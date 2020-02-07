 Welcome to the latest edition of Eco Africa | Eco Africa | DW | 14.02.2020

Eco Africa

Welcome to the latest edition of Eco Africa

This week on Eco Africa we see how to turn barrels into efficient composters for people in the city, visit new sustainable homes in one of South Africa's townships and see how one island is preparing for rising waters.

Eco Africa's Sandrah Twinoburyo

On this week's edition of Eco Africa, we bring you a host of environmentally friendly ideas for a greener planet.

First we head to South Africa where an entrepreneur is showing that it is possible to build sustainable homes from recycled building rubble.

Then we visit one of the last remaining refuges for gorillas in western Rwanda. There a conservationist is teaching local children how to lead prosperous lives while at the same time coexisting in harmony with the primates.

After that we learn how an inventor in Dakar teamed up with a local metalworker to make simple and efficient composters for people living in the city. The containers help with organic waste, plus the resulting rich soil is good for the garden.

Then we see how a North Sea island is fighting for its life. A meter below sea level, the German island of Pellworm is surrounded by towering dikes designed to keep storm surges out. But will they be enough to protect the island from rising waters?

Finally, we meet an environmental entrepreneur in Ghana. He has acquired a large tract of land where he practices sustainable forestry and makes environmentally friendly products like soaps and candles. He also brings in tourists so they can experience nature — and help pay the bills.

Check out the show and let us know what you think at ecoafrica@dw.com

