  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Ukraine
Nobel Prize
Migration
PoliticsNiger

What will France's troop withdrawal mean for Niger?

Mimi Mefo Takambou
September 26, 2023

Niger has hailed France's withdrawal as a "step towards sovereignty." But experts argue that the move has broad implications for the country, the Sahel region and beyond.

https://p.dw.com/p/4WorI
French soldiers in Niamey, Niger
The departure of French forces from Niger has been a key demand of the military junta that seized power in JulyImage: ALAIN JOCARD/AFP

France plans to pull its troops from Niger this week in light of ongoing tensions with the West African country's post-coup regime.

Niger's military junta confirmed late on Thursday that 400 French soldiers stationed in the southwestern town of Ouallam will be the first to leave.

Another 1,000 soldiers are deployed at the French base in the capital, Niamey. The air base will be dismantled by the end of the year, according to a statement read out on national radio.

Niger's junta said that the French troops' departure would be orderly, safe and carried out "in respect of our interests and conditions," while also calling on citizens to be vigilant during the "transition period." 

'This is a clear victory' 

French President Emmanuel Macron's September announcement that France would withdraw its ambassador from Niger along with the French military contingent was met with satisfaction in the country.

The military leaders of Niger expressed their approval, extolling it as a significant step towards achieving sovereignty.

They were not alone in their celebration. Ali Idrissa, the Nigerien coordinator of "Publish What you Pay," a coalition of civil society organizations that advocates for financial transparency in the extractive industry, hailed the withdrawal as a "victory for the Nigerien people who fought for this." He emphasized the grassroots character of the movement.

Nigerien activist Maikoul Zodi was keen to point out the unprecedented volte-face by President Macron. "For us this is a clear victory because, a week ago, he [Macron] was saying that only deposed President Mohamed Bazoum had the right to order the withdrawal of French troops. Now the Nigerien people have shown that Niger belongs to Nigeriens," Zodi told DW.
.

Thousands of protesters demand French forces leave Niger

A word of caution

While there have been several military coups in West Africa in the last couple of years, the situation in Niger carries higher stakes because of the impact not only on the country itself, but also on the Sahel region, and its broader implications for West Africa and transcontinental geopolitics.

Ghanaian political analyst Mutaru Mumuni Muqthtar, executive director for the West Africa Center for Counter Extremism (WACCE), warned that, amid the celebrations, it was crucial to consider the future of Niger, one of the world's poorest countries.

"The jubilation will be short-lived, because the country, at the moment, does not have the capacity to propel itself to prosperity, to stability, to ensure the sustained gains against the threats that it is currently dealing with," Muqthtar told DW.

Volatile security situation in Niger

Niger under Bazoum was a key player in the fight against jihadist terrorism. France still has approximately 1,500 soldiers stationed in Niger as part of the effort to pacify the Sahel region. According to President Macron, post-coup authorities "no longer want to fight terrorism."

Expert Muqthtar agreed that France's departure from Niger greatly undermined counter-terrorism efforts. "The official disengagement of France would mean dire consequences for the region in terms of dealing with violent extremism," he pointed out.

Kabir Adamu, a Nigerian security and policy analyst specializing in Sahel-related matters, called the current security situation in the region "dire", and called on the international community to pay more attention to the unfolding crisis.

Niger's new strongman General Abdourahamane Tiani
Niger's new strongman General Abdourahamane TianiImage: Télé Sahel/AFP

"We could potentially see a repetition of what happened in Afghanistan. There are large swaths of land that are being dominated by these non-state armed groups. It's extremely worrisome," Adamu told DW.

Taking their chances

Many Nigeriens are aware of the challenges ahead. But they insist that they are willing and able to meet them themselves.

Abdoulkari Hassane Maikano, a resident of the capital, Niamey, said the French presence in Niger had not yielded significant benefits. On the contrary: "It's been too long since France brought its army here to Niger, but they haven't been able to eradicate terrorism, so they have ulterior motives… We know very well that they are slowly destroying us," Maikano told DW.

Marzouk Doulla, also from Niamey, agreed. "The French military must leave immediately because we really don't need them," he said.

Civil society activists like Idrissa dismiss the experts’ pessimism. He believes that the actions of the people of Niger show that they are determined to reclaim their country and make it work. "We will remain vigilant and ensure that a clear withdrawal plan is developed to do justice to our task," he said.

Mucahid Durmaz, senior analyst at Verisk Maplecroft, a risk firm based in London, explained that there were growing concerns among the public regarding the presence of Western military forces in Africa.

