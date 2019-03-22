 Who′s allowed to sell ′Macedonian wine′? | Europe| News and current affairs from around the continent | DW | 24.03.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Europe

Who's allowed to sell 'Macedonian wine'?

The Prespa agreement has put an end to the decades-old name dispute between Greece and North Macedonia, but it hasn't settled every related question. For example: Who has the right to sell "Macedonian wine" now?

Cartons of wine from North Macedonia (DW Griechisch)

Crucial questions in the Prespa agreement, which only came into force a few weeks ago, have still not been clarified sufficiently, if at all. Regarding the use of commodity brands and brand names, the agreement only stipulates that both sides should try, in the context of an open and "honest dialogue," to reach a mutual agreement. A group of international experts is supposed to help with this, and to deliver results within the next three years.

However, this means fresh tensions are inevitable. There was a foretaste of this at the international wine trade fair Prowein in Düsseldorf, which took place from March 17-19. The association Wines of Macedonia (WoM) represents North Macedonian winemakers, and its participation had Greek exhibitors up in arms. In the run-up to the trade fair, they complained to Prowein and demanded that WoM abide by the Prespa agreement and its terms.

Read moreThe increasingly acquired taste of Moldovan wine 

The question of patents

"What we want is for the wines from North Macedonia to be called just that, and for our wines to be called Macedonian wines, which is how they've been patented at the EU level for 20 years now," says Stelios Boutaris. He's one of the best-known winemakers in Greece, the son of Yannis Boutaris, founder of Boutaris Wines and mayor of Thessaloniki. "Macedonian wine" is indeed an EU-registered product with so-called "Protected Geographical Indication," like Thuringian bratwurst. This means that only wines from the region of Macedonia in Greece, and made from very specific varieties of grape, are allowed to bear this name.

WoM, however, interprets things differently. "We have been selling wines from Macedonia for decades," it says, "and we hope we will still be able to do this in 10 or 20 years' time.” A representative of WoM, who asked to remain anonymous, said that all parties should be allowed to use the label "Wines of Macedonia,” i.e. the Greeks, the North Macedonians —and even producers in Bulgaria, where part of the ancient kingdom of Macedonia also lay.

In that case, though, how would the consumer be able to distinguish the different products correctly? "Quite simply: The country of origin is always stated on the label. In this case, 'Product of North Macedonia' or ‘Product of Greece.'" A North Macedonian wine producer suggests that they could take the Germans, French and Luxembourgers as an example: "The Moselle river passes through all three countries, so all of them are entitled to sell Moselle wines."

Read more: Smoky wine: A taste of climate change  

Wine on a supermarket shelf (picture alliance/maxppp)

Winemakers from Greece and North Macedonia hope things will be as clear as they are with French wines

Registered and protected brands

These and other arguments are sure to be presented when the negotiations envisaged by the Prespa agreement take place between the two sides in the near future. However, these certainly won't be easy. In theory, the Greek side holds the better cards. It can refer to the fact that the appellation "Macedonian wines" has already been a registered and protected brand for two decades. Greek winemakers are also saying that Greece could threaten to block North Macedonia's bid to join the European Union if it doesn't concede.

The small Balkan country won't give up that easily, though. It may not have a comparable legal argument, but it could use purely economic reasoning. In recent decades, North Macedonia has fought for and secured a strong market policy position. Even Greek vintners admit that "if you ask Germans about 'wine from Macedonia,' most will point to what is now North Macedonia, not Greece." They say that this is the result of an export-oriented strategy, which the Greeks did not pursue with equal vigor.

However, despite their divergent positions and the expectation of tensions, wine producers from both Greece and North Macedonia remain confident. Speaking to DW, they concluded that a solution had to be found, because it would be to the advantage of both sides.

Read more: Alcohol: Life gets better without it 

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Greece, Macedonia sign historic deal to end naming dispute

The foreign ministers of Greece and the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia have signed a deal that could resolve a long-running dispute over the latter's name. Opponents of the deal protested in Greece and Macedonia. (17.06.2018)  

Alcohol: Life gets better without it

Three weeks without a drop of alcohol. Three weeks where I felt fitter, more awake and more relaxed. What exactly happened to my body? (15.03.2019)  

Smoky wine: A taste of climate change

As the planet heats up, wildfires in wine country are becoming more frequent and more intense, forcing vintners to get creative. And you can taste that. (14.05.2018)  

The increasingly acquired taste of Moldovan wine

Moldova is Europe's poorest nation with per capita income half that of Albania. Yet since the tiny ex-Soviet state stood up to Russian bullying, it has become something of a superpower — in the wine industry. (11.10.2018)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter  

Related content

Mazedonien Namensstreit mit Griechenland

Inside Europe: North Macedonia - what's in a name? 22.03.2019

The 'Prespa Agreement' officially settled decades of bitter dispute between Greece and what is now called North Macedonia. Skopje agreed to change its name, symbols and some of its claims to historic figures in order to make peace with Athens. But Teri Schultz found Macedonians — and yes, that is the right word to use for their nationality — still engaged in domestic debate.

Deutschland Fasnacht auf Konstanz

Germany: Bitter Carnival in Constance after songwriter's Nazi origins revealed 28.02.2019

A Constance Carnival club has dissociated itself from songs by a deceased composer after a probe into his Nazi past. Some pub-goers, however, are sticking to his melodies despite the recent disclosures.

Namensstreit Griechenland Mazedonien

Greece approves Macedonia name change 25.01.2019

Amid widespread protests, the Greek parliament has ratified a deal that would allow Macedonia to pursue EU membership. Many Greeks are still angry, saying the deal paves the way for Macedonia to claim Greek territory.

Advertisement

News bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  

Europe

Norway cruise ship arrives in port after airlift drama

Who's allowed to sell 'Macedonian wine'?

Could Kazakhstan be a model for a power transfer in Russia?

'False alarm' sparks stampede at Disneyland Paris