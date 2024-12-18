  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
In focus
SyriaMiddle East crisisGerman election 2025
Latest audioLatest videos
Live TV
MigrationBelarus

Where are you? Missing Between Belarus and Poland

December 18, 2024

More and more people are taking the migratory route through Belarus – and disappearing without a trace. Relatives from their home countries, such as Iraq, Syria and Egypt, are looking for them. Polish volunteers offer their support in what is often a distressing endeavor.

https://p.dw.com/p/4oJKK

The migration route through Belarus to Poland is an established one, despite the presence of a border fence, heavily armed guards and reports of increasing brutality in what is effectively an exclusion zone. Although it may be considered safer than trying to cross the Mediterranean or the Atlantic, people following this route to Europe are also dying with increasing regularity. They perish in the forests and swamps between Poland and Belarus, thousands of kilometers away from their home countries and desperate families who often have no idea what’s happened to their loved ones. But one group of people living in the Podlaskie border region is concerned with the fate of the dead and missing. They try to help the relatives to identify their family members. The film follows the story of Mohammed Sabah’s family, as they try to find what’s happened to him. Mohammed left his home in Erbil, the capital of the autonomous region of Kurdistan in Iraq, in the fall of 2021. In November 2021, he got held up in the neutral zone between Poland and Belarus and after a few weeks, was pushed back to Belarus by Polish border guards. Mohammed contacted his family for the last time at the beginning of December. He kept in touch through his uncle Rekaut, who’s lived in London for 15 years. There was no sign of life from Mohammed until October 2022, when a video emerged, allegedly showing Mohammed crossing the border fence into Poland. All hope now lies with Mohammed's uncle Rekaut, who maintains contact with the authorities and NGOs on behalf of the family and goes to Poland whenever he can. In Erbil, Mohammed's family desperately hopes he’s still alive - but at the very least, they just want to know his fate.

Skip next section Similar stories from Belarus

Similar stories from Belarus

Belarusian journalist Maria Savushkina looks out over a city landscape

Belarusian journalist-in-exile calls out state abuses

Reporters Without Borders has ranked Belarus as the worst country for press freedom in Europe.
Freedom of SpeechMay 3, 202402:40 min
Skip next section More on Migration from Europe

More on Migration from Europe

Thumbnail Explainer Mapped Out | The World’s deadliest border

How the EU compromised its values on migration

The European Union is struggling to deal with migration, and the consequences for migrants and refugees are dire.
MigrationJune 4, 202412:34 min
Skip next section More on Migration from around the world

More on Migration from around the world

A family sitting near a fountain in Bonn, Germany

Asian migrants to Europe worry after EU vote

Far-right parties have emerged stronger than ever in the EU elections. How alarming is this for Asian migrants?
MigrationJune 12, 202404:38 min
A young woman stands looking at the camera, speaking. Behind her is a photo of another woman researching on a laptop, surrounded by documents

How useful is regular migration?

War, economic insecurity and the effects of climate change have heavily contributed to movement across borders.
MigrationDecember 17, 202301:28 min
Skip next section More from this show

More from this show

Dokus KW 33

Hunger for power — the Baltic states in Putin's shadow

The Baltic states regained independence more than 30 years ago.
PoliticsNovember 27, 202442:34 min
Skip next section About the show

About the show

DW DocFilm Sendungslogo Composite

DocFilm

Exciting stories, a wide variety of topics, fascinating pictures: every day, half or three-quarters of an hour of carefully researched background reports from the worlds of politics, business, science, culture, nature, history, lifestyle and sport.

Go to show DocFilm