France ambassador leaves Niger after withdrawal announcement

The French diplomat left the capital Niamey for Chad early Wednesday, Paris said. The military junta had ordered his expulsion some weeks ago.

France's ambassador to Niger, Sylvain Itte, has left the capital Niamey early Wednesday morning, the French presidency said.

"The ambassador and six colleagues left Niamey around 4 a.m. (0300 GMT)," a diplomatic source from the French embassy was quoted as saying by the French news agency AFP.

Nigerien sources earlier confirmed the departure of the official, whom Niger's military junta ordered to leave the country about a month ago.

Itte's departure follows the announcement of French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday that he would recall the ambassador from Niger.

More to follow...

fg/fb (AFP, Reuters)