Niger coup: How ordinary people are paying the price

Prices in the landlocked Sahel nation have been shooting up following last week's coup d'etat. Sanctions slapped on Niger by ECOWAS are already affecting much of the impovrished nation's economic life.

Just over a week after Niger's democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum was ousted in a coup, people in the vast Sahel nation are already feeling the economic squeeze as a direct consequence. Markets are still full of goods, but shoppers say food prices are already going up.

In Niger's bustling southern city of Maradi, located just 40 kilometers from the border to Nigeria, one resident named Moutari told DW that he was shocked to discover how the price of rice had risen since the government overthrow; he said it had shot up almost 20% from 11,000 West African CFA francs a bag (€16.75 or $18.30) to 13,000 francs in just a few days.

"I have enough to buy this rice, but I feel sorry for the poorest people who can't afford to buy a bag," said Moutari, who didn't want to give his last name. "The days ahead are going to be very difficult. We just have to pray that things will work out."

What can ECOWAS do to counter Niger coup? To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The reason for the steep increase is the fact that the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) slapped severe sanctions on Niger on Sunday in response to the coup — including a number of border closures and certain trade bans.

These circumstances mean additional hardships for the impoverished and landlocked nation of Niger, where the majority of key imports, including food staples like rice, would normally be trucked in from neighboring countries.

Vital borders still closed

Meanwhile, Niger's coup leaders announced earlier in the week that the country's borders to Algeria, Libya and Chad remained open, as these countries aren't members of ECOWAS. Furthermore, Niger's borders to ECOWAS members Mali and Burkina Faso, whose military governments have announced their support for the coup leaders, also continue to allow people and goods to move.

However, above all, the borders to Benin and Nigeria remain closed due to the ECOWAS sanctions.

ECOWAS has slapped severe sanctions on Niger after the coup Image: KOLA SULAIMON/AFP

Abdoul Aziz Seyni, an economist at the University of Niamey, told the Reuters news agency that the Atlantic ports of those two nations were vital to Niger for the import and export of goods.

"We ... aren't a country with direct access to the sea," Seyni explained. "Everything we buy arrives at the ports of neighboring countries, and from these neighboring countries we have to transport it to Niger. So if these countries decide to close their borders, frankly there will be an impact on the socio-economic life of Nigeriens."

Stuck at the border

Minivan driver Moussa Halirou, who transports passengers on the Maradi-Nigeria route, is feeling that pinch already. The sharp rise in the price of fuel on the black market is now eating into his profits.

Before the coup, he would pay 350 Nigerian naira (€0.42 or $0.45) for a liter of gasoline, he told DW. But now, the price has gone up to 620 naira.

Halirou says he had to start charging passengers double to transport them to the Nigerian border, while only earning a profit of about 4,500 naira a trip.

Many goods - including petrol - are regularly smuggled from Nigeria to Maradi in Niger Image: BOUREIMA HAMA/AFP

Many others are finding themselves in an even more difficult situatioin: Up to 1,000 vehicles a day, many carrying goods to markets, would normally travel the trade corridor between Benin's port of Cotonou and Niger's capital Niamey, making it one of the busiest crossings in West Africa, according to Reuters.

But since the ouster in Niger, "Nothing goes out and nothing comes in. Even if a truck is loaded, it has to stay parked, because it can't move," says Salissou Idrissa, one of the many truck drivers stuck at the Malanville border crossing, waiting to go from Benin into Niger.

"The vehicles are lined up at the border as far as the eye can see," he told DW earlier this week.

The only movement observable at some of these borders is by aid convoys. UN humanitarian operations apparently continued largely uninterrupted, a UN spokesperson said during a briefing on Wednesday, adding that "road movements are possible and have been authorized."

Lights off

As was stipulated in the sanctions package, Nigeria has in the meantime also cut electricity supplies to Niger, which depends on its neighbor for the majority of its power.

Many districts in Niger had suffered from frequent power cuts even before the coup, even though less than one out of five people in the country actually have access to electricity, according to the World Bank. Still, with the lights off across much of Niger for most of the day, economic activity has been stalling within the country as well, pushing prices up for everyone.

Other ECOWAS sanctions include the suspension of commercial and financial transactions between member states and Niger as well as the freezing of Niger's assets in ECOWAS' central banks and commercial banks, making it more difficult to counter rising prices by circulating more currency.

In addition, the 15-member bloc has also threatened to use force if President Mohamed Bazoum wasn't returned to power.

In 2022, Niger ranked third last on the Human Development Index Image: Sam Mednick/AP/picture alliance

Reliant on aid amid extreme poverty

People in Niger can hardly afford these rising prices, let alone economic and political uncertainty in a region that has been plagued by instability for over a decade. One of the world's poorest countries, Niger was already in the midst of its worst humanitarian crisis in a decade before the military power-grab on July 26.

With two thirds of the country being desert, Niger suffers from intense droughts and has little arable land. Some 4.3 million people, or 17% of the population, are dependent on food aid to survive. The country receives close to $2 billion a year in official development assistance, with some 40% of the Nigerien government's budget reportedly coming from outside aid.

But some of Niger's biggest donors, including the European Union, Germany, France, and the United Kingdom have cut various types of development and budgetary aid to the government after the ouster. The German government has meanwhile stressed, however, that it will continue to provide humanitarian aid to people in need in Niger.

Ali Abdou in Maradi, Niger contributed to this article.

Edited by Sertan Sanderson