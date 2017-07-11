 Tennis: Peng Shuai case prompts WTA ban on events in China | News | DW | 01.12.2021

News

Tennis: Peng Shuai case prompts WTA ban on events in China

The women's tennis governing body took the decision after Peng Shuai made an allegation of sexual abuse against a Chinese official. An official said he worried about the safety of players at matches in China.

Peng Shuai

The issue first came to the fore when Peng Shuai made an allegation of sexual abuse against a Chinese official at the beginning of November

The Women's Tennis Association (WTA) has banned all events taking place in China, the sport's governing body announced on Wednesday.

The announcement comes after Peng Shuai posted an allegation of sexual assault against a top Chinese government official on November 2.

