Tennis: Peng Shuai case prompts WTA ban on events in China

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The women's tennis governing body took the decision after Peng Shuai made an allegation of sexual abuse against a Chinese official. An official said he worried about the safety of players at matches in China.
The issue first came to the fore when Peng Shuai made an allegation of sexual abuse against a Chinese official at the beginning of November
The Women's Tennis Association (WTA) has banned all events taking place in China, the sport's governing body announced on Wednesday.
The announcement comes after Peng Shuai posted an allegation of sexual assault against a top Chinese government official on November 2.