Where are you? Missing Between Belarus and Poland

The migration route through Belarus to Poland is an established one, despite the presence of a border fence, heavily armed guards and reports of increasing brutality in what is effectively an exclusion zone. Although it may be considered safer than trying to cross the Mediterranean or the Atlantic, people following this route to Europe are also dying with increasing regularity. They perish in the forests and swamps between Poland and Belarus, thousands of kilometers away from their home countries and desperate families who often have no idea what’s happened to their loved ones. But one group of people living in the Podlaskie border region is concerned with the fate of the dead and missing. They try to help the relatives to identify their family members. The film follows the story of Mohammed Sabah’s family, as they try to find what’s happened to him. Mohammed left his home in Erbil, the capital of the autonomous region of Kurdistan in Iraq, in the fall of 2021. In November 2021, he got held up in the neutral zone between Poland and Belarus and after a few weeks, was pushed back to Belarus by Polish border guards. Mohammed contacted his family for the last time at the beginning of December. He kept in touch through his uncle Rekaut, who’s lived in London for 15 years. There was no sign of life from Mohammed until October 2022, when a video emerged, allegedly showing Mohammed crossing the border fence into Poland. All hope now lies with Mohammed's uncle Rekaut, who maintains contact with the authorities and NGOs on behalf of the family and goes to Poland whenever he can. In Erbil, Mohammed's family desperately hopes he’s still alive - but at the very least, they just want to know his fate.