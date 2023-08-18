  1. Skip to content
SocietyNigeria

Why are medical professionals leaving Nigeria?

Flourish Ubanyi
13 minutes ago

In Nigeria, medical doctors and nurses are leaving the country in large numbers. A lack of medical staff has long been a problem, and it's getting worse. DW spoke with some of those considering leaving to find out what is motivating their decisions.

https://p.dw.com/p/4VLp9
The damage to one of the buildings in Chernihiv.

Ukraine updates: Zelenskyy condemns deadly Chernihiv attack

Conflicts59 minutes ago
