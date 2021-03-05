Welcome to the latest edition of Eco Africa

On this week's edition of Eco Africa, we bring you a host of smart new ideas for a greener planet!

First, we go to Rwanda where despite a bill banning single-use plastics, many industries have yet to find viable replacements. But now EcoPlastic is offering sustainable alternatives — and tracks its products to ensure they're actually recycled.

After that we see how one creative design student has come up with a way to reduce clothing waste by turning used jeans into new material. It's a concept to create a circular economy where everything is reused.

Then we head over to Kenya. There scientists are trying to save a special animal. They have successfully created embryos of the nearly extinct northern white rhino. But now they must transfer them into a surrogate southern white rhino mother to save the species.

In Ghana, we meet an entrepreneur who is teaching farmers several new techniques to reduce their use of chemical fertilizers. One method is vaccinating seeds using an eco-friendly method to help boost yields.

We end the show in Burkina Faso. In the country less than a million people are connected to the electricity grid and the supply shortage is impacting institutions like schools. Now the country is investing in renewable sources to fill the gaps.

