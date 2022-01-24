Where is Peng Shuai?: Martina Navratilova slams 'pathetic' Australian Open t-shirt ban

Tennis fans at the Australian Open in Melbourne have been asked by security to remove t-shirts with a slogan referring to the ongoing uncertainty over the whereabouts and wellbeing of Chinese doubles player Peng Shuai.

Video footage emerged over the weekend showing fans wearing "Where is Peng Shuai?" t-shirts being approached by stewards, who also appeared to have confiscated a banner.

In the video (below), a police officer can be heard backing up the stewards, saying: "The Australian Open has a rule that you can't have political slogans ... it's a condition of entry. Tennis Australia sets the rules, and regardless of what you're saying – and I'm not saying you can't have those views – but I am saying that Tennis Australia (TA) sets the rules here."

Navratilova: 'cowardly' and 'pathetic'

Organizers Tennis Australia (TA) confirmed in a statement that the t-shirts contravened tournament regulations on political messaging but, after the footage went viral on social media, tennis legend Martina Navratilova tweeted that the rule was "pathetic."

Speaking to American broadcaster Tennis Channel later, she expanded: "I find it really, really cowardly. I think they are wrong on this. This is not a political statement; this is a human rights statement.

"[Tennis Australia] is capitulating on this issue and letting the Chinese really dictate what they do at their own Grand Slam. I just find it really weak."

French player Nicolas Mahut joined the criticism, tweeting: " What's going on!? What lack of courage! What if you did not have Chinese sponsors?" – a reference to the fact that the Australian Open is sponsored by Chinese distillery Luzhou Laojiao.

Where is Peng Shuai?

Peng Shuai appeared to go missing in November 2021 after alleging on social media that former Chinese vice premier Zhang Gaoli had sexually assaulted her in the past. Her post on Chinese social network Weibo was subsequently deleted and the 36-year-old wasn't seen or heard from for nearly three weeks, prompting concern in the tennis community and beyond.

Peng released a statement in December insisting she was fine and withdrawing her allegations, but the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) expressed doubts over its authenticity and suspended its tournaments in China – hence Navratilova's next remark that "the WTA stands pretty much alone on this!!!"

'Politics' in sports

Following a further social media backlash on Monday, Tennis Australia said it understood that "people have strongly held personal and political views on a range of issues" and insisted:

"Peng Shuai's safety is our primary concern. We continue to work with the WTA and the global tennis community to do everything we can to ensure her well-being. Our work is ongoing and through the appropriate channels.

"To ensure that the Australian Open remains a welcoming, safe and inclusive event for everyone, we have a longstanding policy of not allowing banners, signs or clothing that are commercial or political."

However, tennis fans concerned about Peng Shuai have said they are planning to hand out 1,000 more t-shirts at Melbourne Park this week after raising over $10,000 on a GoFundMe page. "Let's see how many match-goers they can stop," one activist told broadcaster ABC.

Asked about the issue at a daily press conference, China's foreign ministry said it "opposed the politization of sports, which is unpopular and will not succeed."

