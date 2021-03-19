Welcome to the latest edition of Eco Africa

On this week's edition of Eco Africa, we bring you a host of smart innovations for a greener planet!

First we’re off to South Africa, where blockchain pioneers have developed a crypto platform that allows users to trade unique electronic artworks. Part of the price is donated to conservation projects, which help save endangered animals.

Next we’re in Germany’s Harz Mountains, which once divided the country into east and west. Today there's a popular national park there, but now climate change is posing serious challenges.

Over in Kenya, a dhow made entirely out of plastic is coasting on the country’s Lake Victoria, trying to raise awareness about the problem of plastic pollution.

Then we’re in Cameroon, where an entrepreneur is turning unused banana and plantain stems into biodegradable paper packaging products.

Over in The Gambia, entrepreneur Isatou Ceesay has developed a technique that cuts plastic bags into weavable strips to create new products.

We end our show in Ghana, where yields in the major cocoa exporter nation are falling. A Dutch organization is helping cocoa farmers there grow their produce without harming untouched nature.

Check out the show and let us know what you think at ecoafrica@dw.com.