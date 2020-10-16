 Where Africa’s Best Footballers Come From | Sports Life | DW | 20.01.2022

Sports Life

Where Africa’s Best Footballers Come From

Africa is a football-mad continent. However, the competitive conditions at a global level are as varied as the regions of this large continent.

Africa Cup of Nations 2022 | Guinea-Bissau v Nigeria

Colonial history also played a major role in the shaping of the respective football structures. Sports Life sheds light on the culturally specific features of football in Africa.

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

SAT 22.01.2022 – 07:15 UTC
SAT 22.01.2022 – 09:15 UTC
SAT 22.01.2022 – 16:15 UTC
SAT 22.01.2022 – 23:15 UTC
SUN 23.01.2022 – 01:15 UTC
SUN 23.01.2022 – 04:15 UTC
SUN 23.01.2022 – 13:15 UTC
SUN 23.01.2022 – 20:15 UTC
MON 24.01.2022 – 08:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 I Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

 

DW Deutsch+

SAT 22.01.2022 – 07:15 UTC
SAT 22.01.2022 – 09:15 UTC
MON 24.01.2022 – 08:30 UTC

Vancouver UTC -8 | New York UTC -5 | Sao Paulo UTC -3

