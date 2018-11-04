What Germany and EU are watching in US midterm elections

Germans, like many in the European Union, want to know whether US President Donald Trump will tweak his foreign policy should the Democrats win partial control of the legislature next week.

On November 6, all members of the US House of Representatives will face re-election. In the Senate, one-third of the seats will be contested. Currently, the Republicans hold the majority in both houses of the US Congress.

Midterm elections have traditionally strengthened the opposition party in the United States.

Trump and EU leaders like France's Emmanuel Macron — publicly — display affection

Elmar Brok, the former chairman of the European Parliament Committee on Foreign Affairs and a member of German Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats, told DW that it would be good for "checks and balances" for the Democrats to win control of at least one chamber of the bicameral legislature — most likely the House of Representatives.

Brok acknowledged, however, that such an outcome could have a downside: "President Trump would then concentrate entirely on foreign policy because he would no longer be able to push through any domestic reforms. That could make us even more nervous."

Friends or foes?

The president's attitude toward the European Union is clear. In trade matters, he regards the EU as an "enemy" of the US — not a rival or even competitor, but an enemy. For example, the president's realignment of US trade policy has resulted in fiery clashes with the leaders of almost all industrialized countries worldwide.

And, after Trump imposed tariffs on steel and aluminum, he began threatening the European Union with punitive duties on cars as a measure to protect US automakers.

Those tariffs would hit Germany especially hard.



Josef Braml, who comments on matters of US policy for the German Council on Foreign Relations, cautioned that a win for the Democrats would not necessarily ease the tensions in the emerging trans-Atlantic trade war.

"The Democrats have been radicalizing free trade for some time now, and they have been protectionist for even longer," Braml said. "What's new is that Trump has also given a voice to the protectionist forces among the Republicans."

Braml said a Democratic majority could even be an "opportunity" for Trump because he could then use the party to get infrastructure programs worth billions through Congress. In other words: A victory for the Democrats in the midterms could lay the foundation for Trump's re-election in 2020.

Trump's unpredictability

Some opponents of the Republican president hold out hope that, rather than enabling Trump's agenda, a Democratic majority in Congress could impeach him, leading to his early ejection from the White House.

Special counsel Robert Mueller is investigating whether Trump or his campaign team colluded with Russia in order to win the 2016 US presidential election.

Such a finding — coupled with a Democratic majority in the House of Representatives — could set the wheels of Trump's impeachment in motion.

In Berlin and Brussels, the tone is somewhat cautious when it comes to the topic of impeachment.

German observers of US politics fear that Trump could attempt to change the subject by ordering a military strike on Iran or North Korea.

"Over the course of an impeachment, the danger of his lashing out with foreign policy maneuvers is particularly high," said Brok.

Whatever happens next week, little would likely change for the better, Brok said.

Trump is so unpredictable in his dealings with NATO allies that all conceivable scenarios in the wake of the US midterm elections are possible, Brok added.

Braml, of the German Council on Foreign Relations, had a similar take. "The US, the 'checks and balances,' will not do for us," he said. "We must think for ourselves: We must learn to think more confidently as Europeans."

That has been the recurring theme in Germany and the European Union ever since Trump won the presidency in 2016, Braml said. Now, he added, the EU must come up with a coherent and credible strategy for global politics — regardless of who sits in the White House or the US Congress.

German reactions to Trump's threat to ditch nuclear treaty with Russia Merkel's government 'regrets' Trump's decision German Chancellor Angela Merkel's government voiced immediate concern over US President Donald Trump's threats to pull out of the INF nuclear arms treaty with Russia. Berlin said it "regrets" Washington's decision, adding that it urged Russia to "dispel the serious doubts about its adherence to the treaty that had arisen as a result of a new type of Russian missile."

German reactions to Trump's threat to ditch nuclear treaty with Russia Foreign Ministry: US move puts Europe at risk German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said that Trump's move poses "difficult questions for us and for Europe" since the INF treaty is "an important pillar of our European security architecture."

German reactions to Trump's threat to ditch nuclear treaty with Russia Defense minister urges NATO involvement Maintaining the level of security in Europe was the primary concern of German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen. "Regardless of whether the treaty has to be saved or renegotiated, it is important that all NATO states be included in the discussion," she told reporters during a trip to China.

German reactions to Trump's threat to ditch nuclear treaty with Russia Nobel-winners urge action from Germany The International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN), which won a Nobel Peace Prize last year, called on Berlin to intervene in the tug-of-war between the US and Russia. The potential threat to people living in Europe is massive, warned Johannes Mikeska, the head of ICAN's Germany branch. "That's why it is urgent for the German government to now mediate between the US and Russia," he said.

German reactions to Trump's threat to ditch nuclear treaty with Russia Greens: Ban all US nukes from Germany The Greens described Trump's move as "absolutely fatal." Annalena Baerbock, the co-leader of the Greens, urged Merkel's government to take a stand against Washington by getting rid of the US nuclear weapons still stationed in Germany. "If the German government is serious about its appeals to the US government, it must now say: 'We are ending Germany's nuclear participation,'" she said.

German reactions to Trump's threat to ditch nuclear treaty with Russia FDP leader backs Trump's argument Christian Lindner, the leader of the business-friendly Free Democrats (FDP), said although he thinks Trump's decision is "dangerous," Washington's reasoning was sound. "What's correct is that Putin isn't adhering to the INF!" Lindner wrote on Twitter. The FDP chief also slammed the Greens' proposal to remove US weapons from Germany, saying it would leave Germany "defenseless."

German reactions to Trump's threat to ditch nuclear treaty with Russia Germany, Europe 'extremely worried' The deputy leader of the FDP, Alexander Graf Lambsdorff, told DW that he was deeply concerned about the type of cruise missiles that were prohibited by the treaty. He noted that it "concerns a category of weapons that would reach Europe — not the continental United States." He added that he believes the treaty can be saved "if all sides share the intention of avoiding a really ruinous arms race." Author: Rebecca Staudenmaier



