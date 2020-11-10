What will happen to Donald Trump?

It's been one week since Americans went to the polls and elected Democratic former Vice President Joe Biden as the 46th president of the United States.

With more than two months until his planned inauguration, Biden is already falling into the role, meeting this week with experts to discuss a coronavirus action plan.

Meanwhile, many are wondering what will become of a sitting president who has thus far declined to publicly accept his electoral defeat.

Barring a big twist — and with this leader you never know — current US President Donald Trump will be out one way or another on January 20, 2021. Here's what he might have in store, or what be in store for him, once he leaves the White House:

Watch video 02:38 Share Joe Biden's foreign policy Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3l2Uz How will Joe Biden shape US foreign policy?

A wave of lawsuits

A decades-old policy from the US Department of Justice — established in 1973 during the Watergate scandal that brought down President Richard Nixon — prevents courts from indicting a sitting president. Leaving the White House will strip Trump of that presidential immunity, exposing him to an avalanche of lawsuits that have piled up over the four years he's been in office.

In the state of New York state both criminal and civil investigations into Trump Corporation business practices, including tax fraud, are currently ongoing. The president also faces lawsuits from women who have accused him of sexual harassment. Trump could also find himself implicated in a hush money payment scandal that sent his former lawyer Michael Cohen to prison in 2019. Cohen was found guilty of violating US campaign law by paying two women to stay silent about extramarital affairs they had with Trump, at the time a Republican presidential candidate. Cohen said Trump ordered him to make the payments.

It's possible that Trump might try to use his constitutional power to issue criminal pardons to clear himself before he leaves office. But no president has ever tried to pardon himself and it's unclear whether the move would hold up legally.

Either way, the president only has the authority to pardon federal crimes, meaning Trump will be vulnerable to prosecution on a state level once he's out of office.

Biden, as president, could choose to pardon Trump, as President Gerald Ford did to Nixon following his resignation in 1974.

The Watergate scandal Welcome to the Watergate Hotel This is where it all began. In the early morning hours of June 17, 1972, five men broke into the Watergate hotel and office complex to bug the offices of the Democratic National Committee. The head of President Nixon's re-election campaign denied any connections to the burglars. But within two years, the extent of the president's involvement became clear and eventually led to Nixon's downfall.

The Watergate scandal Richard Nixon, foreign policy genius Before the Watergate scandal, Nixon was better known for his achievements abroad than for his domestic policies. He won the 1968 election and, after re-election in 1972, became the first US president to visit China. The historic visit, including a meeting with Chairman Mao Zedong, normalized relations between the US and China and was seen as a huge success.

The Watergate scandal Landslide victory The ripples caused by the case still hadn't reached Nixon several months after the Watergate break-in. In November 1972, Nixon was so popular with large swaths of the population that he took 49 out of 50 states in the presidential election, winning by a landslide.

The Watergate scandal Woodward and Bernstein on the case But the Watergate scandal was far from over. Two journalists at the Washington Post, Carl Bernstein (left) and Bob Woodward (right), kept digging deeper and deeper into the connections between the five burglars who had broken into the hotel and the White House. Woodward received information from a secret source known as "Deep Throat" that the journalists used for their investigative reports.

The Watergate scandal Nixon versus the press The Nixon administration wasn't happy about the stories and launched a campaign against the Washington Post. Spokesmen for Nixon attacked the newspaper viciously in statements, claiming it was waging a personal war against the president. But the Post's stories started to stick and spurred action, despite the administration's claims that they were filled with lies.

The Watergate scandal The infamous tapes Starting in 1971, Nixon began recording his phone conversations and meetings in the oval office, other White House rooms and Camp David. This practice was initiated by President Roosevelt in the 1940s. But when the existence of Nixon's recordings became public in July 1973 during the Watergate investigation, it marked a turning point in the case.

The Watergate scandal Fateful firing In May 1973, Attorney General Elliot Richardson (right) named Archibald Cox as special prosecutor in the Watergate scandal. Cox demanded Nixon hand over relevant White House tapes. Nixon refused and, in what became known as the "Saturday Night Massacre," fired Cox, the very man who was investigating him, on October 20. Doubts about Nixon's innocence rose and calls for impeachment grew louder.

