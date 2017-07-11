What's happening in the Belarus-Poland border crisis?

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Thousands of people looking to enter the European Union has been stranded at the border of Belarus and Poland.
Belarus has signaled its intention to talk with the EU over the humanitarian situation at the Polish-Belarusian border. But the deadlock has proven fatal for some of the thousands stranded while trying to reach the EU.
Thousands of migrants, mostly from the Middle East, who are caught in limbo between Poland and Belarus have been facing nightmarish conditions at the border.
Polish security forces report multiple attempts by migrants to cross the border and detain over 100. A migration policy expert says Poland is flouting EU law.