Why are medical professionals leaving Nigeria?

SocietyNigeriaWhy are medical professionals leaving Nigeria? To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoSocietyNigeriaFlourish Ubanyi13 minutes ago13 minutes agoIn Nigeria, medical doctors and nurses are leaving the country in large numbers. A lack of medical staff has long been a problem, and it's getting worse. DW spoke with some of those considering leaving to find out what is motivating their decisions.https://p.dw.com/p/4VLp9Advertisement