The Watergate scandal The Rose Mary Stretch Nixon was eventually ordered by the Supreme Court to hand over the tapes, at which point investigators discovered an 18-minute gap in one of the recordings. Secretary Rose Mary Woods claimed to accidentally have deleted part of the recording when she took a phone call while transcribing the tape. The unlikely position she would have had to have been in became known as the Rose Mary Stretch.

The Watergate scandal The end of Nixon's presidency Impeachment proceedings were initiated in February 1974 and examined whether, among others thing, Nixon had obstructed justice by refusing to hand over the complete tape recordings. To avoid impeachment Nixon stepped down in August. Despite the scandalous circumstances of his resignation, he didn't appear too contrite when he boarded the helicopter to leave DC and his political career behind. Author: Carla Bleiker



A mountain of debt

Some have speculated that the intensity of Trump's second-term presidential bid — marked by attempts to discourage voter turnout and vote counting — was motivated by a need to retain the legal and financial protections of his post.

“It’s the oﬃce of the presidency that’s keeping him from prison and the poorhouse," Yale history professor Timothy Snyder told magazine The New Yorker in the days leading up to the election.

In September, an investigation into Trump's taxes by The New York Times revealed that the president owes over $400 million (€34 million), much of it to German lender Deutsche Bank, with the loans falling due within the next four years.

Days before the election, Deutsche Bank senior executives told news agency Reuters that a Trump loss would make it less awkward for the lender to demand repayment of the loans, which Trump has personally guaranteed, or to foreclose on his assets. Under increasing public scrutiny for questionable banking practices, the officials at Trump's long-term lender said a defeat would present an opportunity to settle Trump's accounts and end a relationship that had brought the institute continued bad press and unwanted attention from lawmakers. Deutsche Bank declined to comment on its relationship with Trump now that Biden is president-elect.

Trump also faces the prospect of having to pay back a $72 million tax refund he claimed in 2010, as an ongoing audit looks into Trump's claim of $1.4 billion in losses in 2008 and 2009.

Watch video 03:08 Share World leaders congratulate Biden, Harris Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3l1xY World leaders congratulate Biden and Harris

The family business

The president still owns over 500 businesses, including hotels, resorts and golf clubs, a fact he has brought up regularly during his presidency. While Trump's adult sons took over the day-to-day management of The Trump Organization once he took office, the president has retained access to his business assets. Democrats have called this a conflict of interest, accusing Trump of allowing his business interests to guide foreign policy and of using the office of the presidency for personal financial gain.

Indeed, interest groups seeking to win Trump's favor have been known to stay in Trump hotels, and one Chinese state-owned company was awarded a multimillion-dollar contract to develop a Trump golf course in the United Arab Emirates even as the US-China trade war waged.

Post-presidency, Trump could return to a more active role in his eponymous company. However, much of his holdings are in real estate and hotels, and business magazine Forbes estimates that The Trump Organization has taken a significant hit during the coronavirus pandemic, reporting that it's valuation fell by around $1 billion to $2.1 billion between March 1 and March 18, 2020.

While Trump may have seen the presidency as a marketing opportunity, in other ways it also hurt his brand. According to calculations from real estate portal City Realty, prices for condominiums in Trump buildings in New York City, where Trump is deeply unpopular, have fallen by 25% in the past four years. Some apartment buildings have removed his name from the buildings.

Trump TV

Some, like former acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, have predicted Trump will remain on the political scene, with his eyes set on a rematch against Biden in 2024.

Others have speculated that he will capitalize on his media affinity and partner with a conservative media company — or possibly start one of his own, an option he considered in 2016 were he to have lost the election. According to media outlet Business Insider, his senior adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner was "talking up" such a possibility in October.

A Trump-led outlet could be even more right-wing than current conservative favorite Fox News. Once a major mouthpiece for the president, tensions between Trump and the network have grown in recent months. Trump is reportedly furious that the cable news network has done so little to challenge the legitimacy of Biden's victory.