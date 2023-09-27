  1. Skip to content
France ambassador leaves Niger after withdrawal announcement

September 27, 2023

The French diplomat left the capital Niamey for Chad early Wednesday, Paris said. The military junta had ordered his expulsion some weeks ago.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Wqlh
Anti-sanctions protestors gather in support of the ruling junta in the capital Niamey on August 3, 2023, with a sign reading: 'Down with France long live CNSP'
Thousands of protesters had taken to the streets with anti-France slogans, like the one photographed above reading 'Down with France long live CNSP (junta)'Image: Stringer/Reuters

France's ambassador to Niger, Sylvain Itte, has left the capital Niamey early Wednesday morning, the French presidency said.

"The ambassador and six colleagues left Niamey around 4 a.m. (0300 GMT)," a diplomatic source from the French embassy was quoted as saying by the French news agency AFP. 

Nigerien sources earlier confirmed the departure of the official, whom Niger's military junta ordered to leave the country about a month ago.

Itte's departure follows the announcement of French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday that he would recall the ambassador from Niger.

More to follow...

fg/fb (AFP, Reuters) 

A woman and four children, ethnic Armenians from Nagorno-Karabakh, walk along the road from Nagorno-Karabakh to Kornidzor in Armenia.

Nagorno-Karabakh: Azerbaijan urged to allow observers

Nagorno-Karabakh: Azerbaijan urged to allow observers

ConflictsSeptember 27, 2023
