 Welcome to the newest edition of Eco Africa | Eco Africa | DW | 21.02.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Eco Africa

Welcome to the newest edition of Eco Africa

On this week's Eco Africa, connecting rural households to the Kenyan power grid, cutting deforestation in Ghana and turning green spaces into parks, and planting millions of trees in Nigeria.

DW Eco Africa host Felicia Endersby

This week's Eco Africa is full of creative ideas from across Africa and beyond for how to make our planet greener.

First, we head to Kenya where the government is trying to bring electricity to the "last mile" of the country and connect rural households to the national power grid. The government aims to get much of the energy from renewable resources and help people out of poverty.

After that we have a look at how using biogas in Ghana has the potential to replace firewood and reduce the rate of deforestation in the country.

Then we head to Togo and visit Africa Global Recycling, a business collecting, sorting and reselling waste for processing to Europe. Founded in 2013 they have already managed to reduce dumping in the capital by half.

From there we are off to Finland in northern Europe to see what a zero-emissions holiday home can look like. It gets its power from renewable sources, and was built with sustainable materials. It's an eco-friendly getaway for true nature lovers.

Finally, at the opposite end of the earth we visit South Africa where last year the government created 20 new marine areas. The legally protected ocean areas around the country should provide invaluable ecological and environmental protection and new eco-tourism jobs.

Join us on the journey, check out the show and let us know what you think at ecoafrica@dw.com.  

WWW links

Eco Africa — The Environment Magazine  

Related content

Eco Africa Moderatorin Felicia Endersby

Welcome to the latest edition of Eco Africa 08.02.2019

On this week's Eco Africa, we check out bamboo bikes in Uganda, visit a chimpanzee orphanage in Liberia and a plant nursery nurturing endangered medicinal plants in South Africa.

Eco Africa Sendung Nummer 149 Moderator Nneota Egbe

Welcome to the latest edition of Eco Africa 01.02.2019

On this week's Eco Africa, we're looking at how a plastic bag ban in Rwanda has sparked other recycling ideas, a solar drying tent in Nigeria and pioneering stores that are taking a stand against plastic waste.

DW eco@africa Sendung 149 Rubenezangabo Telesphore

Quote of the week 01.02.2019

"I love my job because it involves environmental protection...By protecting the environment, we protect ourselves, our families, our country and the world at large." Rubenezangabo Telesphore, Soft Packaging Company

Advertisement

listen

Themenbild Living Planet

Subscribe to DW's environment podcast

DW's half-hour radio show and podcast Living Planet makes the environment matter to you. 