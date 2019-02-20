Welcome to the newest edition of Eco Africa

This week's Eco Africa is full of creative ideas from across Africa and beyond for how to make our planet greener.

First, we head to Kenya where the government is trying to bring electricity to the "last mile" of the country and connect rural households to the national power grid. The government aims to get much of the energy from renewable resources and help people out of poverty.

After that we have a look at how using biogas in Ghana has the potential to replace firewood and reduce the rate of deforestation in the country.

Then we head to Togo and visit Africa Global Recycling, a business collecting, sorting and reselling waste for processing to Europe. Founded in 2013 they have already managed to reduce dumping in the capital by half.

From there we are off to Finland in northern Europe to see what a zero-emissions holiday home can look like. It gets its power from renewable sources, and was built with sustainable materials. It's an eco-friendly getaway for true nature lovers.

Finally, at the opposite end of the earth we visit South Africa where last year the government created 20 new marine areas. The legally protected ocean areas around the country should provide invaluable ecological and environmental protection and new eco-tourism jobs.

Join us on the journey, check out the show and let us know what you think at ecoafrica@dw.com.