Where Africa’s Best Footballers Come From

Africa is a football-mad continent. However, the competitive conditions at a global level are as varied as the regions of this large continent.
Colonial history also played a major role in the shaping of the respective football structures. Sports Life sheds light on the culturally specific features of football in Africa.
