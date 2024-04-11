What do food and racism have to do with one another?

ScienceUnited States of AmericaWhat do food and racism have to do with one another?To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoScienceUnited States of AmericaAnja Kimmig11/04/2024November 4, 2024Food is the source of the nutrients that keep us alive. But what we eat has a lot to do with where we come from and the groups we identify with. So food is also culture, which means it can be saddled with racist stereotypes. An example is soul food.https://p.dw.com/p/4mSN8Advertisement