African Union suspends Niger over coup

5 minutes ago

The AU said the suspension would remain in place until civilian rule in the country is restored, and that it would assess the implications of a military intervention in Niger.

https://p.dw.com/p/4VRW2
Abdourahmane Tchiani and other army commanders held a meeting in Niamey
Niger's coup leaders have so far resisted pressure to step downImage: Balima Boureima/picture alliance/AA

The African Union (AU) said it suspended Niger on Tuesday after a coup by the West African state's military in late July.

The AU also reiterated calls for the coup leaders to release elected President Mohamed Bazoum  and stand down.

It called on all member states to "reject this unconstitutional change of government and to refrain from any action likely to grant legitimacy to the illegal regime in Niger."

AU to assess implications of ECOWAS deployment

Over the weekend, coup leader Abdourahmane Tchiani said that transitioning power to civilian rule could take up to three years.

Tchiani's remarks came as a delegation from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) met with the junta leader on Saturday.

ECOWAS said last week said it had agreed to an undisclosed "D-Day" for a possible military intervention if diplomatic efforts fail.

On Tuesday, the AU's Peace and Security Council requested the AU Commission "to undertake an assessment of the economic, social and security implications of deploying a standby force in Niger and report back to Council."

Speaking at the weekend, Tchiani warned that a military intervention against the junta would not be easy.

Niger's population dealing with ECOWAS sanctions

lo/fb (Reuters, AFP)

#BRICSza logo of Johannesburg summit
Live

BRICS leaders meet in Johannesburg

Politics20 minutes ago
