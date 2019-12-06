Welcome to the latest edition of Eco Africa

On this week's edition of Eco Africa, we bring you a host of smart innovations for a greener planet!

First, we’re off to South Africa, where a ban on commercial whaling has helped humpback whales resurge off the country's coast. Their comeback has been hailed as one of the world's great recoveries.

Next, we check out a French company that is turning fish skin, otherwise destined for the bin, into luxury leather products. Fish skin's unique grain makes it one of the most resistant leathers while still being supple.

Then we learn more about the huge recycling potential of rubber tires – most tires have to be regularly replaced long before the material starts to wear down to ensure safety. But the discarded tires can then be recycled into a range of new products.

Kenya is our next stop, where an innovator has been teaching young people that one man's waste is another man's building material – by using trash to construct a school.

Over in Nigeria, rural parts of the country often struggle to get a reliable power source. So private solar energy suppliers are helping make up the shortfall thanks to crowdfunding.

Finally we visit Tunisia, where a project to reintroduce the endangered Atlas gazelle is reaping results.

Check out the show and let us know what you think at ecoafrica@dw.com.