict. The country's Christian minority fears that if the judges decide to reverse the death sentence, they could face a violent backlash from the country's hardline Islamic groups.

Asia Bibi case highlights Pakistan's harsh blasphemy laws International support for Bibi Rights groups and Western governments demand a fair trial in Bibi's case. In 2015, Bibi's daughter met with Pope Francis, who offered prayers for her mother at the Vatican. In 2014, Amnesty International dubbed the Lahore High Court's verdict against Bibi a "grave injustice." The American Centre for Law and Justice also condemned Bibi's sentence and urged Islamabad to protect religious minorities. Author: Onkar Singh Janoti



Pakistan's suspicious authorities

With a burgeoning youth population, Pakistan is in desperate need of investment and employment. Many believe that international NGOs can employ thousands of educated youth while promoting a positive image of the country and attracting foreign investment.

However, these groups often arouse suspicion from state authorities and this increased after US forces killed Osama Bin Laden in 2011. The al-Qaeda leader had been tracked down living in the Pakistani city of Abbottabad.

Pakistan accused the NGO Save the Children, and a Pakistani doctor named Shakeel Afridi, of running a fake vaccination campaign in order to locate bin Laden. The organization denied the charge. However, a campaign of violence was unleashed against polio workers, dozens of whom were killed in attacks by militants.

In 2015, Save the Children, which had been working in Pakistan since 1979, was ordered by the authorities to cease operations in Pakistan, and the NGO's foreign workers were given 15 days to leave the country.

The registration of at least 15 foreign charities was also cancelled at around the same time, and many more groups were forced to close operations in successive years.

Pakistan's ruling party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI), defended the strict conditions for NGOs working in the country. Ishaq Khakwani, one of PTI's senior leaders, said it is logical for the government to crack down on foreign charities, especially after the bin Laden raid.

"Several are working against Pakistan," he said. "We need to make strict laws, and we must know who is coming to our country, what are they doing here, and what their sources of funding are," he said, adding that these were "logical questions" that shouldn't receive any objection from NGOs, including HBS.

Read more: Why Pakistan wants to reign in its civil society

Watch video 03:31 ‘No country can be satisfied with its human rights situation‘

A threat to national security?

Other critics of foreign aid groups in Pakistan say that the limitations placed on NGOs are justified and that the groups often overstep their mandates.

"Some NGOs were found to be facilitating anti-state elements. On paper, they were supposed to work in urban areas, but they were found in remote areas of Sindh and other parts of the country," Amjad Shoaib, a former senior official in Pakistan's army, told DW.

"There have been cases where certain NGOs were registered to work for refugees but ended up hobnobbing with government officials, inviting them to private parties and seeking sensitive information from them," he added.

"It was because of this that the government introduced this renewal and registration system. If the HBS is clear [about its intentions], why should it object to the government's MoU?" he said.

Read more: Pakistan needs innovation to challenge censorship and surveillance

No space for liberals

In recent years, religious zealots have targeted religious minorities and progressive students and teachers in Pakistan. Two recent cases were the lynching of Mashal Khan in 2017, and the murder of a university professor in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Both were victims of Pakistan's controversial blasphemy law, which critics say is often misused to settle personal scores. Rights groups say the state is accustomed to turning a blind eye to these crimes and focuses instead on restricting liberal, secular and progressive elements in society.

Read more: Pakistan: Asia Bibi and the countless victims of blasphemy laws

Analyst Amir Hussain said NGOs face opposition from the country's powerful establishment because they challenge cultural norms that state-sponsored groups in tribal areas would prefer stay in place.

"By working on gender equality, pluralism, religious harmony, human rights and women's empowerment, NGOs dare to challenge these outdated notions," Hussain told DW.

Asad Iqbal Butt of the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan said his organization also faces threats and that the opposition to liberal voices would be a long-term problem for Pakistan.

"It is not only the Heinrich Böll Foundation, even local NGOs are being harassed, intimidated and threatened by state agencies," he said.

"They want to stifle all dissenting voices, but are reluctant to crack down on extremists and fanatical elements. Stifling civil society's voice could be catastrophic for the country."