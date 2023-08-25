  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Prigozhin
Ukraine
Donald Trump
PoliticsNiger

Niger junta gives French envoy 48 hours to leave

August 26, 2023

France has sharply criticized the power grab in Niger and has repeatedly called for the democratically elected president to be reinstated.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Vb7D
Police take security measures as the coup supporters gather for a demonstration in front of the French base in Niamey, Niger on August 11, 2023.
Niger's military junta ousted the democratically elected president and seized power in a coup on July 26Image: Balima Boureima/picture alliance/AA

Niger's military rulers ordered the French ambassador to leave the country in the next 48 hours, but said a letter calling for a similar order for the US ambassador was fake.

A US State Department spokesperson said "no such request has been made to the US government," Reuters news agency reported.

The spokersperson added that Niger's Foreign Ministry told the US government that a widely-circulated letter online calling for the US ambassador to be expelled, was not released by it.

Reports earlier stated that Niger's coup leaders had also asked the ambassadors of Germany and Nigeria to leave the country in the next 48 hours.

The statements floating online were similar to the official one — and the only real one issued so far — calling for the French ambassador to leave.

It is not yet clear whether the German and Nigerian ambassadors have been asked to leave.

What the military junta said on France

The junta said the French ambassador had refused an invitation to meet with Niger's foreign minister on Friday.

The junta-led Foreign Ministry said the actions of the French government were "contrary to the interests of Niger."

But France said Niger's "putschists have no authority" to expel its ambassador in Niamey. 

"The putschists do not have the authority to make this request, the ambassador's approval coming solely from the legitimate elected Nigerien authorities," Paris said, adding: "We are constantly evaluating the security and operating conditions of our embassy."

Niger was key ally in fight against extremism in Sahel

Niger gained independence from France in 1960 and had been a key ally in Western campaigns against insurgents linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State group in the Sahel.

There are concerns that the coup could open the door to greater Russian influence there.

France and the US have around 2,500 military personnel in the country who have been involved in training and conducting joint operations against Islamist insurgents.

But those security operations, as well as financial aid from the countries, have been suspended following the coup.

The German Foreign Ministry earlier this month said it supports regional efforts to resolve the crisis in Niger, saying the aim was to restore constitutional order.

Berlin has called on the European Union to impose sanctions on coup leaders.

rm/sri (Reuters, dpa, AFP) 

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

external

Niger's population dealing with ECOWAS sanctions

Niger's population dealing with ECOWAS sanctions

In Niger, concern is growing that millions of people inside the country may face food shortages, under sanctions imposed by the West African bloc ECOWAS following July's military coup. Niger was already suffering a humanitarian crisis before the coup, NGOs fear that the situation could deteriorate due to the ECOWAS sanctions.
Food SecurityAugust 22, 202304:22 min
Trucks lined up at a border crossing

Niger coup: ECOWAS sanctions hit border towns

Niger coup: ECOWAS sanctions hit border towns

ECOWAS sanctions on Niger appear to be a double-edged sword. Many Nigerians living near the border with Niger say the economic and humanitarian impacts are enormous.
PoliticsAugust 22, 2023
Abdourahmane Tchiani and other army commanders held a meeting in Niamey

Niger: Junta says will charge deposed leader with treason

Niger: Junta says will charge deposed leader with treason

Niger's coup leaders say they will prosecute deposed President Mohamed Bazoum for "high treason." Earlier, they reportedly said they were willing to negotiate with the West African bloc ECOWAS.
ConflictsAugust 14, 2023
Show more stories
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Ukraine Krieg russische Okupation von Kupyiansk

'Little Russia': Moscow's occupation of a Ukrainian town

ConflictsAugust 25, 2023
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, left, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi lock hands during the 15th BRICS Summit at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg, South Africa.

BRICS expansion sparks joy in Africa

BRICS expansion sparks joy in Africa

PoliticsAugust 25, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

ISRO chairman S. Somanath

India space chief: Moon mission only the beginning

India space chief: Moon mission only the beginning

ScienceAugust 25, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

Germany Wildfires Mecklenburg-Vorpommern

Fact check: How many wildfires in Germany are down to arson?

Fact check: How many wildfires in Germany are down to arson?

Nature and EnvironmentAugust 25, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

An EU flag with the logos of online companies like Facebook, Instagram and Youtube are seen

What impact will the EU's Digital Services Act have?

What impact will the EU's Digital Services Act have?

PoliticsAugust 25, 2023
More from Europe

Middle East

A man wearing traditional Arab headdress overlooking The Treasury at Petra in Jordan

Jordan: Cybercrime law slams free speech as criminal content

Jordan: Cybercrime law slams free speech as criminal content

PoliticsAugust 25, 2023
More from Middle East
Go to homepage