What's so special about German bread?

On this week's Meet the Germans, Rachel Stewart heads to the bakery to find out why Germany is the king of the crust.

The Germans are extremely proud of their bread culture — and pretty scathing about bread from most other countries (don't get them started on "Toastbrot.")

Since moving to Germany, Rachel has discovered the delights of fresh German bread from the local bakery. But there's still one thing getting between her and a bag of crusty bread rolls...

Rachel moved from the UK to Germany in 2016. As a relative newcomer she casts a fresh eye over German clichés and shares her experiences of settling into German life. Every two weeks she explores a new topic for Meet the Germans – from unusual bans to meaty cuisine or haunted castles.

Follow Meet the Germans on Instagram.

Or for more Meet the Germans videos head to YouTube or dw.com/meetthegermans.

And for more on bread varieties across Europe, check out DW's Baking Bread series .