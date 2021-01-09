  1. Skip to content
What's so special about German bread?

Rachel Stewart
1 hour ago

On this week's Meet the Germans, Rachel Stewart heads to the bakery to find out why Germany is the king of the crust.

https://p.dw.com/p/3jsgh

The Germans are extremely proud of their bread culture — and pretty scathing about bread from most other countries (don't get them started on "Toastbrot.")

Since moving to Germany, Rachel has discovered the delights of fresh German bread from the local bakery. But there's still one thing getting between her and a bag of crusty bread rolls... 

Rachel moved from the UK to Germany in 2016. As a relative newcomer she casts a fresh eye over German clichés and shares her experiences of settling into German life. Every two weeks she explores a new topic for Meet the Germans – from unusual bans to meaty cuisine or haunted castles 

Follow Meet the Germans on Instagram.

Or for more Meet the Germans videos head to YouTube  or dw.com/meetthegermans.

And for more on bread varieties across Europe, check out DW's Baking Bread series 

Yellow, blue, pink and white letter beads with the word 'Sprache' in the center

Mother tongue moments: How to combine German and English

Mother tongue moments: How to combine German and English

From "Handy" to "Oldtimer," the German language is riddled with Anglicisms that can be confusing, says DW's Louisa Schaefer, but that can too be celebrated on European Day of Languages.
CultureSeptember 1, 2021
Chancellor Angela Merkel smiling as she holds a Bratwurst in a bread

German cuisine: Does it exist and can you enjoy it?

German cuisine: Does it exist and can you enjoy it?

Many countries around the world are famous for their versatile cuisines, but Germany isn't exactly one of them. What defines traditional "German" food?
CultureFebruary 9, 2022
root vegetables

8 vegetables Germans love that you might never have tasted

8 vegetables Germans love that you might never have tasted

German supermarkets and farmer's markets can be a challenge for newcomers to the country. If Germans are fans of black salsify or kohlrabi, foreigners might not have a clue what are — or how to prepare them.
CultureOctober 7, 2020
Show more stories