Niger: France to withdraw troops

Niger faces serious challenges beyond security issues, including youth unemployment and a widespread frustration with the country's economic situation. Expert Muqthtar said that insufficient domestic revenue will make it hard for the junta to finance development ideas or projects currently under discussion. Reducing reliance on foreign aid will further hamper progress, with potentially dire results, he warned.

"We estimate that within the next year we will begin to see internal dissent and frustration within the local population against the military junta in place, because they will not have enough steam to carry on and because they do not have enough financial muscle to sustain the current situation," Muqthtar said.

Geopolitical stakes

One of the biggest fallouts from the French withdrawal from Niger has been a shift of international alliances. The refusal by Niger leaders to back down following threats of intervention from the Economic Community of West Africa States (ECOWAS), their new alliances with military juntas in other states which recently underwent coups and the insistence on a French withdrawal, all significantly impact in geopolitics in the Sahel.

"The French exit from Niger will push Western troops further away from the Sahel," Durmaz said.

The situation is unlikely to change soon, as all international and diplomatic efforts to get the coup leaders to back down have failed.

"The military leadership is increasingly defiant and increasingly seeking to establish itself as an independent entity operating of its own accord without international dictates or regional partners' direction," Muqthtar explained.

Protest outside the Niger and French airbase in Niamey on September 2, 2023 to demand the departure of the French army from Niger. A man holds a placard and on it, it is written "No to France, 63 years of exploitation is enough, long live independent Niger."
Protesters outside the Niger and French airbase in Niamey on September 2, 2023, demanded that the French army leave Niger. Image: AFP

Because of growing anti-French sentiments, experts believe that Niger is likely to replace Western powers with other partners. According to Adamu, though uncertain, the shift could benefit Niger.

"It is possible that in the negotiations to bring in that partner, the equity and fairness will be better than what it's currently getting," he told DW.

Analyst Muqthtar agreed that other, non-Western partners, are likely to increase their presence in Niger. "There is enough and adequate space that allows Russia and China and other non-Western partners to establish a strong foothold in West Africa," he said.

This article has been updated since its publication to reflect recent developments

George Okach and Nafissa Amadou contributed to this article

Edited by: Cristina Krippahl

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Soldiers of the Forces Armees Maliennes of the G5 Sahel sitting in a pick-up truck

Africa's Sahel region: Has the G5 Sahel run its course?

Africa's Sahel region: Has the G5 Sahel run its course?

For years, the G5 Sahel has been mobilizing to fight extremists in the African region, but some believe that a new Sahel alliance could mark the end of the French-inspired group.
ConflictsSeptember 19, 2023
French soldiers patrol a street in Almoustarat, Mali as part of an operation to the Sahel including Niger, on May 19, 2017

Macron: France to pull diplomat, troops from coup-hit Niger

Macron: France to pull diplomat, troops from coup-hit Niger

The French president said military cooperation with the West African nation would end and France's soldiers stationed there would return home by the end of the year.
ConflictsSeptember 24, 2023
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Iranian human rights activist and the vice president of the Defenders of Human Rights Center (DHRC) Narges Mohammadi poses in this undated handout picture
Live

Iranian Narges Mohammadi wins 2023 Nobel Peace Prize

PoliticsOctober 6, 2023
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A traveller walks at the Beitbridge border post near Musina, South Africa

South Africa beefs up security to stop illegal entries

South Africa beefs up security to stop illegal entries

MigrationOctober 5, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

A couple in a Japanese park hug each other

Japan's sleep-deprived employees embrace the workplace nap

Japan's sleep-deprived employees embrace the workplace nap

BusinessOctober 6, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

People sitting on benches in Goslar, a tree can be seen in the foreground

Germany's migration policy divides communities

Germany's migration policy divides communities

MigrationOctober 5, 202304:42 min
More from Germany

Europe

Refugees from Nagorno-Karabakh region sit in the back of a truck upon arrival in the border village of Kornidzor, Armenia

Armenia at a crossroads after Nagorno-Karabakh exodus

Armenia at a crossroads after Nagorno-Karabakh exodus

ConflictsOctober 5, 202303:09 min
More from Europe

North America

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried leaves Manhattan federal court flanked by police officers

Cryptocurrency fraud: FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried on trial

Cryptocurrency fraud: FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried on trial

BusinessOctober 4, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

A researcher from the Mamiraua Institute for Sustainable Development retrieves dead dolphins from the Tefé lake.

How Amazon dolphins in Brazil became climate change victims

How Amazon dolphins in Brazil became climate change victims

ClimateOctober 5, 202302:03 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage