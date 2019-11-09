 What does freedom mean to you personally? | Lifestyle | DW | 21.11.2019

Lifestyle

What does freedom mean to you personally?

Germany was a divided country from 1961 to 1989. The Berlin Wall is still a symbol of oppression. To mark the anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall, we wanted you to tell us what freedom means to you personally.

DW Euromaxx Zuschaueraktion Freiheit

Many of you have written to us this week about what freedom means to you. Many thanks to everyone who took part!

We raffled off an exclusive Euromaxx design wristwatch among all entries. The winner was José Latorre from Bilbao, Spain. For him, freedom means:
"Freedom for me is when I am happy and in harmony wiht my surroundings: both with nature, and people. Congratulations!

